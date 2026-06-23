The Best Prime Day Deals on Cameras

Jeremy Gray

Three cameras on a dark blue background: a DJI Osmo Pocket handheld camera, a Sony Alpha mirrorless camera, and a Fujifilm Instax instant camera with a photo emerging from it.

Prime Day has arrived, which means deals on nearly every product under the Sun. For photographers, the big question is: What are the best deals on cameras? There are a fair number of pretty compelling ones, from instant film cameras all the way up to professional-grade digital cameras.

Instant Cameras

Instant cameras from companies like Fujifilm and Polaroid are extremely popular. Even for a huge company like Fujifilm, which sells huge numbers of digital cameras, its Instax instant cameras are a huge portion of its overall imaging business.

Despite their popularity, some instant cameras are available with sizable discounts right now, including the older but still good Instax Mini 12, which is 25% off for Prime Day, bringing the price down from $105.95 to $79.95, at least for the green and pink models. The blue one is still $89.99, but comes with a carrying case and some accessories.

Five Instax Mini 12 instant cameras in white, pink, purple, blue, and green colors are arranged in a circular pattern, with one camera printing a photo of people jumping into water.
Fujifilm

The much larger Instax Wide 400 instant camera is 15% off for Prime Day, making it $148.95, instead of the usual $175.95.

Buy the Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 new on B&HBuy the Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 used on KEH.com
Buy the Fujifilm Instax Wide 400 new on B&HBuy the Fujifilm Instax Wide 400 used on KEH.com

The third-generation Polaroid Now and Now+ instant cameras are each on sale this week. The standard now is 15% off, so $135.99 rather than $159.99. Meanwhile, the Now+ is 17% off, bringing its price down from $179.99 to $149.99.

Buy the Polaroid Now Generation 3 new on B&HBuy the Polaroid Now Generation 3 used on KEH.com

Point-and-Shoot Digital Cameras

The Panasonic FZ80D, a point-and-shoot superzoom camera with a 60x optical zoom (20-1200mm equivalent) lens is $419.99, 24% off its typical $549.99 price. It’s a great choice for travelers who want just one camera to do it all and nature enthusiasts who appreciate a long zoom in a compact form factor.

Buy the Panasonic FZ80D new on B&HBuy the Panasonic FZ80D used on KEH.com
A black Panasonic Lumix digital camera with a zoom lens, angled to show the front and side controls, labeled "LUMIX" on the top above the lens.
Panasonic

The polarizing but popular Fujifilm X half is 35% off, which knocks its price down to $549.99. The film camera-inspired digital point-and-shoot has some interesting tricks up its sleeve, including a vertically oriented image sensor and retro controls.

Buy the Fujifilm X half new on B&HBuy the Fujifilm X half used on KEH.com

Content Creator Cameras

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3, not the new Osmo Pocket 4 that’s not available officially in the United States, is 24% off for Prime Day, bringing the price down to $378.

Buy the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 new on B&HBuy the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 used on KEH.com

The Insta360 X5 is 21% off, knocking the cost down from $549.99 to $434.99.

Buy the Fujifilm X-S20 new on B&HBuy the Fujifilm X-S20 used on KEH.com

Buy the Insta360 X5 new on B&HBuy the Insta360 X5 used on KEH.com

While not strictly for content creation, drones are a very popular choice for aerial photo and video content. The DJI Mini 3 is 38% off, down to $449. The DJI Mini is $255, 34% off.

Buy the DJI Mini Drone new on B&HBuy the DJI Mini Drone used on KEH.com

Interchangeable Lens Digital Cameras

B&H is running its own Prime Day-like deals this week, called “Summer Deals,” and there are a lot more discounts on cameras than what Amazon is featuring. The deals below are only some of the most interesting; the link above opens up all 186 deals on mirrorless cameras and another 11 on DSLRs.

