These Custom Camera Caps Turn Your Gear Into a Branding Opportunity

3D Film Parts has expanded its SignatureCap lineup from a single product into a three-mount series, bringing its custom-printed body and rear lens cap sets to Canon RF, Sony E, and Nikon Z camera systems.

The expansion gives photographers and filmmakers across three of the most popular mirrorless mounts the ability to replace standard body and rear lens caps with a matching pair customized using their own logo, name, production brand, or artwork. While personalized lens caps have traditionally focused on simple text or lens identification, SignatureCap is designed to function as both protective gear and a branding tool.

Matching Body and Lens Caps as One System

Each SignatureCap set includes a body cap and rear lens cap that feature the same custom design, creating a consistent look across a camera kit rather than treating each cap as an individual accessory.

Instead of offering a catalog of preset graphics, 3D Film Parts prints customer-supplied artwork uploaded during the ordering process. The company accepts vector artwork including SVG, AI, PDF, and EPS files, along with high-resolution PNG and JPG images. If artwork is unlikely to reproduce well, the company says it contacts customers before production begins.

According to 3D Film Parts, offering the caps as a matched pair was an intentional design decision, allowing photographers and filmmakers to give an entire kit a unified appearance.

Designed for Branding Rather Than Identification

Although photographers have long labeled body and rear lens caps with handwritten notes or printed stickers, 3D Film Parts says many customers are using SignatureCap instead to reinforce their personal or business branding.

Production companies, rental houses, content creators, and commercial photographers can customize the caps with company logos, creator branding, or channel graphics, making equipment easier to identify while also presenting a more polished appearance when cameras or lenses are stored or transported.

The company shared examples ranging from production company SpawnPoint Media to creator “My Name Is Howdy, I Make Videos,” along with Nikon Z caps branded with the slogan “SHOOT EVERYTHING.”

Rental houses and production companies represent another practical use case, as matching branded caps can make equipment easier to identify on shared shelves and may help reduce gear mix-ups during productions.

Raised UV Printing Instead of Stickers or Engraving

One notable aspect of SignatureCap is its printing process. Although the company is named 3D Film Parts, the SignatureCap products themselves are not 3D printed.

Instead, the caps use injection-molded blanks that are UV printed in-house in Melbourne. According to the company, liquid UV-cured resin is applied in layers and hardened immediately under ultraviolet light, creating a raised graphic that can be both seen and felt.

The company says this approach differs from laser engraving, which is limited by the cap material’s color, and from vinyl decals or stickers that can peel over time. Because the UV-cured resin bonds directly to the cap surface, SignatureCap supports full-color graphics, gradients, and fine detail while offering resistance to scratches, scuffs, and common solvents.

Expanding Beyond Canon RF

Rather than adding mount options through a single product page, 3D Film Parts has launched separate SignatureCap listings for Canon RF, Sony E, and Nikon Z.

According to the company, this makes it easier for photographers to browse products specific to their camera system without filtering through images for other mounts.

The expansion also marks the first time SignatureCap has been offered as a series rather than a single Canon-focused product, broadening its reach to photographers and filmmakers using Sony and Nikon mirrorless systems.

Pricing and Availability

SignatureCap is available now for Canon RF, Sony E, and Nikon Z mounts. Each matched custom body cap and rear lens cap set sells for $25, while individual body caps or rear lens caps are available separately for $14 each.

The caps are printed to order in Melbourne using injection-molded blanks sourced from in-house UV printing. Orders ship worldwide, and 3D Film Parts says production is completed within five business days after artwork approval.

Image credits3D Film Parts