New Membership Perk: $15 Off at the Moment Shop

PetaPixel Staff

Screenshot of a webpage from Moment featuring camera lenses and accessories. A banner shows a photographer using a camera. Below, there are lens categories like Sony E Mount and Fuji X Series, with images of specific lens products displayed for sale.

We recently launched Memberships for those of you who would like to directly support our publication while receiving a banner-ad-free experience at the same time. We also promised that additional perks would be added over time, and today we’re announcing the first one.

PetaPixel Members will now receive an exclusive discount code that will take $15 off your first order of at least $50 over at the Moment online store.

Since starting out as a smartphone camera accessory maker several years ago, Moment has evolved into an online store for photography lovers that is stocked with everything from cameras and lenses to camera bags, film, and straps.

To receive your $15 promo code, simply sign up for a PetaPixel membership and check your dashboard after you’re logged in.

A big thank you to everyone who has become a Member already. Your support keeps the lights on and the stories coming!

, ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Tamron Launches VIP Club for Photogs Who Own 4+ Lenses
VSCO Passes 30 Million Active Users
Tips and Tricks for Photographing Pets
Perseid Meteor Photographed from Space
Discussion