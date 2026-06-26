CA Plans to Stop People From Taking Iconic Photo of Big Sur’s Bixby Bridge

Matt Growcoot
A tall arched bridge spans a rugged cliffside along a scenic coastline, with mountains and greenery in the background and waves crashing on a sandy beach below.
Bixby Bridge, built in 1932, is one of the most eye-catching sights on Big Sur.

Authorities in California are seeking to stop people from taking photos of Bixby Bridge on Big Sur by erecting no-parking signs near the famous spot.

Bixby Creek Bridge is one of the most photographed bridges in California thanks to its arch design and stunning position overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Panoramic view of Bixby Creek Bridge on California’s Big Sur coast at sunset, with rugged cliffs, green hills, and the Pacific Ocean beneath a dramatic sky.

However, the rising number of visitors who stop to capture their own photo is reportedly causing traffic chaos. One Redditor says that on Saturdays, there is “literal gridlock” just before the bridge.

“I’m all for taking in the view, but bringing traffic to a halt to snap a picture is not cool,” writes u/Enoch_Lunca.

Authorities are taking note. The Tribune reports that Monterey County supervisors have voted to suspend parking on both sides of the photogenic bridge. No-parking signs are expected to be put up imminently.

The vote was brought forward on safety grounds, with the supervisors citing hazards created by the large number of people stopping at the bridge and causing stopped traffic.

A curving bridge spans a deep canyon at dusk, with car headlights and taillights creating light trails along the road. Rugged, dark hills rise in the background under a dim sky.

A panoramic view of the Bixby Creek Bridge spans a deep, green canyon along California’s coastline, with the Pacific Ocean and a partly cloudy sky in the background.

According to The Tribune, 12 unofficial parking spaces were being overwhelmed, so the authorities closed those off in the hope that traffic would continue on. Clearly, that is not happening.

The draft ordinance suggests that parking will be prohibited 900 feet north of Bixby Bridge and 700 feet to the south of it.

One supervisor who objected to the new rules expresses doubt over whether the parking ban can be enforced in a relatively remote area; Bixby Bridge is roughly 15 miles south of Carmel.

A concrete arch bridge spans a deep, rocky canyon with hillsides covered in sparse vegetation under a clear sky. The bridge features vertical supports and a curved arch beneath the roadway.

Overtourism

It is yet another example of a coveted photo opportunity causing chaos at a beauty spot.

It’s a trend seen across the world, including near Mount Fuji in Japan, where locals are flummoxed by the sheer number of tourists who descend on the area — particularly during cherry blossom season.

And Monterey County officials aren’t the only authorities seeking to stem the flow of photo-hungry visitors: tourists in Rome must now pay a $2 fee to access the Trevi Fountain and take close-up photos, under a new system aimed at controlling crowds.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.

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