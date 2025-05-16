The Most Exciting Chinese Lenses Unveiled This Week

The China International Photographic Equipment and Electrical Imaging Machinery and Technology Fair (China P&E) started today in Beijing with a number of companies on-site to announce and tease their latest gear. Here are some of the highlights so far.

With the demise of some popular trade shows like Photo Plus Expo and Photokina, China P&E, held at the Beijing Exhibition Center is now one of the largest international photography exhibitions worldwide with a show floor covering an area of 22,000 square meters, hosting approximately 115 exhibitors, and expectations of 68,000 attendees over the shows four days.

With the first day concluded, teasers as well as full announcements with all of the juicy specs are already flooding in from photographic equipment manufacturers attending the show, with China-based 7Artisans, Brightin Star, Laowa, Meike, TTArtisan, and Zhongyi Optics leading the charge on home turf. By the way, PetaPixel covered announcements from Laowa and Viltrox in separate articles.

7Artisans

Self-described “affordable camera lens manufacturer” 7Artisans announced a number of lenses at the China P&E Show, with official details already available for a few of its hottest primes.

Announced just days before the show, 7Artisans took to China P&E to give attendees a hands-on first look at its latest AF 85mm F1.8 for L-Mount. The lens features an STM autofocus system and promises high-quality optics optimized for the latest high-resolution digital cameras.

Next up, 7Artisans announced a new AF 24mm f/1.8 wide-angle prime for full-frame E-mount cameras. It, too, has an STM motor and promises the same edge-to-edge clarity. Of its latest prime, 7Artisans says, “The new AF 24mm F1.8 E-Mount isn’t just a wide-angle lens. It’s an indoor portrait specialist, designed to turn tight spaces into emotional stages.”

Several additional lens “surprises” are teased to be released as the China P&E show progresses.

Brightin Star

Brightin Star took to social media ahead of the show to tease several silhouetted lenses in multiple posts, hinting that one will be an AF-equipped 35mm prime.

As of writing, official details have not yet been released for its new lenses, however Brightin Star did share information on its popular retro-styled Leica M-Mount 28mm f/2.8 pancake lens, which has received a new special edition with a green finish that perfectly matches the new special edition Leica M11-P Safari.

Meike

Meike hits with a one-two punch as the company has two separate divisions for photography and cinematography, and both have new gear coming up.

First is the Pro Series Meike 35mm f/1.8 for E/Z/L mounts, as well as a teaser for a yet-to-be-announced MIX series “Mystery Lens.”

Meike Cine has announced its tool-free PL Mount Drop-in Filter Adapter, which promises “easy drop-in filter insertion ‌” to upgrade the user’s filmmaking game.

TTArtisan

TTArtisan showcased two new APS-C lenses that will be joining its line-up.

First is the highly anticipated Tilt APS-C 35mm F1.4 for E/X/M43/Z/RF mounts with a smooth de-clicked aperture, featuring both tilt and 360° rotation for creative effects in an all-metal construction.

Next is a lightweight (sub 200-gram) all-metal prime AF 35mm F1.8 Mark II New Silver Version for E/Z/X mounts with STM autofocus, 0.4-meter minimum focusing distance, and a firmware update port.

Zhong Yi Optics (ZY Optics)

To round-out the day one announcements from the China P&E show is ZY Optics, best known for its fast-aperture Mitakon Speedmaster line of budget lenses, has teased that it will be releasing several new prime lenses at the show, however no official details have been shared yet to social media or its website.

Image credits: 7Artisans, Brightin Star, Laowa, Meike, TTArtisan, and Zhongyi Optics