Tourists Must Now Pay $2 to Take Photo of Rome’s Trevi Fountain

Tourists in Rome must now pay a $2 fee to access the Trevi Fountain and take close-up photos, under a new system aimed at controlling crowds.

The policy means visitors can still view the fountain for free from a distance, but anyone who wants to approach the monument and take close-up photographs must purchase a €2 ($2.34) ticket. The rule was introduced by Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri and applies during set hours (11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends). Non-resident visitors must now pay for that close-up access, while residents of Rome and the surrounding metropolitan area remain exempt.

Gualtieri says the measure is intended to ease congestion at one of the city’s busiest landmarks, particularly in the small piazza where tourists often gather closely together to take photos. More than 10 million people visited the Trevi Fountain in 2025 alone.

“€2 isn’t very much … and it will lead to less chaotic tourist flows,” Gualtieri told Reuters in December.

The controlled access system, which came into force on February 1, 2026, restricts entry to the Trevi fountain’s lower basin area, where visitors typically gather to take pictures. Since its launch last month, 229,896 people have entered the area, according to a statement by the city. Of those, 217,597 paid the €2 fee. Rome officials say the tickets generated €435,194 in the first month. The revenue will be used for upkeep and preservation of the site, and to support free access to municipal museums for Rome residents.

The Trevi Fountain, designed by 18th-century architect Nicola Salvi, continues to be visible without charge from surrounding viewpoints, but the ability to stand at the edge and take detailed photos is now restricted to ticket holders.

According to a report by CNN, the Trevi fountain — which was featured in the film La Dolce Vita — has become a focal point of overtourism in Rome. The square is frequently crowded, especially during peak seasons, with visitors lining up to reach the water’s edge for photographs. In 2025, daily visitor numbers reached peaks of around 70,000 during the busiest periods. Officials estimate the new fee could generate between €6.5 million and €20 million annually (about $7.7 million to $23 million). The move comes after research by UNESCO revealed that historical landmarks are at risk of being destroyed as a result of “selfie-tourism.”

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.