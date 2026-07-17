The Kodak EC35 35mm Film Camera Brings Back the Iconic Slide Cover

Jaron Schneider

Four Kodak cameras in pastel pink, purple, green, and blue are floating against a gradient pastel background. Each camera has a retro style, with a prominent flash and lens on the front.

Reto, the company behind the viral Kodak Charmera and the surprisingly excellent Snapic A1, has announced the EC35 film camera, an “everyday carry” compact designed to be eye-catching and simple to use.

Kodak EC35 Film CameraBuy new on B&HKodak EC35 Film CameraBuy used on KEH.com

The EC35 is a dead-simple, point-and-shoot film camera that the company says is beginner-friendly because it “strips away the complexity of film photography, putting the pure joy back into every frame.”

Person sitting on grass holds two Kodak film cameras, one black and one white, resting on their yellow pants. Only their hands and torso are visible; they wear a white shirt with cursive writing.

Just like a disposable camera (or a simple reusable that mimics that experience), the EC35 has manual wind and rewind, a fixed 1/100 second shutter speed, and a 25mm lens with a fixed f/10 aperture. It also has an electronic flash, which is powered by a single AA alkaline battery. The all-plastic camera weighs just 102 grams and measures 119mm by 65mm by 41.5mm. The optical viewfinder is a simple window that is set above the lens.

View of a grassy field with people and distant mountains, seen through a blurry rectangular frame, suggesting the perspective of looking through a window or camera viewfinder.

Obviously, the camera part of the EC35 isn’t breaking any new ground, and that’s obvious in Reto’s marketing for it, which is entirely focused on the look and feel of the camera. Reto is making it available in seven colors: midnight black, vanilla white, butter yellow, lavender, powder blue, blush pink, and avocado green.

Three Kodak film cameras (yellow, white, black), two Kodak film boxes, a Kodak 400 film roll, earbuds, a lighter, and magazines arranged on a wooden floor.

The main visual draw of this camera is the tactile slide cover, which snaps into place over the optical viewfinder and the lens to keep them safe when the EC35 is not in use and stuffed in a bag. These types of slide covers are kind of the original fidget spinners, and while the design was common during the film era and even into the early digital era, it’s uncommon to see it now.

“Featuring a tactile slide cover for instant protection and a built-in flash, it’s designed to be tossed in your bag and ready for every golden moment!” Reto says.

A wrapped burger, an open can of soda, a vintage Kodak camera, and napkins are on a round pink table with a pink chair beside it, viewed from above.

The Kodak EC35 35mm film camera can be purchased alone or as a bundle that includes the camera, a strap, and a 24-frame roll of Kodak Ultramax 400 (although a battery is not included). This marks the deepest connection with the Kodak brand for Reto yet, as it pairs this branded camera with an actual product designed and manufactured by Eastman Kodak — film.

The camera is available starting today for $35 for just the camera or $45 bundled with the film.

Kodak EC35 Film CameraBuy new on B&HKodak EC35 Film CameraBuy used on KEH.com

Image creditsReto

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