Canon

The Canon EOS R5 Mark II is $500 off, bringing one of Canon’s most versatile and best full-frame cameras ever down to $3,899 from $4,399.

Buy the Canon EOS R5 Mark II new on B&HBuy the Canon EOS R5 Mark II used on KEH.com

The original EOS R5 is $2,599 following a $700 instant discount.

Buy the Canon EOS R5 new on B&HBuy the Canon EOS R5 used on KEH.com

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II, although the excellent R6 III has replaced it, remains a very good camera. It’s now just under $2,000 after a $300 discount.

Buy the Canon EOS R6 Mark III new on B&HBuy the Canon EOS R6 Mark III used on KEH.com

The Canon EOS R7 APS-C camera is $200 off, bringing its price down to $1,449.

Buy the Canon EOS R7 new on B&HBuy the Canon EOS R7 used on KEH.com

The EOS R8 is $350 off, so $1,299.

Buy the Canon EOS R8 new on B&HBuy the Canon EOS R8 used on KEH.com

On the more affordable side of things, the EOS R100 is $379 after a $180 discount, the EOS R10 kit with an 18-45mm lens is $1,149, and the entry-level full-frame EOS RP is $799 after a $350 discount.

Buy the Canon EOS R100 new on B&HBuy the Canon EOS R100 used on KEH.com
Buy the Canon EOS R10 new on B&HBuy the Canon EOS R10 used on KEH.com
Buy the Canon EOS RP new on B&HBuy the Canon EOS RP used on KEH.com

Fujifilm

Fujifilm’s excellent X-T5 APS-C camera is $100 off, bringing its price down to $1,899.

Buy the Fujifilm X-T5 new on B&HBuy the Fujifilm X-T5 used on KEH.com

The X-S20 is $100 off as well, making it $1,399.

Buy the Fujifilm X-S20 new on B&HBuy the Fujifilm X-S20 used on KEH.com

The medium-format GFX100 II is $500 off, knocking the price tag from $8,499.95 to $7,999.95.

Buy the Fujifilm GFX100 II new on B&HBuy the Fujifilm GFX100 II used on KEH.com

The stylish Fujifilm X-T50 is $100 off, so it’s now $1,599 instead of $1,699.

Buy the Fujifilm X-T50 new on B&HBuy the Fujifilm X-T50 used on KEH.com

Sony

Sony’s best APS-C ILC, the a6700, is $100 off, bringing it to $1,398.

Buy the Sony a6700 new on B&HBuy the Sony a6700 used on KEH.com

The venerable full-frame a7 III, one of the company’s most affordable full-frame Alpha cameras, is $1,398 after a $600 discount.

Buy the Sony a7 III new on B&HBuy the Sony a7 III used on KEH.com

For vloggers, the ZV-E10 and ZV-E10 II are both on sale. The body-only ZV-E10 is $100 off, so $698. The ZV-E10 II kit with the 16-50mm zoom is $1,098 after $200 in instant savings.

Buy the Sony ZV-E10 new on B&HBuy the Sony ZV-E10 used on KEH.com
Buy the Sony ZV-E10 II new on B&HBuy the Sony ZV-E10 II used on KEH.com

Sony’s cheapest high-resolution camera, the 61-megapixel a7CR, is $400 off. The camera is now sub-$3,000 before tax, at $2,998.

Buy the Sony a7CR new on B&HBuy the Sony a7CR used on KEH.com

Sony’s flagship 24-megapixel global-shutter a9 III is $6,398, a $400 discount. The company’s 50-megapixel a1 is $500 off and $5,698.

Buy the Sony a9 III new on B&HBuy the Sony a9 III used on KEH.com

While supplanted by the new a7 V late last year, Sony’s excellent a7 IV with a 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 lens is $2,198 after $500 in instant savings.

Buy the Sony a7 IV new on B&HBuy the Sony a7 IV used on KEH.com

Nikon

Nikon has many cameras on sale, including several mirrorless models.

