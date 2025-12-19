Fujifilm to Spend Nearly $32 Million to Expand Instax Film Production

Fujifilm Corporation announced this week that it will invest approximately 5 billion yen (nearly $31.8 million at current exchange rates) into expanding its production capabilities for Instax film. Fujifilm says this move is in response to growing global demand for Instax film products amid a broader increase in demand for analog photography overall.

Fujifilm Corporation announced on its corporate Japanese website that it plans to expand its Instax film production operations at its Ashigara factory in the Kanagawa Prefecture.

“Fujifilm is continuously expanding its Instax film production capacity to meet growing global demand for the Instax series,” the company says in a machine-translated statement. Fujifilm says its expanded production facilities will begin operating in Spring 2026, and the company expects that once the expansion is complete, its Instax production capacity will increase by about 10% compared to fiscal year 2025.

As Fujifilm explains, its Instax line of instant cameras, printers, and film packs has proven exceptionally successful. Earlier this year, the company announced that it had sold 100 million Instax cameras and printers since launching the product series in 1998. (https://petapixel.com/2025/04/08/fujifilm-has-sold-100-million-instax-cameras-and-printers-since-1998/)

As PetaPixel has previously reported, Fujifilm’s Instax business is massive, accounting for around 50% of the company’s overall imaging business. Instax hit its target of 150 billion yen of Instax sales one year ahead of schedule, achieving the feat in fiscal year 2024. That’s over $952 million at current exchange rates.

Instax cameras have proven very popular with consumers for a wide range of reasons. As PetaPixel‘s Chris Niccolls explained in our Fujifilm Instax Wide 400 Review, “Instax cameras have become insanely popular as a fun gift for teenagers, a travel and wedding novelty, and as an easy way to get the analog look without needing too much expertise.”

This latest $31.8 million investment in its Instax production capabilities is part of a series of investments Fujifilm has made in Instax. The company invested about 2 billion yen in 2022 and 4.5 billion yen the following year. Thanks to these investments and the new one, Fujifilm’s Instax production capabilities will be about 50% higher than they were in fiscal year 2022.

Fujifilm promises to keep investing in its Instax products, saying it will continue to “expand the world of Instax.”

Image credits: Fujifilm