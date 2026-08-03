PetaPixel Members Now Get 20% Off Capture One

Over the last six months, we’ve worked tirelessly to increase the value of PetaPixel Memberships by adding multiple new perks. This week, we have added a new one, and it’s a doozie: members now get 20% off an annual Capture One subscription.

The new 20% discount applies to new, 12-month “All in One” subscriptions, which includes the company’s desktop and mobile products plus the cloud features Capture One Live and Cloud Settings.

The code is available to all Members starting today and can be found by navigating to “Account” and then the “Discounts” tab. To use the code, Members need to create a Capture One account, go to the “Pricing” page, and select the “All in One” Annual subscription. Click “buy now,” and then enter the coupon code at checkout.

For those new to Capture One, the company has an excellent resource of starter videos that explain how to get familiar with the editor and make the most out of its tools.













As we navigate the changes to how people browse the internet, PetaPixel Memberships are becoming more important to sustain the high-level of news and reviews coverage we have here. We care deeply about providing excellent information to photographers and videographers of all skill levels and work tirelessly to deliver that every day.

But we’re realistic. We know that we can’t just rely on generosity, Memberships have to deliver great value. We believe that our slate of perks now makes a Membership one of the best values in all of photography.

Memberships are simple: join for $3 a month or $30 a year. You can choose to be billed monthly at the $3 rate or once annually at the $30 rate. That’s it, no strings attached. The email you use to log in won’t be shared with advertisers and won’t be used to email you any promotions, either (although we may need to email you if there is an update to your membership).

Again, the benefits to being a member are substantial:

We are serious when we say we’re constantly working to add more perks to membership. Expect this list to continue to grow, and the more of you that support us, the more likely we can add bigger and better advantages down the road.

To all our current members, thank you! You are directly helping us continue to make great content daily.

Image creditsElements of header photo licensed via Depositphotos.com.