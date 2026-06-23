Photographer Uses Drone to Warn Surfer of Huge Shark Menacingly Circling Beneath Him

A photographer used his drone to warn a surfer who had no idea that a large shark was circling beneath him in the Californian coast.

Drone photographer Nick Bertocchini spotted the animal swimming around a surfer, identified as Rex, near Seascape Beach in Aptos, California at around 8:45AM on June 10.

In an Instagram post, Bertocchini, who is a wedding and portrait photographer who runs the company Corfino Photography, says he alerted Rex about the predator by “revving the drone’s motors” and “moving to the side of the shark.” Bertocchini says this strategy has worked for him with warning surfers in the past, and Rex also decided to get out of the water after the encounter with the photographer’s drone.

Bertocchini’s drone footage shows a surfer sitting on his board as a terrifying dark shape appears in the water nearby. The shark then moves closer and begins circling the surfer, who initially seems unaware of its presence. After noticing the shark, the surfer quickly turns and paddles toward shore. At one point, the shark approaches from directly behind him, creating a tense moment before it eventually swims away.

According to a report by Californian news outlet KCRA3, Bertocchini spoke with Rex after the incident. He told the photographer that he grew up surfing in the area and has seen more sharks near Seascape Beach over the years.

Bertocchini tells KCRA3 that he frequently spots sharks while flying his drone along the coast and has filmed many interactions between sharks and surfers. The photographer says that most of the time, the sharks appear curious and then continue on their way. However, this incident was different.

“This one stood out because it appeared more investigative than the average encounter I typically see,” Bertocchini says. “I am glad the shark and surfer left without any further contact.”

Sharks are a common presence off California’s Central Coast, an area where surfers frequently share the ocean with a variety of marine species. According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, shark bites are extremely rare. Nevertheless, authorities advise anyone entering the water to stay aware of their surroundings and pay attention to changing conditions.