Viltrox EVO 75mm f/1.8 and 90mm f/2.2 Review: Basically Twins

Chris Niccolls

This time around, my review process went a little differently. Instead of doing a full deep-dive into one lens, I decided to compare two brand new ones against each other.

Viltrox has expanded its affordable EVO lineup with two APS-C telephoto options, and they are so similar in focal length that I wanted to see which one, if any, is the better buy. These will be released in Sony E-mount, Nikon Z-mount, and Fujifilm X-mount.

I felt like a kid in a candy store and took the EVO 75mm f/1.8 and the EVO 90mm f/2.2 out to see which one deserves a place in your camera bag. With the 75mm f/1.8 EVO priced at around $330, and the 90mm f/2.2 at $380, either lens should be within reach of most budgets.

Buy the Viltrox EVO 75mm f/1.8 new on B&HBuy the Viltrox EVO 75mm f/1.8 used on KEH.com
Buy the Viltrox EVO 90mm f/2.2 new on B&HBuy the Viltrox EVO 90mm f/2.2 used on KEH.com

As usual, I evaluated the two lenses with the standard criteria that we use and came to find that the 75mm and 90mm are strikingly similar in many ways. I suppose this makes sense given the similar focal lengths and apertures. If these lenses end up being so similar, then what are the defining characteristics to sway you either way?

Viltrox EVO 75mm f/1.8 and 90mm f/2.2 Review: How They Feel

From a build standpoint, the 75mm and 90mm are compact and rugged. Both lenses have 58mm filter diameters, and both lenses are sealed with rubber gaskets. There is a USB-C port behind the gasket to facilitate firmware updates. Both the 75mm and the 90mm are practically identical in size and build.

A close-up photo of a Viltrox AF 75mm f/1.8 XF camera lens standing upright on a green surface, with a geometric, light-colored background.
The new EVO lenses are effectively identical and quite compact.
A black camera lens with white labelling sits on a teal surface in front of a white hexagonal tile background. The lens is marked "AF 75mm 1:1.8 STM ED IF" and has a large, reflective glass element.
Regardless of which lens you choose, the apertures are bright, and the depth of field is shallow.

I appreciate that both lenses have an aperture ring with very positive click stops. However, there is no option to set the aperture rings to a smoothly-turning, de-clicked mode, which is a shame. There is a smooth manual focusing ring, and an AF/MF switch can be found on the Sony and Nikon models, but is omitted on the Fujifilm versions. The Sony and Nikon versions of both lenses also come with a customizable button, but this is also missing in the Fujifilm versions.

Close-up of a black Viltrox camera lens showing the model "AF 90/2.2 XF" and aperture values from f/1 to f/16 on the focus ring.
Both lenses have nice aperture ring controls.
A close-up photo of a black camera lens with "EVO" branding, focus and aperture markings, and a lens cap, placed on a green surface against a blurred, geometric-patterned background.
You won’t find any additional controls on the Fujifilm-specific versions.

I tested the X-mount lenses this time around, and both weigh almost the exact same amount at roughly 11.3 ounces (320 grams). You get a simple plastic bayonet-style hood with each lens, and both have a handsome silver EVO badge against a black chassis.

A close-up view of the rear side of a camera lens showing the metal mount, electronic contacts, and glass elements, placed on a green surface with a blurred geometric background.
The lenses feature rugged weather seals and a USB-C port for updates.
A close-up of a black camera lens with "PL-122A" written on the lens hood, set against a blurred, light background.
You get a simple plastic lens hood, but the lens chassis is built from metal.

Viltrox EVO 75mm f/1.8 and 90mm f/2.2 Review: How They Shoot

Sharpness is one of the most similar aspects of the two lenses and also one of the most impressive. I honestly couldn’t tell much difference between the 75mm and 90mm test results, but the results are incredibly good.

Sharpness at the widest apertures is clear and detailed, with only a slightly lower amount of contrast. Stopping the lens down brings the contrast back, but the sharpness is exceptional regardless. The corners of the lenses are also excellent at the widest apertures, and when the corners are in focus, the center of the image is too. You will find either of these lens options to be some of the sharpest optics you can get for an APS-C sensor.

