The AI-Generated Taylor Swift Wedding Photos Are Getting Debunked Really Quickly

Is the Taylor Swift wedding a major turning point? No, I’m not talking about what it means for Miss Americana and her NFL husband — I’m talking about how quickly fake photos from the event last weekend are being refuted.

The songstress required all guests attending her wedding — of which there were reportedly 1,000 — to sign an NDA preventing them from leaking any information — including photos.

In the absence of any real content, social media accounts were quick to fill the void with fake news. A viral TikTok post was quickly slapped with a “Contains AI-generated media.”

Snopes reports that it discovered a Synth ID watermark on the images, which also contains some classic tell-tale signs of AI, like Swift having extra fingers and Kelce appearing to have his right hand missing entirely.

BBC Verify says that it also found the Synth ID watermark on a host of hptoos purporting to be from Swift’s wedding at Madison Square Garden, New York. One of the photos even has Kanye West in it; he would not have gotten an invite since the pair infamously have bad blood.

The BBC also cited people trying to pass off real photos as Swift’s wedding by sharing genuine pictures of the singer at previous weddings.

Joseph Kahn, who has directed some of Swift’s music videos, took to X to say that, “every picture I’ve seen of the wedding is fake. Trust me, AI would break if you tried to prompt it.”

SynthID is Looking Like the Best Tool to Fight AI Misinformation

In May, Google said that Synth ID has already watermarked over 100 billion images and videos. The best way to check if a piece of media has Snyth ID is to hop on Google Gemini, upload the file, and ask the AI. Alternatively, OpenAI has a dedicated website that will look for Synth ID or the C2PA Content Credentials protocol.

Synth ID’s roles in successfully debunking images from Swift’s wedding will no doubt please her as she is one of the most deepfaked people in history, including some unsavory incidents that happened back in 2024. Earlier this year, Swift filed trademark applications for her image in what is believed to be an attempt to protect her likeness from AI deepfakes.