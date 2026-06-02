Peak Design’s Four New Travel Line Bags Are Now Available to Everyone

After over 7,100 Kickstarter backers pledged over $2.4 million for Peak Design’s new Travel Line bags, the four new travel-friendly, adventure-ready bags are now available for direct retail purchase.

The four new Travel Line bags include the Travel Backpack 2-in-1, Travel Weekender 25L, Travel Backpack 20L, and Travel Crossbody 3L. These build upon eight years of Peak Design’s Travel products, including the recent and popular Roller Pro Carry-On launched last year.

PetaPixel‘s Editor-in-Chief Jaron Schneider already reviewed the new Peak Design Travel Backpack 2-in-1 in March, calling it a significant improvement over Peak Design’s original Travel Backpack released in 2018.

As its name suggests, Peak Design’s Travel Backpack 2-in-1 is designed as two bags in one. It has two separate bags that attach via a zipper, allowing photographers and other travelers to zip off a 16-liter daypack, use the 34-liter main backpack separately, or combine them for 40 liters of carry-on-compliant storage. And yes, 16 and 34 add up to 50 liters, but some space is lost by combining the bags.

“If you like what the Peak Design Travel Backpack 2-in-1 offers, it delivers on that promise. It’s made very well, has tons of pockets and storage capacity, and is gratefully comfortable (if not a bit heavy), even when packed to the brim,” Schneider concluded, recommending the new Travel Backpack 2-in-1 to photographers who sometimes need a lot of storage space but don’t always want to lug around a big bag.

Speaking of big bags, while I do not plan to fully review the new Travel Weekender 25L structured duffel bag, I have been using it for the past three months as my primary work bag. I am a duffel fan, and always have been. The Travel Weekender fits under an airplane or train seat, fits a lot of gear, and is stylish and durable.

What I appreciate most about the Travel Weekender is its stand-up design, meaning I can access and organize my equipment without the bag tipping over, which is a constant annoyance with other duffel-style bags I have owned over the years.

I am not reviewing the Travel Weekender because Peak Design specifically doesn’t market it to photographers. While the Travel Weekender 25L can fit a Smedium Camera Cube, meaning it can store a mirrorless camera with a few small or medium-sized lenses, it is not really a photography bag. It’s not appropriate to review a bag I’ve been using outside its intended purpose, but I’ve successfully treated it like a large, camera-friendly shoulder bag and plan to continue doing so for many years to come. I really like it.

Peak Design’s Everyday Messenger or Everyday Tote likely remain better options for most photographers looking for a shoulder bag in Peak Design’s lineup, but I personally appreciate just how much stuff I can fit in the Travel Weekender. Careful, though, if you fill it to the brim with equipment, it will be very heavy.

Rounding out the four new Travel Line bags are the Travel Backpack 20L, Peak Design’s most compact travel backpack yet, and the Travel Crossbody 3L, a super-compact crossbody bag. The Travel Backpack 20L looks a lot like the larger 45L Travel Backpack, albeit on a smaller, sharper format. Meanwhile, the Travel Crossbody 3L is an all-new design and is built to carry just small essentials and tech, like a smartphone and compact camera.

The Travel Backpack 2-in-1 40L is $399.95, the Travel Weekender 25L is $199.95, the Travel Backpack 20L is $199.95, and the Travel Crossbody 3L is $99.95. All four are available now through Peak Design and authorized retailers.

Image credits: Peak Design, unless otherwise noted.