The Best Prime Day Deals on Cameras

Prime Day has arrived, which means deals on nearly every product under the Sun. For photographers, the big question is: What are the best deals on cameras? There are a fair number of pretty compelling ones, from instant film cameras all the way up to professional-grade digital cameras.

Instant Cameras

Instant cameras from companies like Fujifilm and Polaroid are extremely popular. Even for a huge company like Fujifilm, which sells huge numbers of digital cameras, its Instax instant cameras are a huge portion of its overall imaging business.

Despite their popularity, some instant cameras are available with sizable discounts right now, including the older but still good Instax Mini 12, which is 25% off for Prime Day, bringing the price down from $105.95 to $79.95, at least for the green and pink models. The blue one is still $89.99, but comes with a carrying case and some accessories.

The much larger Instax Wide 400 instant camera is 15% off for Prime Day, making it $148.95, instead of the usual $175.95.

The third-generation Polaroid Now and Now+ instant cameras are each on sale this week. The standard now is 15% off, so $135.99 rather than $159.99. Meanwhile, the Now+ is 17% off, bringing its price down from $179.99 to $149.99.

Point-and-Shoot Digital Cameras

The Panasonic FZ80D, a point-and-shoot superzoom camera with a 60x optical zoom (20-1200mm equivalent) lens is $419.99, 24% off its typical $549.99 price. It’s a great choice for travelers who want just one camera to do it all and nature enthusiasts who appreciate a long zoom in a compact form factor.

The polarizing but popular Fujifilm X half is 35% off, which knocks its price down to $549.99. The film camera-inspired digital point-and-shoot has some interesting tricks up its sleeve, including a vertically oriented image sensor and retro controls.

Content Creator Cameras

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3, not the new Osmo Pocket 4 that’s not available officially in the United States, is 24% off for Prime Day, bringing the price down to $378.

The Insta360 X5 is 21% off, knocking the cost down from $549.99 to $434.99.



While not strictly for content creation, drones are a very popular choice for aerial photo and video content. The DJI Mini 3 is 38% off, down to $449. The DJI Mini is $255, 34% off.

Interchangeable Lens Digital Cameras

B&H is running its own Prime Day-like deals this week, called “Summer Deals,” and there are a lot more discounts on cameras than what Amazon is featuring. The deals below are only some of the most interesting; the link above opens up all 186 deals on mirrorless cameras and another 11 on DSLRs.

Canon

The Canon EOS R5 Mark II is $500 off, bringing one of Canon’s most versatile and best full-frame cameras ever down to $3,899 from $4,399.

The original EOS R5 is $2,599 following a $700 instant discount.

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II, although the excellent R6 III has replaced it, remains a very good camera. It’s now just under $2,000 after a $300 discount.

The Canon EOS R7 APS-C camera is $200 off, bringing its price down to $1,449.

The EOS R8 is $350 off, so $1,299.

On the more affordable side of things, the EOS R100 is $379 after a $180 discount, the EOS R10 kit with an 18-45mm lens is $1,149, and the entry-level full-frame EOS RP is $799 after a $350 discount.

Fujifilm

Fujifilm’s excellent X-T5 APS-C camera is $100 off, bringing its price down to $1,899.

The X-S20 is $100 off as well, making it $1,399.

The medium-format GFX100 II is $500 off, knocking the price tag from $8,499.95 to $7,999.95.

The stylish Fujifilm X-T50 is $100 off, so it’s now $1,599 instead of $1,699.

Sony

Sony’s best APS-C ILC, the a6700, is $100 off, bringing it to $1,398.

The venerable full-frame a7 III, one of the company’s most affordable full-frame Alpha cameras, is $1,398 after a $600 discount.

For vloggers, the ZV-E10 and ZV-E10 II are both on sale. The body-only ZV-E10 is $100 off, so $698. The ZV-E10 II kit with the 16-50mm zoom is $1,098 after $200 in instant savings.

Sony’s cheapest high-resolution camera, the 61-megapixel a7CR, is $400 off. The camera is now sub-$3,000 before tax, at $2,998.

Sony’s flagship 24-megapixel global-shutter a9 III is $6,398, a $400 discount. The company’s 50-megapixel a1 is $500 off and $5,698.

While supplanted by the new a7 V late last year, Sony’s excellent a7 IV with a 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 lens is $2,198 after $500 in instant savings.

Nikon

Nikon has many cameras on sale, including several mirrorless models.

The Nikon Z5 is $550 off in both body-only and kit options.

The newer Nikon Z5 II is on sale, too. It’s $450 off for the kit and $250 off for the body only, making it $1,696.95 instead of $2,146.95 and $1,596.95 instead of $1,846.95.

Nikon’s great Z6 III and Z7 II are on sale as well. The Z6 III is $1,996.95, down $700. The Z7 II, still one of Nikon’s best cameras for landscape photographers, is $1,896.95, a $600 discount

The extremely performant and versatile Z8, the best Nikon Z camera for most photographers, is $900 off, bringing its price down to $3,396.95.

The Z9, the best camera for hardcore pros, is also $900 off — $4,996.95.

Nikon’s retro-styled Zf is $150 off, knocking its cost down from $2,196.95 to $2,046.95.

OM System

The OM System OM-5 II is $230 off, so $1,269.99. It’s a great, accessible Micro Four Thirds camera.

The OM-1 II, OM System’s highest-end camera, is $400 off, bringing its price below $2,000.

The popular and proficient OM-3 is $1,699.99 following a $300 discount.

Panasonic

Panasonic has some great deals on full-frame Lumix S cameras.

The Lumix S5 II and Lumix S9 kits are both $450 off until 8:30 PM EDT on June 26, bringing their costs down to $1,797.99 and $1,347.99, respectively.

The Panasonic S1 II is $350 off, bringing its price down from $3,197.99 to $2,897.99.

The high-resolution, fast Lumix S1R II, launched last year, is $2,997.99 following a $300 discount.

On the Micro Four Thirds side of things, the Lumix GH7 kit with a Leica 12-60mm f/2.8-4 lens is $400 off, knocking the price from $2,797.99 to $2,397.99.

The Panasonic GH5 II is $500 off, the G97 is $250 off, and the G9 II is $400 off. All three are great Micro Four Thirds cameras.

Image credits: Fujifilm, Pansonic, Canon, and Sony. Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.

Full disclosure: B&H Photo is an affiliate partner of PetaPixel.