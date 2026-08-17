Cosina Announces Silver 23mm f/1.2 and 35mm f/1.2 Lenses for Fujifilm X

Cosina has officially announced a pair of stylish silver Voigtländer lenses for Fujifilm X Mount, the Nokton 23mm f/1.2 Aspherical and the Nokton 35mm f/1.2.

As reported by Asobinet, these new lenses are expected to arrive this autumn. The 23mm and 35mm primes are new silver editions of lenses originally released in black in 2022 and 2021, respectively. They are the first new Voigtländer lenses for Fujifilm X mirrorless cameras since the Color-Skopar 18mm f/2.8 Aspherical pancake lens arrived in early 2024.

Cosina Voigtländer Nokton 23mm f/1.2 Aspherical Silver

First, the Nokton 23mm f/1.2 Aspherical Silver is a fast manual-focus, semi-wide-angle lens, delivering a 35mm equivalent field of view thanks to the 1.5x APS-C crop factor.

Cosina promises “excellent descriptive power with excellent resolution from the widest aperture” and notes that its fast f/1.2 aperture delivers soft backgrounds and good subject separation. The lens is built natively for Fujifilm X Mount, and Cosina notes that it does not require digital corrections to deliver strong performance.

The Nokton 23mm f/1.2 includes 10 elements arranged across six groups. The lens has a 12-bladed aperture diaphragm with direct manual control.

“Like the VM mount and mirrorless mount Voigtländer lenses, the lens employs an aperture ring mechanism that directly opens and closes the aperture,” Cosina explains. “The mechanism has 1/3 stop clicks so you can directly enjoy the feeling of operating it.”

The manual focus lens can focus as close as 0.18 meters (7.1 inches), delivering a maximum reproduction ratio of 1:4.9.

The Nokton 23mm f/1.2 weighs 219 grams (7.7 ounces) and is 43.8 millimeters (1.72 inches) long.

While the lens offers electronic communication, it does not communicate with every Fujifilm body. Cosina has a full list of compatible models on its website, but the gist is that cameras cannot be very old to have full electronic comms with the Nokton 23mm f/1.2. For example, the Fujifilm X-T2 and newer models work fully with the lens, while the original X-T1 does not. Only the X-Pro3 in that series communicates electronically with the lens, and it also offers parallax compensation.

Sample Photos

Cosina Voigtländer Nokton 35mm f/1.2 Silver

The longer Nokton 35mm f/1.2 Silver delivers a 52.5mm equivalent field of view in full-frame terms, essentially serving as a manual focus “nifty fifty” lens for X Mount photographers.

It features a traditional double Gauss optical configuration comprising eight lens elements across six groups. It has a 12-bladed aperture diaphragm, which promises the same tactile response as the Nokton 23mm f/1.2 lens above.

“Its maximum aperture is f/1.2, and its aperture mechanism is positioned in the center with its eight spherical elements arranged almost symmetrically around the aperture mechanism in

‘8-element’ lens style,” Cosina says. “As well as providing imaging quality from maximum aperture, the lens allows you to enjoy smooth very blurred bokeh.”

The Nokton 35mm f/1.2 Silver weighs 196 grams (6.9 ounces) and is 39.8 millimeters (1.6 inches) long. It focuses as close as 0.3 meters (11.8 inches), resulting in a maximum reproduction ratio of 1:6.7.

Cosina promises an excellent focusing experience thanks to a “very precisely machined and adjusted all metal helicoid unit.” The company says the lens realizes “smooth focusing operation with just the right amount of torque.”

Like with the Nokton 23mm f/1.2 Aspherical, the Nokton 35mm f/1.2 has electronic communications but is not fully compatible with all Fujifilm X cameras. The compatibility list, available online, looks the same as the one for the 23mm prime.

Sample Photos

Pricing and Availability

The Voigtländer Nokton 23mm f/1.2 Aspherical Silver will begin shipping in October, while the 35mm f/1.2 Silver is expected to arrive slightly sooner, in September.

While US pricing has not yet been revealed, the 23mm lens will be 93,000 yen, and the 35mm will be 81,000 yen. At current exchange rates, those prices work out to $584 and $509, respectively.

However, American photographers should expect to pay slightly higher than that. The original black versions of these lenses are $649 each right now.

Image creditsCosina Voigtländer. Nokton 23mm f/1.2 Aspherical sample photos by Kobayashi Kaworu. Nokton 35mm f/1.2 sample photos by Yoshiki Toyota.