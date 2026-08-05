7Artisans’ $159 AF 40mm f/2.5 Comes to Full-Frame L and Z-Mount Cameras

7Artisans is bringing the compact AF 40mm f/2.5 full-frame prime lens it announced in February to L-Mount and Nikon Z-mount mirrorless cameras.

While the official launch of the L and Z-mount versions of the 7Artisans AF 40mm f/2.5 is reportedly tomorrow, per Asobinet, there is not much mystery about the lens. It should look, feel, and act the same on L-Mount and Nikon Z cameras as it does on Sony E-mount ones. There are very minor differences in the overall design, precipitated by the different lens mount sizes.

As 7Artisans explains, the 40mm f/2.5 lens is very lightweight. The E-mount version weighs only 90 grams (under 3.2 ounces), and the L and Z-mount versions should be similar. It’s not unusual for a Z lens to weigh slightly more thanks to the wider diameter of the lens mount, but it will be a subtle difference. The lenses will also all be around the same length, just 40 millimeters (under 1.6 inches). As far as full-frame prime lenses go, this is very compact.

The lens has seven elements arranged across six groups in front of a nine-bladed aperture. 7Artisans promises a lens that is “perfectly balanced between portability and optical excellence.” While that is naturally marketing speak, the sample images look pretty good, all things considered. When aggressively targeting an affordable price point of just $159 and opting for a very small design, there will be some tradeoffs.

As for bokeh, the 7Artisans 40mm f/2.5 embraces “bubble bokeh.” While bigger, heavier, and more expensive lenses aim for extremely clean, smooth bokeh, 7Artisans leans into a more stylized look with its 40mm f/2.5 prime lens. There is a noticeable “soap bubble” effect to the bokeh, which some photographers may enjoy, while others could find it distracting.

The lens has an STM-based autofocus system that promises quick, quiet performance while maintaining compatibility with eye-detect and subject-tracking features across most Sony, Nikon, Panasonic, Sigma, and Leica mirrorless cameras. The lens can focus as close as 0.4 meters (1.3 feet), which is not particularly close.

Unfortunately, for unknown reasons, the 7Artisans AF 40mm f/2.5 is not compatible with the Sigma BF or Leica SL3-S — no word on the Leica SL3-P. The full list of compatibility is available on 7Artisans’ website, and photographers should absolutely confirm that their camera works with the lens before considering purchase.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The 7Artisans AF 40mm f/2.5 lens is available now for E-mount for $159, and L-Mount and Z-mount versions will arrive on August 6. These new mount options are already listed on 7Artisans’ website, although they are not yet available for purchase.

Image credits7Artisans. Photographers are credited in the individual sample image captions.