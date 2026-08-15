Getty Exhibition Explores the Evolution of Mexican Photography

A new exhibition explores how 20th-century Mexican photography was shaped by a rich network of artistic connections and cultural exchanges.

Opening September 1, 2026, at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, Instante/revelación: Moments in Mexican Photography brings together works by 13 influential photographers, spanning the late 1920s to the mid-2010s.

This exhibition features works by 13 prominent photographers, including Lola Álvarez Bravo, Manuel Álvarez Bravo, Héctor García, Graciela Iturbide, and Pablo Ortiz Monasterio. The photographs, donated by Daniel Greenberg and Susan Steinhauser to the Getty Museum over the past 25 years, record the “instantes y revelaciones” (instants and revelations) of a remarkable century of Mexican creativity. The exhibition documents changes in Mexico’s society and photographic culture over 100 years, showing how photographers influenced and responded to one another.

“Photography has long served as a powerful means of capturing both personal experience and collective history,” Timothy Potts, Maria Hummer-Tuttle, and Robert Tuttle Director of the J. Paul Getty Museum, say in a statement. “‘Instante/’ traces the creative connections among generations of photographers whose images offer profound insights into Mexico’s cultural life, while demonstrating the power of artistic exchange to shape how we see the world.”

The exhibition examines the development of Mexican photography through collaboration, experimentation, and exchanges between artists — including photographs from Graciela Iturbide’s series in Frida Kahlo’s bathroom.

Instante/revelación: Moments in Mexican Photography will be on view at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, from September 1, 2026, through January 3, 2027.