Hide an AirTag on Your Sony Camera With the Alphagvrd Body Cap

Kate Garibaldi

Close-up of two cameras with unique lens caps resembling weapon components. The left camera has "Creative Weapon" on the cap with an Apple logo inside. The right camera shows hands placing a cap with a red and gray design on a Sony camera.

Upgrade plain Sony camera body caps with a customizable Alphagvrd Creative Weapon Sensor Cap that hides an Apple AirTag.

With camera thefts on the rise, more photographers are looking for ways to protect their camera gear. As PetaPixel has shared previously, camera body caps are a great way to hide an AirTag to keep an eye on gear. Several options are available, including the CosmoCap, Polar Pro Defender body cap, and Nine Volt AirCap, each with its own features to suit your needs.

The latest AirTag-compatible cap by Alphagvrd is the Creative Weapon Sensor Cap for Sony E-Mount. This iteration of the AirTag-enabled body cap brings rugged aesthetics, customizable printing, and NFC capabilities.

Close-up of a person holding a Sony A7R5 camera with a lens cap displaying "A7R5." The camera is black with various buttons and dials visible on the top.

A Sony Alpha a7R III camera with a custom red and black lens cap is placed in a padded case. Next to it, there are camera lenses with red accents, including one labeled "24-105." The interior of the case is lined with black foam.

Close-up of a black cylindrical metal device with engravings, featuring a central circle displaying the NFC logo and the text "tap phone for more info" in yellow.

The Creative Weapon Sensor Cap features an industrial chunky design with large ergonomic notches resembling a gear. A highlight of this body cap is a built-in NFC chip to store essential details such as your contact info, emergency return details, website, social media, or even a profile link. Alphagvrd notes that once an AirTag is installed, it physically blocks the NFC abilities. However, users can enable the AirTag’s “Show Contact Info” in the FindMy app to display contact information if someone finds and scans it.

Installation of an AirTag into the Creative Weapon Sensor Cap is easy with snap-in construction.

A fun feature, unique to this body cap by Alphagvrd is the ability to personalize it with various logos, single or multi-line text, or by uploading custom artwork.

A purple camera body with no lens is placed on a gray surface. Three black lens caps with different engraved designs are arranged nearby, along with another small, round, silver camera accessory.

Close-up of a hand holding a purple Sony camera with a black grip and an artistic design on the lens cap. The camera appears compact, with a focus on its vibrant color and stylish details.

A Sony A7R5 camera is displayed on a textured gray surface. Below it are three custom lens caps with red and black designs, featuring different emblems. An Apple AirTag is also shown next to the caps.

Android Users

With several helpful devices with sneaky AirTag pockets, Android users can start feeling left out. It’s important to note that AirTags are meant for use by Apple devices but do have limited features available for Android users. Android users are not completely in the dark, as there are some basic functions available on AirTags. Android devices are able to scan lost AirTags by enabling near-field communication (NFC) mode to scan the tag. This pulls up a website with the user’s contact information. Apple’s official Tracker Detect app for Android can also help identify nearby AirTags. It doesn’t, however, enable location history or real-time tracking, so users will still need an Apple device to fully use an AirTag.

Pricing and Availability

The Alphagvrd Creative Weapon Sensor Cap for Sony E-mount is available now for $18. There is currently a promotional discount for 15% off with code: Creative Weapon.

Image credits: Alphagvrd

,
, , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Nine Volt AirCap The Nine Volt AirCap Camera Body Cap Hides an Apple AirTag
Polar Pro Defender Body Cap Polar Pro’s Stylish Defender Body Cap Holds an AirTag or Memory Card
CosmoCap and Satellites The CosmoCap Camera Body Cap Hides a Secret AirTag Compartment
A person holds a professional DSLR camera with a large lens against a dark background. The camera has a flip-out screen and a variety of buttons and dials, with the person's hand gripping it securely. This Arca-Swiss Tripod Plate Hides an AirTag On Your Camera
Discussion