Fujifilm Instax Poised to Set Record Revenue in Four Consecutive Years

It’s no secret that Fujifilm’s Instax business is huge, but the company recently said it expects it to get even better, anticipating that 2024 will be Instax’s most lucrative year ever.

Earlier this week, Fujifilm announced the Instax Wide Evo Hybrid Instant Camera. This new connected instant camera works alongside a connected smartphone and offers the widest Instax lens to date, equivalent to under 17mm. It’s a stylish and feature-packed new camera, and Fujifilm is undoubtedly excited about it.

In a nearly hour-long Japanese launch video for the Instax Wide Evo, spotted by Digital Camera Life and FujiRumors, Fujifilm not only discussed its latest Instax camera but recapped the history of the series, including its various models and fiscal performance.

While Fujifilm’s fiscal year 2024 financial results aren’t expected until May, the company noted that in fiscal year 2023, the sales of Instax cameras, film, and accessories reached a high watermark of 150 billion yen, which is currently equivalent to nearly $960 million.

As the translated screenshot from the video below shows, Fujifilm has experienced record sales numbers for its Instax products three years in a row, and the company expects 2024 to be a fourth consecutive year of growth. While 2023 is Instax’s best year ever, it is unlikely to hold that title for long.

“Sales of new product are doing very well, and we are confident that sales in fiscal 2024 will also reach a new record high,” says Masato Yamamoto, Fujifilm Director and General Manager of Imaging Solutions, as reported by Digital Camera Life.

PetaPixel reported last November that Fujifilm’s Q2 FY2024 performance was looking very strong, with the company posting record-high revenue from July to September. The company’s imaging business, which contributes around 16.5% to Fujifilm’s overall revenue, grew 11% year-over-year during that quarter. Assuming that performance didn’t drop off a cliff in Q3 and won’t plummet in Q4, FY2024 is shaping up to be a very strong one for not only Fujifilm’s Instax business but the rest of its imaging products, including X and GFX series cameras.