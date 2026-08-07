Fujifilm’s Imaging Business Accounts for Much of the Company’s Profit

Continuing the slate of financial result releases, Fujifilm shared its latest earnings for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027. Revenues are up, but operating income is down.

Over the first quarter of FY2027, Fujifilm’s revenues reached a record high value of 826.5 billion yen, or about $5.246 billion at current exchange rates. This is up 10.3 percent year-over-year. However, despite having the highest revenue of any first quarter in its history, Fujifilm’s operating income of 51.2 billion yen ($325 million) was down 32 percent compared to FY2026 Q1.

Fujifilm notes that its operating income declined due to “higher fixed costs in the Bio CDMO business, one-time costs associated at strengthening the organizational structure of the Business Innovations segment, and the impact of rising raw material prices.”

Looking at Fujifilm’s four key segments, Imaging was the third-largest in the first quarter in terms of revenue at 168.8 billion yen. However, this was a 16.2 percent increase year-over-year compared to the Imaging division’s performance in FY2026 Q1. Further, Fujifilm’s Imaging business generated a very healthy 43.4 billion yen profit, up 3.9 percent year-over-year. At current exchange rates, that’s $275.6 million in operating income for Fujifilm’s Imaging business.

Summarizing its overall Imaging performance, which includes both Consumer Imaging and Professional Imaging, Fujifilm says its Instax sales remained strong across the board. The company noted the recent launch of the Instax mini 13 as a high point, but it’s not surprising at all that Instax is a big earner for Fujifilm. It has been for a long time. Late last year, Fujifilm said it would spend nearly $32 million to expand its Instax production capabilities. In total, Consumer Imaging revenues rose by 25 percent year-over-year.













On the Professional Imaging side of things, which includes X Series and GFX Series products, the situation is a little less rosy. Fujifilm’s Professional Imaging revenue still rose, but only by six percent, and its operating income dropped 4.6 percent compared to FY2026 Q1.

“Sales of X Series and GFX Series digital cameras remained strong, led by long-selling models such as X100VI, flagship models such as X-T30 III and X-E5, which were newly launched last year,” Fujifilm writes.













However, the company notes that because it has not released new products this year, its performance so far looks relatively worse. It describes this as a “tough comparison.”

Fujifilm also breaks down its operating income, noting that raw material prices and rising semiconductor memory prices are depressing profit opportunities. One of these raw material price increases is silver, which Fujifilm uses for its film production activities. PetaPixel wrote about this late last year, noting that silver prices had doubled in 2025. This will be an interesting situation to keep an eye on, as increased Instax film prices could potentially impact demand quite a bit.

In any event, Fujifilm is generally in a strong position, especially its Imaging business. While operating margins in Imaging dropped a bit from 28.7 to 25.7 percent year-over-year, that is still an extremely healthy figure.

Image creditsFujifilm. Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.