Side-by-side comparison of two camera test chart photos, each showing part of a banknote with a portrait and geometric patterns, labeled "75mm @ f/1.8" on the left and "90mm @ f/2.2" on the right.
These new EVO lenses are incredibly sharp at the widest apertures.
Side-by-side comparison of camera test charts: left image shot at 75mm f/1.8, right at 90mm f/2.2. Both charts feature color bars, resolution patterns, text samples, and geometric shapes.
Even the corners of the image have excellent detail at the widest apertures.

The two EVO lenses use STM motors to drive the optical elements, and I found the focusing to be fairly smooth and quiet enough. I would hear the occasional chirp out of the motor, but nothing that would be heard while recording video. The focusing worked fine with the face and eye detection in my camera, and I didn’t struggle with any major focus hunting or pauses.

A man in casual clothes walks alone along a sunlit sidewalk next to a corrugated metal wall with a red wavy line painted across it.
Focusing worked well, and the 75mm had really nice depth of field fall-off.
Three colorful posters are partially torn and peeling off a gray wall, leaving only fragments and faded images visible.
Bokeh is smooth and pleasant out of both lenses.
A woman in a long patterned dress pushes a stroller along a city sidewalk, crossing a sunlit patch among shadows. The background shows a modern building facade. The image is in black and white.
I like the field of view from the 75mm lens better when shooting street photography.

One thing these lenses are not is macro capable. Although they are again very similar in how poorly they attempt this. Both lenses focus to a minimum distance of 0.74 meters, and deliver a magnification factor of 0.12x and 0.14x, respectively. For tight face portraits, these lenses will work fine, just don’t expect to capture your subject’s eyes and fill the frame with them.

Side-by-side photos of purple flowers against green leaves and yellow blooms. The left image is shot at 75mm minimum focus; the right at 90mm minimum focus, showing subtle differences in focus and background blur.
These lenses do not deliver very good close-up capability.

LoCA, or longitudinal chromatic aberration, is often an issue for fast lenses. Luckily, Viltrox has corrected for it wonderfully. Looking at the out-of-focus areas of both these lenses and you can see a slight hint of color shift, but it is incredibly minor. Both lenses seem to have almost identical characteristics here, and the end result is that I would consider both lenses to be free of any LoCA issues.

Side-by-side comparison of two circular black-and-white radial patterns, labeled "75mm @ f/1.8" on the left and "90mm @ f/2.2" on the right, showing differences in focus and depth of field.
LoCA is minimal and should not represent any issues during post editing.

When it comes to bokeh, both lenses exhibit clean highlights with no onion ring patterns to be found. There isn’t even a strong soap bubble effect to the highlights, and I like the cat’s eye effect at wider apertures.

However, at f4, the 90mm lens does have a bit of a truncated look to its highlights, while the 75mm is fully round at this point. Regardless, the bokeh out of these lenses is smooth and gentle-looking. Photographers looking for that shallow depth of field look with only a field of color behind the subject will love either of these options.

Side-by-side photos of a blue and black baseball cap with a leather patch, shown at different camera settings: left at 75mm f/1.8, right at 90mm f/2.2. The backgrounds are blurred in both images.
The bokeh is clean and has a nice swirl to it at the widest apertures.
An older man in a blue jacket walks alone on a shaded city sidewalk with his hands behind his back, passing by a stone building.
The 90mm gives a nice compressed look and simplifies images well.
A woman in a sleeveless red dress and sandals walks on a city sidewalk, carrying a white tote bag and a brown handbag. She passes a store window displaying two mannequins in summer outfits.
The 90mm field of view is nice to keep your distance and still frame tightly.
A man’s face is reflected in the round side mirror of a motorcycle, with the motorcycle's speedometer and handlebars also visible in the black-and-white image.
I ended up shooting far more on the 90mm lens although I can’t quite say why.

