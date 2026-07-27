Two Teased Lenses Each Promise Something Special for Photographers

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Jeremy Gray
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A split image: left side shows a silhouetted camera lens against a twilight sky with "MAX" text; right side shows close-up of camera lenses, one labeled "35".

Two Chinese lens companies are teasing new, very different lenses. 7Artisans is teasing what appears to be an ultra-wide full-frame prime lens, while SG-image is gearing up to launch a fast standard prime for APS-C cameras.

Starting first with 7Artisans, the company has teased its second Max-series lens in China. As shared by Sony Alpha Rumors, the teaser is straightforward, showing a lens against a starry night sky.

A dark, silhouette of a camera lens is centered against a star trail night sky over mountains. The word "MAX" appears boldly at the bottom, with the "7Artisans" logo in the top left corner.
7Artisans

There are two very reasonable conclusions to draw from this teaser image. First, the lens is going to be a good choice for night sky photography. And secondly, the lens is shaped like an ultra-wide-angle lens. The silhouette shows a bulbous front element with a built-in petal-shaped lens hood, trademarks of ultra-wide lenses.

Thus far, 7Artisans has only released one Max-series lens, the Max AF 135mm f/1.8. It arrived on Nikon Z-mount in May, instantly becoming the most affordable 135mm f/1.8 autofocus-equipped lens for Nikon owners at just $689.

7Artisans AF Max 135mm f/1.8Buy new on B&H7Artisans AF Max 135mm f/1.8Buy used on KEH.com

Since then, 7Artisans announced the 135mm f/1.8 Max for E-mount and L-Mount, each priced at the same aggressive $689 price point.

The smart money is that the next Max lens will, in fact, be an ultra-wide lens. If the 7Artisans AF Max 135mm f/1.8 is any indication, the new lens will be quite aggressively priced, too. That’s great news for E, L, and Z-mount owners looking for a new lens for their night sky and landscape photography.

A black camera lens is positioned horizontally on a reflective surface against a gradient gray background, displaying its details and metallic lens mount.
The 7Artisans AF Max 135mm f/1.8 was announced for Nikon Z-mount in May and L-Mount and E-mount earlier this month. | 7Artisans

While there are a lot of ultra-wide lenses on E-mount, and some on L-Mount, Nikon’s choices are pretty scarce beyond Nikon’s pair of zoom lenses, the Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S and Nikkor Z 14-30mm f/4. There’s also the Viltrox AF 16mm f/1.8 lens, although it looks like 7Artisans is targeting something even wider than that. Then, of course, there’s the brand-new Tamron 12-20mm f/2.8 arriving late next month, although it’s $1,799.

As for the SG-image teaser, it’s much different. As reported by Asobinet, SG-image released a short teaser in China that honestly gives much of the game away. It’s a 35mm f/1.4 lens for APS-C mirrorless cameras, including E, Z, and X-mount bodies. The lens will come in pure black, silver, and a black version with a silver ring.

A 35mm f/1.4 lens, equivalent to a 52.5mm prime after the APS-C crop factor, is quite rare, as Asobinet reports. While Fujifilm has one, the popular but very old XF 35mm f/1.4 R, most other options are specialized manual-focus primes. SG-image is known for autofocus lenses, so it’s expected this new prime will be an AF offering.

A group of black camera lenses of various sizes and focal lengths, including 25mm, 35mm, 85mm, and a 100 T2.9, are arranged closely together on a white background.
SG-image

The only 35mm f/1.4 APS-C lens with autofocus, aside from Fujifilm’s XF 35mm f/1.4 R, is the 7Artisans 35mm f/1.4 AF for X-mount. This will be a unique option on APS-C E- and Z-mount cameras. Obviously photographers can put a full-frame 35mm f/1.4 lens on an APS-C camera, but SG-image is clearly targeting

Ultimately, that’s the theme of these two teasers. Despite the lenses being very different from each other, they are both promising to fill a void in the market at affordable prices, and that’s great news for photographers.

Image credits7Artisans, SG-image

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