Locals Around Mount Fuji Struggle to Deal With Tourist Influx

After an annual cherry blossom festival in Japan was canceled because of hordes of photo-seeking tourists, locals have spoken out about the disruption.

A report by The Associated Press says that over 10,000 foreign tourists visit towns like Fujiyoshida on a daily basis. Locals call it “tourist pollution,” and complain that the ill-mannered visitors cause traffic jams, leave litter, and even relieve themselves on their property.

“This area is primarily an ordinary residential neighborhood, where balancing (tourism) with the safety of people’s living environment has become difficult,” Masatoshi Hada, manager of the Fujiyoshida Economics and Environment Department, tells The Associated Press. “We decided not to promote a festival that would invite more visitors.”

But even without the festival, tourists keen to get photos for social media still arrive during the early days of April when the cherry blossoms are at their peak. Authorities in Fujiyoshida say the annual event has “threatened residents’ daily lives.”

The Associated Press spoke to one Australian tourist, Vicky Tran, who says she couldn’t go to see the famous pagoda and cherry blossom view because it was too crowded, but was able to look around the local neighborhood.

“It’s pretty (well) organized. When they let you come in, you have like five minutes to take as many pictures as you can, and it was amazing,” another tourist, Lisa Goerdert from Paris, says.

A security guard hired to manage the crowds asks tourists not to throw cigarette butts on the floor. “I’m struggling,” says Hiroaki Nagayama. “I cannot communicate with them in Japanese. Some people buy food at stalls and leave litter behind. I think what’s happening here is a typical example of overtourism.”

It’s not just the foothills of Mount Fuji where overtourism is a problem in Japan; residents in Kyoto and Kamakura also feel overwhelmed by the number of visitors. In response, the Japanese government is planning to triple its tourist tax from 1,000 yen ($6) to 3,000 yen ($18). That levy will start from July 1.

Fox News reports that in February alone, 220,000 American tourists visited Japan, a 15 percent increase from 2025.

Japan is far from the only country that is being affected by overtourism: Spain’s Balearic Islands cracked down on social media influencers last year after a tiny beach became overrun by thousands of tourists wanting to take selfies there every day.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.