If you want to shoot backlit portraits into the sun or integrate bright lighting in the frame, having top-notch lens coatings will be important. I tested both lenses on a bright and sunny day and found them to behave almost identically. Contrast is very well maintained, even when shooting directly at the sun. There was a very minor level of ghosting present in the opposite corner, but it does not get any worse as you stop the lens down. Other than the usual veiling flare if the light source is slightly out of frame, which you may very well want for portraits anyway, the lenses are extremely well-suited for shooting towards the sun.

Two side-by-side photos of green leaves with the sun shining behind them. The left image is labeled "75mm @ f/1.8," and the right is labeled "90mm @ f/2.2." Both show bright sunlight and out-of-focus backgrounds.
Flare was also very well controlled. There is only minimal ghosting present, and the contrast is strong.

Two Lenses with Very Similar Performance: Which to Choose?

So it turns out that Viltrox have once again made a series of lenses that offer extremely good optical performance at a very reasonable price. It’s also important to remember that almost no one makes lenses for Fujifilm in this focal range. Viltrox has an opportunity to corner the market in this longer telephoto range, and Fujifilm camera owners need to take a good look at these two lenses.

A person wearing a gray hoodie, blue pants, and a blue cap rides a black bicycle along a city street, with a backpack on their back and sunlight casting shadows on the pavement.
Viltrox EVO 75mm
A black and white photo showing a person walking and talking on the phone in a sunlit area, while another person stands in the foreground, both partly silhouetted by the contrast between light and shadow.
Viltrox EVO 75mm
Green spiky plant and small red flowers in the foreground, with a colorful abstract mural of blue, yellow, red, and white shapes in the blurred background.
Viltrox EVO 75mm
A woman with curly hair, sunglasses, and a large backpack walks on a sunlit sidewalk beside a tall stone building, with a dark shadowy background contrasting the bright street.
Viltrox EVO 90mm
A man wearing sunglasses sits in the driver's seat of a classic black car parked on a city street. The photo is in black and white, and buildings with large windows and railings are visible in the background.
Viltrox EVO 90mm
A person wearing a pink shirt and backpack walks beside a tall, turquoise wall in partial sunlight. Wavy dark grey panels are visible above the wall, creating a modern urban scene.
Viltrox EVO 90mm

Now people probably won’t be looking to own both lenses, and the fact that they are so similar means that the only real defining difference is the preference for a particular focal length. For my money, the 75mm is the way that I would go. I like the focal range, and I like the lower price. It’s also nice to get an ever so slightly brighter aperture. However, the 90mm will give you that slightly more compressed look, and either way you choose, the lens will impress you greatly.

A person wearing a wide-brimmed hat and dark clothing walks along a sidewalk, carrying plastic bags in each hand. They pass by a chain-link fence, with contrasting light and shadow on the ground.
Viltrox EVO 90mm
Black and white photo of a modern high-rise building facade, with glass balconies and reflective windows. Light and shadow patterns create abstract reflections across the structure.
Viltrox EVO 90mm

Are There Alternatives?

Fujifilm does make an excellent 90mm f/2 lens, which performs a similar task. It has a decent 0.3x magnification ratio and beautiful bokeh, but it is larger, heavier, and more expensive.

Buy the Fujifilm XF 90mm f/2 R LM WR Lens new on B&HBuy the Fujifilm XF 90mm f/2 R LM WR Lens used on KEH.com

Nikon has a woefully underserved catalog when it comes to APS-C lenses, and Sony also will largely be reliant on full-frame lenses that also work on APS-C. For both Z and E mounts, Viltrox’s duo of lenses are a boon.

Should You Buy It?

Yes. If you are looking for a dedicated APS-C moderate telephoto lens, either the Viltrox EVO 75mm f/1.8 or the 90mm f/2.2 are going to be high on the list.

Buy the Viltrox EVO 75mm f/1.8 new on B&HBuy the Viltrox EVO 75mm f/1.8 used on KEH.com
Buy the Viltrox EVO 90mm f/2.2 new on B&HBuy the Viltrox EVO 90mm f/2.2 used on KEH.com

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