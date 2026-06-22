Elephant Seal Scolds Penguins in Superb Photo Shortlisted for Wildlife Award

The 2026 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year has unveiled its shortlist — and there are some real bangers on there.

The contest takes entries from the majestic Australasian Realm, including the ANZANG bioregion consisting of Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica, and New Guinea.

Photographers documenting nature Down Under were invited to enter across 10 categories: Animals in Nature, Animal Behavior, Botanical, Macro, Landscape, Threatened Species, Monochrome, Our Impact, Portfolio, and Junior.

The competition attracted 2,129 entries from over 500 photographers in 17 countries. PetaPixel has picked out a selection of outstanding images.

The Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year is organized by the South Australian Museum (SAM) in Adelaide, where an exhibition of all 100 shortlisted images will be held starting from August 29.

The overall winner will receive $10,000 Australian ($7,000). More information and all of the shortlisted images can be found on the SAM website.

Update 6/22: Typo correction.