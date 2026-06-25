Moment’s Mobile II Lenses Have Been Completely Redesigned and Upgraded

Moment has announced the T-Series Mobile II lens series, which it says has been redesigned from the ground up with more glass, improved sharpness, and even more character.

The new and improved lens series includes the brand-new SuperTele 240mm, which is the longest optic Moment has ever made. The company says it was designed with modern periscope-style lenses in mind and brings subjects “dramatically closer with true optical reach” and is made with cinema-grade optical glass.

It’s important to note that this lens wasn’t just made to work with periscope-style telephoto cameras, it is made specifically for them. The SuperTele 240mm is meant to fit over telephoto lenses and won’t work with a 1x main camera. It is compatible with the telephoto lens on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

“Where digital zoom crops and softens, the 240mm uses cinema-grade optical glass to hold sharp detail at distance and give you the natural compression a long lens delivers: distant layers stack together, your subject lifts off the background, and the whole frame takes on a dramatic, cinematic look,” Moment says.

The lens is constructed from CNC-machined aluminum with a blackened interior, and it also accepts standard 67mm filters. Below are a few sample photos captured with the new 240mm lens (provided by Moment):

In addition to this new lens, Moment also upgraded the rest of its line, with the Tele 58mm II, Wide 16mm II, Fisheye 8mm II, Anamorphic 1.33x II, Anamorphic 1.55 II, Macro 10x II, and Macro 75mm II.

“Every Mobile II lens is built around a simple idea: different lenses shouldn’t just change your field of view, they should change how your images feel,” Moment says.

“From the warmth of Gold42 anamorphic flares to the compression of Tele II, the immersive perspective of Fisheye II, or the incredible reach of SuperTele, each lens brings its own personality to your camera.”

Below are a few more sample images taken with a selection of the other Mobile II optics:

Moment’s lenses use a specific Moment Bayonet Mount, so the lenses are only compatible when used with dedicated Moment phone cases. Luckily, they aren’t particularly expensive and range in price between $45 and $55, depending on the iPhone model. The lenses themselves aren’t incredibly expensive either.

All of the lenses cost $150 each except for the Anamorphic 1.55x, which costs $200 (selecting between Natural, Gold Flare, and Blue Flare does not change the price).

The T-Series Mobile II Lenses are available from Moment starting today.

Image credits: Moment