7Artisans Launches Entry-Level Cine Lens Series Starting at Just $279

7Artisans has introduced its new Dream Cine Lens Series, a full-frame manual-focus lens lineup designed for creators stepping into filmmaking. Built around a unified cine workflow, the series aims to bring professional cinematic control into an accessible, lightweight system for independent filmmakers, content creators, and film students.

The Dream Cine Lens Series includes 35mm, 50mm, and 75mm focal lengths, all designed with a fast T1.5 maximum aperture, full-frame coverage, and a unified mechanical design language.

With a 300-degree focus throw, stepless de-clicked aperture, and consistent gear positioning across the lineup, the system is built for repeatable, precise control on set.

Positioned for emerging filmmakers and solo creators, the series focuses on simplifying the transition into true cine-style workflows without sacrificing optical character or creative flexibility.

A Unified Cine System for Emerging Filmmakers

The Dream Cine Lens Series is designed as a cohesive system rather than a collection of standalone primes. Each lens shares the same mechanical layout, including de-clicked aperture rings and unified gear positioning, allowing filmmakers to switch between focal lengths without reconfiguring their rig.

All lenses cover full-frame sensors and are available in E, Z, L, and RF mounts, making them compatible with a wide range of modern mirrorless and cinema camera systems. The consistent design approach is intended to reduce friction during production, particularly for creators working with follow focus systems, matte boxes, and compact handheld rigs.

Across the series, 7Artisans emphasizes a lightweight build and true cine design philosophy, focusing on usability in real-world shooting environments rather than purely technical specifications.

Optical Character and Cinematic Rendering

Each lens in the Dream Cine series is designed around a fast T1.5 aperture, enabling strong low-light performance and shallow depth of field across the lineup. The optical design prioritizes soft, cinematic bokeh and controlled focus falloff, with minimal focus breathing to support smooth narrative work.

The 35mm lens delivers a natural, human-like perspective suited for environmental storytelling and dialogue-driven scenes. The 50mm lens provides a more neutral field of view with balanced spatial compression, making it a versatile choice for portraits and cinematic sequences. The 75mm lens introduces stronger compression and subject isolation, ideal for emotional close-ups and tightly framed character work.

7Artisans says that each focal length is tuned to maintain consistent rendering characteristics while still offering its own distinct visual personality.

Mechanical Design Built for Cine Workflows

The Dream Cine Lens Series is engineered for manual precision. All lenses feature a 300-degree focus throw, allowing for highly controlled focus pulls with fine accuracy. The de-clicked stepless aperture design enables smooth exposure transitions, which are essential for video production workflows.

Each lens is built with geared metal focus and aperture rings, designed for compatibility with standard follow focus systems. The consistent placement of gear rings across the lineup ensures quick lens swaps without adjusting rig configurations.

Additional design elements include unified focal markings for fast on-set readability and a durable metal construction that withstands continuous professional use.

Three Focal Lengths, One Creative System

The 35mm T1.5 lens is designed for immersive storytelling and natural perspective, making it suitable for handheld shooting, dialogue scenes, and environmental portraits. Its optical design includes an 11-blade aperture that produces smooth, organic bokeh with strong subject separation.

The 50mm T1.5 lens offers a balanced field of view and features a 10-bladed aperture, along with integrated accessory-mounting threads for rigging support. These mounting points allow secure attachment of follow-focus brackets or support systems, improving stability in heavier setups.

The 75mm T1.5 lens delivers the strongest compression in the lineup, making it ideal for portrait work and close-up storytelling. It features a 13-blade aperture for enhanced bokeh rendering and deeper background separation, along with a focus design optimized for emotional, cinematic framing.

Designed for Creators Entering Cinema

The Dream Cine Lens Series is aimed at creators transitioning into filmmaking, including solo filmmakers, content creators, and film students. The focus is on providing a complete cine-style experience in a compact and accessible format, without the complexity or cost of high-end cinema glass.

With consistent mechanical design, fast T1.5 optics, and full-frame coverage across all focal lengths, the series serves as an entry point to cinematic production workflows while maintaining professional-grade creative control.

Pricing and Availability

The 7Artisans Dream Cine Lens Series is available now with prices of $299 for the 35mm T1.5, $279 for the 50mm T1.5, $289 for the 75mm T1.5, and a full three-lens set at $850. The lenses are available in E, Z, L, and RF mounts, with 7Artisans noting that availability and pricing may vary by region and retailer.

Image credits: 7Artisans