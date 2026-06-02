Peak Design’s Four New Travel Line Bags Are Now Available to Everyone

Jeremy Gray

A collage of three people using different travel bags: one person with a crossbody bag taking a photo by the water, another with a large backpack checking an airport departures board, and a third holding a briefcase-style bag outdoors.

After over 7,100 Kickstarter backers pledged over $2.4 million for Peak Design’s new Travel Line bags, the four new travel-friendly, adventure-ready bags are now available for direct retail purchase.

The four new Travel Line bags include the Travel Backpack 2-in-1, Travel Weekender 25L, Travel Backpack 20L, and Travel Crossbody 3L. These build upon eight years of Peak Design’s Travel products, including the recent and popular Roller Pro Carry-On launched last year.

Buy the Peak Design Travel Backpack 2-in-1 new on B&HBuy the Peak Design Travel Backpack 2-in-1 used on KEH.com

PetaPixel‘s Editor-in-Chief Jaron Schneider already reviewed the new Peak Design Travel Backpack 2-in-1 in March, calling it a significant improvement over Peak Design’s original Travel Backpack released in 2018.

A person in a red jacket with a black backpack stands on a train platform, facing away from the camera. Sunlight streams through large windows, and a train is visible in the background. Signs and markings are present on the platform.
The Peak Design 2-in-1 Travel Backpack can convert to a small, lightweight 16-liter daypack. | Photo credit: Jaron Schneider

As its name suggests, Peak Design’s Travel Backpack 2-in-1 is designed as two bags in one. It has two separate bags that attach via a zipper, allowing photographers and other travelers to zip off a 16-liter daypack, use the 34-liter main backpack separately, or combine them for 40 liters of carry-on-compliant storage. And yes, 16 and 34 add up to 50 liters, but some space is lost by combining the bags.

A person wearing a red beanie, sunglasses, and a dark sweater walks indoors with a large green backpack, against a background of glass and metal beams.

“If you like what the Peak Design Travel Backpack 2-in-1 offers, it delivers on that promise. It’s made very well, has tons of pockets and storage capacity, and is gratefully comfortable (if not a bit heavy), even when packed to the brim,” Schneider concluded, recommending the new Travel Backpack 2-in-1 to photographers who sometimes need a lot of storage space but don’t always want to lug around a big bag.

Speaking of big bags, while I do not plan to fully review the new Travel Weekender 25L structured duffel bag, I have been using it for the past three months as my primary work bag. I am a duffel fan, and always have been. The Travel Weekender fits under an airplane or train seat, fits a lot of gear, and is stylish and durable.

Buy the Peak Design Travel Weekender 25L new on B&HBuy the Peak Design Travel Weekender 25L used on KEH.com

What I appreciate most about the Travel Weekender is its stand-up design, meaning I can access and organize my equipment without the bag tipping over, which is a constant annoyance with other duffel-style bags I have owned over the years.

A person sits on a bench holding a phone with a large gray bag beside them; next, a close-up shows the person standing and holding the same gray bag by its handle.

I am not reviewing the Travel Weekender because Peak Design specifically doesn’t market it to photographers. While the Travel Weekender 25L can fit a Smedium Camera Cube, meaning it can store a mirrorless camera with a few small or medium-sized lenses, it is not really a photography bag. It’s not appropriate to review a bag I’ve been using outside its intended purpose, but I’ve successfully treated it like a large, camera-friendly shoulder bag and plan to continue doing so for many years to come. I really like it.

Peak Design’s Everyday Messenger or Everyday Tote likely remain better options for most photographers looking for a shoulder bag in Peak Design’s lineup, but I personally appreciate just how much stuff I can fit in the Travel Weekender. Careful, though, if you fill it to the brim with equipment, it will be very heavy.

A woman wearing sunglasses and a beige coat stands by the water with a black backpack, smiling while looking toward the city skyline and a docked ferry in the background.

A man with a beard and short dreadlocks sits outdoors against a stone wall, wearing an orange fleece jacket and tan pants. He has a gray crossbody bag across his chest and looks off-camera with a calm expression.

Rounding out the four new Travel Line bags are the Travel Backpack 20L, Peak Design’s most compact travel backpack yet, and the Travel Crossbody 3L, a super-compact crossbody bag. The Travel Backpack 20L looks a lot like the larger 45L Travel Backpack, albeit on a smaller, sharper format. Meanwhile, the Travel Crossbody 3L is an all-new design and is built to carry just small essentials and tech, like a smartphone and compact camera.

Buy the Peak Design Travel Backpack 20L new on B&HBuy the Peak Design Travel Backpack 20L used on KEH.com
Buy the Peak Design Travel Crossbody 3L new on B&HBuy the Peak Design Travel Crossbody 3L used on KEH.com

The Travel Backpack 2-in-1 40L is $399.95, the Travel Weekender 25L is $199.95, the Travel Backpack 20L is $199.95, and the Travel Crossbody 3L is $99.95. All four are available now through Peak Design and authorized retailers.

Image credits: Peak Design, unless otherwise noted.

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