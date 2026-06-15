Michaels Expands Same-Day Photo Printing and Framing In its Stores

The arts-and-crafts store Michaels is a go-to place for people seeking frames, custom framing, and matting supplies. It is now a one-stop shop for fine art photo prints up to 16 x 20 inches.

Michaels announced today that it is significantly expanding its in-store printing and framing services, transforming all its retail locations across North America into full-service print shops.

The company promises archival-quality fine art printing and 10-minute custom framing, starting at $29.

“Michaels is now the only retailer to deliver a fully integrated experience, allowing customers to move from digital inspiration to a finished, gallery-quality piece in minutes,” the arts and crafts retailer says.

Customers can upload, print, and frame photos in one transaction. The company says it is “filling a gap in the market for artists, photographers, and customers seeking premium-quality results without the wait.”

As part of this transformation, Michaels’ customers can print any digital photo on fine art paper in sizes up to a newly added 16 x 20-inch size. Prints range from 4 x 4 to 16 x 20 and start at $4. The retailer says the prints are “ready in minutes.”

Canon imagePROGRAF series printers power the printing services, though Michaels does not specify which model. Canon offers multiple fine-art photo printers that produce 16 x 20-inch prints, including the imagePROGRAF PRO-1100.

“At a time when people are looking for more meaningful and personalized ways to celebrate life’s special moments, we’re uniquely positioned to deliver a full-service experience for customers in-store, from inspiration to finished piece,” says Nicholas Bertram, President and Chief Operating Officer at Michaels.

“Whether customers are printing their own art, a last-minute gift, or creating home decor, we’re excited to introduce a level of quality they simply can’t find anywhere else.”

There are many options for photographers seeking to print and display their own work, some very affordable, others significantly more expensive. Which printing and framing service is best depends on the individual situation, but the most important thing of all is that photographers really should print their own work. Whether that’s at home, through a dedicated professional photography printing service, or at a more general arts-and-crafts store like Michaels, there is nothing quite like bringing a digital photo into the real world and hanging it on the wall. Photos deserve to be seen.

Image credits: Michaels