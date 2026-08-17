Popular Memphis Photographer is Tragically Killed in High-Speed Police Chase

An innocent local photographer — who was well-known in Memphis, Tennessee — was killed in a high-speed police chase.

Reggie Pederson, a well-liked photographer — who captured artists, music events, and people — was killed on August 2 in a car crash stemming from a high-speed police chase in Memphis, Tennessee. Local photographer Pederson had no involvement in the pursuit.

According to a report by Action 5 News, the deadly car chase allegedly came after suspect Donell Alford, who was out on bond following a separate police chase just weeks earlier, led cops on another pursuit.

That earlier incident occurred on July 4, when court records show Alford drove away from Memphis police during a traffic stop. About 30 minutes later, state troopers located and pursued him before arresting him on suspicion of vehicle theft. Records show Alford posted bond and was released from jail six days later.

On August 2, a state trooper reportedly clocked Alford driving nearly 90 miles per hour (mph) in a 40 mph zone on Airways Boulevard, Memphis. The trooper caught up with him near Airways Boulevard and Ketchum Road but says Alford continued driving too fast for the road conditions, crossing into oncoming traffic and running red lights.

Action 5 News reports that Alford ran a red light at Airways Boulevard and Park Avenue and crashed into a car driven by Pederson, killing him. A six-year-old child who was in the car with Alford was also reportedly seriously injured, suffering a traumatic head injury in the crash.

‘Photography Brought Joy to Reggie’s Life’

Tributes have poured in for Pederson from Memphis’ photography community, with many remembering his passion for the city and dedication to documenting it through his work.

“I don’t think you can fake that love, that genuine love of people. The way he photographed Memphians was just really unique and beautiful,” his friend and fellow photographer Joel Rose tells Action 5 News, describing Pederson.

Meanwhile in an Instagram post, photographer David Johnson remembered how photography brought Reggie genuine joy and fulfillment, recalling the many days they spent exploring the streets of Memphis together and capturing the city they loved.

“Reggie and me hit it off through our love for photography. We spent many days out in the streets capturing art together and taking our adventures to new heights,” fellow photographer Johnson writes. “I believe photography brought joy to Reggie’s life. I find peace thinking about all the moments he hit the shutter and felt true happiness. That feeling of accomplishment.”

The sheriff’s office says Alford is currently in the prison ward at the hospital. His bail is set at $250,000.