The Nikon Z5 is $550 off in both body-only and kit options.

Buy the Nikon Z5 new on B&HBuy the Nikon Z5 used on KEH.com

The newer Nikon Z5 II is on sale, too. It’s $450 off for the kit and $250 off for the body only, making it $1,696.95 instead of $2,146.95 and $1,596.95 instead of $1,846.95.

Buy the Nikon Z5 II new on B&HBuy the Nikon Z5 II used on KEH.com

Nikon’s great Z6 III and Z7 II are on sale as well. The Z6 III is $1,996.95, down $700. The Z7 II, still one of Nikon’s best cameras for landscape photographers, is $1,896.95, a $600 discount

Buy the Nikon Z6 III new on B&HBuy the Nikon Z6 III used on KEH.com
Buy the Nikon Z7 II new on B&HBuy the Nikon Z7 II used on KEH.com

The extremely performant and versatile Z8, the best Nikon Z camera for most photographers, is $900 off, bringing its price down to $3,396.95.

Buy the Nikon Z8 new on B&HBuy the Nikon Z8 used on KEH.com

The Z9, the best camera for hardcore pros, is also $900 off — $4,996.95.

Buy the Nikon Z9 new on B&HBuy the Nikon Z9 used on KEH.com

Nikon’s retro-styled Zf is $150 off, knocking its cost down from $2,196.95 to $2,046.95.

Buy the Nikon Zf new on B&HBuy the Nikon Zf used on KEH.com

OM System

The OM System OM-5 II is $230 off, so $1,269.99. It’s a great, accessible Micro Four Thirds camera.

Buy the OM System OM-5 II new on B&HBuy the OM System OM-5 II used on KEH.com

The OM-1 II, OM System’s highest-end camera, is $400 off, bringing its price below $2,000.

Buy the OM System OM-1 II new on B&HBuy the OM System OM-1 II used on KEH.com

The popular and proficient OM-3 is $1,699.99 following a $300 discount.

Buy the OM System OM-3 new on B&HBuy the OM System OM-3 used on KEH.com

Panasonic

Panasonic has some great deals on full-frame Lumix S cameras.

The Lumix S5 II and Lumix S9 kits are both $450 off until 8:30 PM EDT on June 26, bringing their costs down to $1,797.99 and $1,347.99, respectively.

Buy the Panasonic Lumix S5 II new on B&HBuy the Panasonic Lumix S5 II used on KEH.com
Buy the Panasonic Lumix S9 new on B&HBuy the Panasonic Lumix S9 used on KEH.com

The Panasonic S1 II is $350 off, bringing its price down from $3,197.99 to $2,897.99.

Buy the Panasonic S1 II new on B&HBuy the Panasonic S1 II used on KEH.com

The high-resolution, fast Lumix S1R II, launched last year, is $2,997.99 following a $300 discount.

Buy the Panasonic S1R II new on B&HBuy the Panasonic S1R II used on KEH.com

On the Micro Four Thirds side of things, the Lumix GH7 kit with a Leica 12-60mm f/2.8-4 lens is $400 off, knocking the price from $2,797.99 to $2,397.99.

Buy the Panasonic Lumix GH7 new on B&HBuy the Panasonic Lumix GH7 used on KEH.com

The Panasonic GH5 II is $500 off, the G97 is $250 off, and the G9 II is $400 off. All three are great Micro Four Thirds cameras.

Buy the Panasonic Lumix GH5 II new on B&HBuy the Panasonic Lumix GH5 II used on KEH.com
Buy the Panasonic Lumix G97 new on B&HBuy the Panasonic Lumix G97 used on KEH.com
Buy the Panasonic Lumix G9 II new on B&HBuy the Panasonic Lumix G9 II used on KEH.com

Image credits: Fujifilm, Pansonic, Canon, and Sony. Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.

Full disclosure: B&H Photo is an affiliate partner of PetaPixel.

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