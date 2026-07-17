The Best Deals on Versatile Zooms for Nearly Every Mirrorless Camera

A good, versatile zoom is often the first lens photographers recommend after a camera kit lens, and for good reason. Covering everything from wide-angle landscapes to portraits and everyday photography, these versatile lenses handle travel and street photography, as well as events, wildlife, and video.

Whether you’re looking for a fast constant-aperture zoom for professional work or a versatile all-in-one lens for vacations and hiking, there are plenty of worthwhile deals available right now. This roundup covers some of the best discounts currently available for Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z, L-Mount, and Fujifilm X mirrorless cameras, with several of the largest savings ending July 19.













Sony E-Mount

Full-Frame

Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2

One of Tamron’s most popular lenses, the 28-75mm f/2.8 G2 covers an extremely useful focal range for portraits, travel, events, landscapes, and everyday photography. Its bright constant aperture and fast autofocus make it an excellent all-around lens for both photographers and hybrid shooters using Sony full-frame cameras. B&H has knocked $200 off the regular price, bringing it down to $699 through July 19 at 11:59 PM ET.

Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD

For photographers who want to carry a single lens, the 35-150mm f/2-2.8 covers everything from environmental portraits to telephoto compression without sacrificing a bright aperture. It has become a favorite among wedding, event, and travel photographers thanks to its impressive versatility. The current promotion takes $100 off the price, with the sale ending July 19 at 11:59 PM ET.

Tamron 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD

If convenience is your priority, the 28-200mm combines wide-angle coverage with substantial telephoto reach in a surprisingly compact package. It is an excellent travel companion for photographers who prefer to carry one lens rather than several. Photographers can currently save $100, with this promotion running through July 19 at 11:59 PM ET.

Sigma 28-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DG Contemporary

Sigma’s 28-200mm DG Contemporary offers an appealing balance between portability and versatility, making it well suited for travel, hiking, and everyday photography. Covering everything from wide landscapes to distant subjects, it reduces the need to swap lenses while on the move. B&H has reduced the price by $100 for a limited time.

Tamron 28-300mm f/4-7.1 Di III VC VXD

With an even broader zoom range, the 28-300mm is designed for photographers who want maximum flexibility from a single lens. It covers nearly every common shooting situation, from landscapes and portraits to wildlife and distant details, making it an ideal option for vacations and outdoor adventures. The current deal trims $50 off its regular price.

APS-C

Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD

Designed specifically for Sony APS-C cameras, the 17-70mm f/2.8 delivers an equivalent focal range that’s ideal for everything from landscapes to portraits while maintaining a bright constant aperture throughout the zoom range. Built-in image stabilization further expands its usefulness for handheld photography and video. This lens is currently discounted by $100 through July 19 at 11:59 PM ET.

Sigma 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS Contemporary

Offering an impressive 18.8x zoom range, Sigma’s new 16-300mm is built for photographers who want one lens capable of handling nearly any shooting scenario. From sweeping landscapes to wildlife, sports, and close-up subjects, it provides exceptional versatility without requiring frequent lens changes. The current sale takes $75 off the regular price.

Tamron 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD

Tamron’s 18-300mm remains one of the most versatile APS-C superzooms available, pairing a broad focal range with vibration compensation for added handheld stability. It is an excellent choice for travel photographers and outdoor enthusiasts who want to pack light without sacrificing flexibility. B&H is currently offering a $100 discount, with the promotion ending July 19 at 11:59 PM ET.













Canon RF Mount

Full-Frame

Canon RF 24-105mm f/4 L IS USM

Canon’s versatile 24-105mm f/4L is a dependable everyday zoom that covers everything from landscapes and portraits to travel and event photography. Its constant f/4 aperture, weather-sealed construction, and optical image stabilization make it one of the most practical lenses in the RF lineup. This week, you can save $100, bringing the price down to $1,200 from its regular $1,300.

Canon RF 24-105mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z

Designed for hybrid creators, the RF 24-105mm f/2.8L IS USM Z combines a fast constant aperture with a flexible zoom range that works equally well for still photography and professional video production. It also supports Canon’s optional Power Zoom Adapter, making it an attractive choice for filmmakers. During this promotion, the lens is $200 off, dropping the price to $2,800 from $3,000.

Canon RF 28-70mm f/2.8 IS STM

Offering a bright constant f/2.8 aperture in a more compact and affordable package than Canon’s professional L-series alternatives, the RF 28-70mm f/2.8 IS STM is an excellent everyday lens for enthusiasts and travel photographers. You can pick it up this week for $1,000 instead of its usual $1,100.

