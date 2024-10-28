PetaPixel Memberships: Support Our Publication and Ditch the Ads!

For the past several years, we have heard many of our readers ask for an ad-free reading experience. We agree: ads are intrusive, cluttering, and make reading PetaPixel news, reviews, features, and guides more difficult. Now, we have a solution: PetaPixel Memberships.



Since PetaPixel was founded more than 15 years ago, it has relied overwhelmingly on advertising — specifically banner ads. We recognize that the world of online media is changing, but we don’t want to go the route of tying content to a subscription. We have no plans to ever put any PetaPixel content behind a paywall and our articles will always remain free to read. If you’ve enjoyed PetaPixel as it is, don’t worry! The current PetaPixel reading experience will remain unchanged for non-members.

But for those of you who want a cleaner and smoother reading experience, Memberships offers that along with a chance to support our independent photography publication.

Memberships are simple: for $3 a month or $30 a year, you can browse PetaPixel with no ads. You can choose to be billed monthly at the $3 rate or once annually at the $30 rate. That’s it, no strings attached. The email you use to log in won’t be shared with advertisers and won’t be used to email you any promotions, either (although we may need to email you if there is an update to your membership).

While the main point of Memberships is to give you a cleaner and less intrusive reading experience, we don’t plan to just stop at removing ads. In the near future, Members can expect a discount on all purchases at the PetaPixel Merch Store as well as coupons and discounts from other brands (we’ll have more to share on this soon).

You can sign up for Memberships on our subscription page and we will be sure to share news of new perks as they launch.

As a note to you all from the PetaPixel editorial team, we really appreciate the support you have given us over the years. We’ve grown substantially over the last three years including adding two more editors, a YouTube team, and a staff of writers. It’s been quite a journey for us as a publication that was once just a blog staffed by two. Memberships is a way for you to support what we do directly and that will allow us to continue to pay our staff fairly and produce higher-quality content.

Thank you all for your continued support of PetaPixel.

