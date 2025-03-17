Hide an AirTag on Your Sony Camera With the Alphagvrd Body Cap

Upgrade plain Sony camera body caps with a customizable Alphagvrd Creative Weapon Sensor Cap that hides an Apple AirTag.

With camera thefts on the rise, more photographers are looking for ways to protect their camera gear. As PetaPixel has shared previously, camera body caps are a great way to hide an AirTag to keep an eye on gear. Several options are available, including the CosmoCap, Polar Pro Defender body cap, and Nine Volt AirCap, each with its own features to suit your needs.

The latest AirTag-compatible cap by Alphagvrd is the Creative Weapon Sensor Cap for Sony E-Mount. This iteration of the AirTag-enabled body cap brings rugged aesthetics, customizable printing, and NFC capabilities.

The Creative Weapon Sensor Cap features an industrial chunky design with large ergonomic notches resembling a gear. A highlight of this body cap is a built-in NFC chip to store essential details such as your contact info, emergency return details, website, social media, or even a profile link. Alphagvrd notes that once an AirTag is installed, it physically blocks the NFC abilities. However, users can enable the AirTag’s “Show Contact Info” in the FindMy app to display contact information if someone finds and scans it.

Installation of an AirTag into the Creative Weapon Sensor Cap is easy with snap-in construction.

A fun feature, unique to this body cap by Alphagvrd is the ability to personalize it with various logos, single or multi-line text, or by uploading custom artwork.

Android Users

With several helpful devices with sneaky AirTag pockets, Android users can start feeling left out. It’s important to note that AirTags are meant for use by Apple devices but do have limited features available for Android users. Android users are not completely in the dark, as there are some basic functions available on AirTags. Android devices are able to scan lost AirTags by enabling near-field communication (NFC) mode to scan the tag. This pulls up a website with the user’s contact information. Apple’s official Tracker Detect app for Android can also help identify nearby AirTags. It doesn’t, however, enable location history or real-time tracking, so users will still need an Apple device to fully use an AirTag.

Pricing and Availability

The Alphagvrd Creative Weapon Sensor Cap for Sony E-mount is available now for $18. There is currently a promotional discount for 15% off with code: Creative Weapon.

Image credits: Alphagvrd