APS-C

Sigma 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS Contemporary

Sigma’s 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS Contemporary offers an exceptionally broad zoom range, making it a practical all-in-one lens for travel, wildlife, landscapes, and everyday photography. Designed for Canon RF APS-C cameras, it lets photographers cover nearly every shooting situation without changing lenses. During this sale, you can save $75, bringing the price down accordingly.

Tamron 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD

Tamron’s 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD pairs an expansive zoom range with image stabilization, making it a versatile choice for everything from landscapes to distant wildlife. Built for Canon RF APS-C cameras, it is well suited to photographers looking for a single-lens travel solution. It is currently $100 off through July 19, making this a great time to add it to your kit.













L-Mount

Panasonic Lumix S 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3

Panasonic’s compact Lumix S 18-40mm is designed for photographers who want a lightweight everyday zoom without sacrificing full-frame image quality. Its wide-to-standard focal range makes it a practical option for travel, landscapes, and everyday photography. B&H has reduced the lens by $100 for a limited time.

Panasonic Lumix S 24-105mm f/4 Macro OIS

One of the most versatile lenses in the L-Mount lineup, the Lumix S 24-105mm combines a useful zoom range with a constant f/4 aperture, optical image stabilization, and half life-size macro capability. The current promotion knocks $200 off the regular price through July 18 at 11:59 PM ET.

Panasonic Lumix S Pro 24-70mm f/2.8

Photographers looking for a professional standard zoom can save on Panasonic’s flagship 24-70mm f/2.8, a lens built for weddings, portraits, events, and commercial work. It is currently discounted by $200.

Panasonic Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6

The Lumix S 20-60mm stands out by starting at an ultra-wide 20mm while remaining compact enough for everyday use. Landscape photographers, travelers, and vloggers can pick it up with $100 in savings.

Sigma 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DG Contemporary

Sigma’s new all-in-one zoom gives L-Mount users an expansive focal length range in a single lens, making it well suited for vacations, hiking, and everyday photography. B&H has reduced the price by $100.













Nikon Z-Mount

Full-Frame

Nikon Nikkor Z 24-120mm f/4 S

Nikon’s 24-120mm f/4 S has become a favorite among photographers looking for a premium walk-around lens that covers everything from landscapes to portraits. While the discount is smaller than some others in this roundup, $50 off still makes it a worthwhile opportunity.

Nikon Nikkor Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR

For photographers who prefer carrying a single lens for nearly every situation, the 28-400mm offers exceptional versatility, from wide-angle scenes to distant wildlife. It is currently available with a $150 discount.

Nikon Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S

Nikon’s professional standard zoom continues to be one of the cornerstone lenses in the Z system, delivering outstanding sharpness and fast autofocus throughout its zoom range. B&H has taken $150 off the regular price.

APS-C

Tamron 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD

Nikon Z APS-C users can also save on Tamron’s versatile superzoom, which covers everything from wide-angle photography to distant wildlife without changing lenses. This deal saves $30 and runs through July 19 at 11:59 PM ET.













Fujifilm X Mount

Sigma 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS Contemporary

Sigma’s versatile all-in-one zoom is an appealing option for Fujifilm photographers who want maximum flexibility while traveling or hiking. The lens is currently available with a $75 discount.

Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD

With a constant f/2.8 aperture and built-in image stabilization, Tamron’s 17-70mm serves as an excellent everyday lens for Fujifilm APS-C cameras. B&H has reduced the price by $100 through July 19 at 11:59 PM ET.

Tamron 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD

If you prefer a single lens that handles landscapes, portraits, wildlife, and travel photography, Tamron’s 18-300mm remains one of the most versatile choices for Fujifilm cameras. The current promotion saves $100 through July 19 at 11:59 PM ET.

Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8 Di III-A RXD

Landscape, architecture, and astrophotography shooters can save on Tamron’s ultra-wide APS-C zoom, which pairs a bright constant f/2.8 aperture with a compact design. It is currently discounted by $60 through July 19 at 11:59 PM ET.

Fujifilm XF 16-80mm f/4 R OIS WR

Fujifilm’s weather-resistant XF 16-80mm covers one of the most useful focal ranges in the X Series lineup while adding optical image stabilization for handheld shooting. B&H is currently offering $100 off the lens.

Full disclosureB&H Photo is an affiliate partner of PetaPixel.

Image creditsTamron, Sigma, Canon, Panasonic, Nikon, Fujifilm. Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.