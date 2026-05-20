7Artisans Launches the Z-Mount’s Most Affordable 135mm f/1.8 Prime

7Artisans has officially announced the new Max AF 135mm f/1.8, a full-frame autofocus telephoto prime designed for Nikon Z-mount cameras. The new lens combines a bright f/1.8 aperture, STM autofocus, and an advanced optical design, making it ideal for portrait and low-light photography.

Positioned as a premium addition to the company’s growing autofocus lineup, the Max AF 135mm f/1.8 features a large all-metal body, a 12-blade diaphragm for smooth background rendering, and a relatively close minimum focusing distance of about 27 inches (0.7 meters).

A Fast Full-Frame Telephoto Prime

The 135mm focal length has long been favored for portrait photography thanks to its strong subject compression and natural background separation, and 7Artisans is clearly leaning into that appeal with the Max AF 135mm f/1.8.

The lens uses an optical formula comprising 16 elements in 13 groups, including six extra-low-dispersion elements and five high-refractive-index elements. According to 7Artisans, the design is intended to reduce chromatic aberration while maintaining sharpness across the frame, even on high-resolution sensors up to 60 megapixels.

The lens also incorporates the company’s IMC coating technology to help suppress flare and ghosting during backlit shooting situations.

STM Autofocus and Video-Friendly Controls

7Artisans says the Max AF 135mm f/1.8 uses a silent STM stepping motor system that delivers fast, quiet autofocus performance for both still photography and video recording.

The lens supports both autofocus and manual focus operation. It includes a clicked aperture ring with an Auto setting alongside a secondary multifunction control ring that can be configured for aperture, ISO, or other customizable camera controls on compatible Nikon Z bodies.

Dual customizable function buttons are also built into the lens body for quicker access to frequently used shooting settings.

“Equipped with a clicked aperture ring (Auto/f/1.8-f/16) and a declicked multi-function control ring optimized for Z-mount cameras. Effortlessly adjust aperture, ISO, and other functions silently. Dual FN buttons provide one-touch access to personalized settings,” 7Artisans says.

The company additionally includes a USB Type-C port for firmware updates.

Designed Primarily for Portraits

One of the standout features of the Max AF 135mm f/1.8 is its 12-blade diaphragm, which 7Artisans says is designed to produce smooth circular bokeh and cleaner starburst rendering when stopped down.

Combined with its long focal length and bright aperture, the lens is clearly targeted at portrait photographers seeking strong subject isolation and shallow depth-of-field effects.

Metal Construction and Physical Design

The Max AF 135mm f/1.8 features a full metal construction with what 7Artisans describes as aerospace-grade aluminum alloy housing and an anti-smudge exterior coating. The lens includes weather-resistant dust sealing and a textured grip surface designed to improve handling during outdoor shooting.

The lens measures approximately 3.6 x 5.1 inches (91.2 x 130 millimeters) and weighs roughly 2.2 pounds (1,014 grams). It accepts large 82mm front filters.

Pricing and Availability

The 7Artisans Max AF 135mm f/1.8 for Nikon Z mount is available now for $689. It is worth noting that although 7Artisans has not said anything about additional mounts, the new lens’s URL includes references to Sony E-mount and L-Mount, so it is a safe bet the lens may arrive in other mounts down the road.

7Artisans’ new lens competes directly against the Viltrox Lab AF 135mm f/1.8 for Nikon Z, which is available now for $899. Neither of these Chinese autofocus primes is in the same ballpark as Nikon’s own 135mm f/1.8, the Nikkor Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena, which is $2,196 thanks to a $400 instant savings.

Image credits: 7Artisans