Moment Launches New and Improved Macro Lenses for Smartphones

Moment has announced an upgraded version of its Macro lenses for smartphones. The Moment Macro II lenses have more, better glass, promising improved image quality and sharper close-up shots.

The new Moment T-Series Macro II 75mm lens works with Moment Camera Cases with a T-Series drop-in lens mount, which are available for a range of popular Android and iOS devices, including iPhone 14 and newer, Google Pixel 7 and newer, and Samsung Galaxy S22 and newer. As a T-Series lens, the new 75mm Macro II easily attaches to Moment Camera Cases with a simple twist. Further, the lens works with 67mm filters via a removable front ring, enabling photographers to attach a polarizing filter and mobile filmmakers to use ND filters.

While modern smartphones deliver excellent image quality, Moment says its new Macro II lenses help bring out even more detail by enabling mobile photographers to get much closer to the subject and take advantage of more glass. Built-in smartphone camera image quality is limited by their small lenses, a limitation that a bigger optic like the Moment Macro II aims to overcome.

“The Macro 75mm lens brings the world of macro photography to your phone. It’s designed to capture rich detail from about 4-6 inches away from your subject, giving you a more cinematic depth of field and a more natural , layered falloff of focus that feels more like a real camera lens than a mobile add-on,” Moment explains, adding that unlike computational photography macro modes, this real, actual lens offers authentic optical character.

The new lens weighs 114.5 grams (four ounces), is 33.4 millimeters (1.3 inches) long, and is equivalent to a 75mm lens in 35mm terms. The lens includes multi-layer coatings to reduce flare and internal reflections.

Alongside the 75mm Macro II, Moment has released an upgraded version of its smaller 10x Macro lens. The Moment 10x Macro Lens II, also a T-series lens, features hand-polished, multi-element glass that promises edge-to-edge sharpness. The lens has a working distance of just an inch, so it can get quite a bit closer to the subject than the 75mm lens and much closer than a built-in smartphone lens.

Both new Moment Macro II lenses are $150, although they are available in a bundle for $255, a 15% savings. Moment says the new lenses will begin shipping in early December.

Photographers with either of the original versions of the macro lenses can also trade them in to Moment for up to a $50 credit. By the way, PetaPixel members get a $15 coupon off their first purchase of $50 or more from the Moment store.

Image credits: Moment