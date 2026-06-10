PetaPixel Members Now Get Three New Discounts

In our never-ending efforts to make PetaPixel Memberships more valuable, we’ve added three new perks to our already stacked list of benefits. And the best part? The price isn’t changing.

As we navigate the changes to how people browse the internet, PetaPixel Memberships are becoming more important to sustain the high-level of news and reviews coverage we have here. We care deeply about providing excellent information to photographers and videographers of all skill levels and work tirelessly to deliver that every day.

But we’re realistic. We know that we can’t just rely on generosity, Memberships have to deliver great value. That’s why we are regularly looking for new perks to add for members, and this month we’ve added three more.

Firstly, members get 10% off order from FJ Westcott lighting. Second, members can get 10% off all lab services from Blue Moon Camera and Machine. That includes processing, scanning, printing, enlargements, even drum scanning. Finally, PetaPixel members get 33% off an annual subscription to the Atmos for Weather & Photo App.

These three new perks join 5% off certified pre-owned camera gear from KEH and $15 off your first order from the Moment store. Members also never see banner ads on PetaPixel and they gain access to our growing library of Sample Galleries, which feature JPEG and RAW files taken with the latest cameras and lenses.

For how little a Membership costs, this is a colossal stack of benefits that you can take advantage of to easily cover the cost of supporting the publication.

Memberships are simple: for $3 a month or $30 a year. You can choose to be billed monthly at the $3 rate or once annually at the $30 rate. That’s it, no strings attached. The email you use to log in won’t be shared with advertisers and won’t be used to email you any promotions, either (although we may need to email you if there is an update to your membership).

Again, the benefits to being a member are substantial:

We are serious when we say we’re constantly working to add more perks to membership. Expect this list to continue to grow, and the more of you that support us, the more likely we can add bigger and better advantages down the road.

To all our current members, thank you! You are directly helping us continue to make great content daily.