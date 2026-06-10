Lomo’s Sprocket Rocket Pano Film Camera Comes In an Ugly New Color

Jeremy Gray

A pink vintage camera sits on a yellow surface with a pink background. Behind it, a mirror reflects the camera, but the reflection appears as a yellow camera instead of pink.

Lomography‘s latest release, a pair of new colorways for its popular Sprocket Rocket 35mm panoramic film camera, is a real Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde situation. One of the new colorways is beautiful and understated, while the other is super ugly. The fun part is that some readers may not know which of the two colorways is the ugly one.

Buy the Lomography Sprocket Rocket new on B&HBuy the Lomography Sprocket Rocket used on KEH.com

The pair of new duotone Sprocket Rocket panoramic film cameras, which Lomography characterizes as a “colorful cocktail of creativity,” combine different color faceplates and back panels. The ring around the built-in 30mm wide-angle lens is color-matched to the back of the camera.

A person with light brown hair holds a pink camera up to their face, standing in front of a wall covered with blooming pink and white flowers. The person is wearing a white shirt with black polka dots.

A hand holds a pastel mint-green vintage film camera outdoors, with white blooming flowers and green leaves blurred in the background.

One of them, Mint Fusion, has a minty-green front finish and a beige rear panel and accents. Meanwhile, the Strawberry Fusion colorway combines a somewhat medicinal soft pink with a vibrant yellow. To borrow from PetaPixel editor-in-chief, Jaron Schneider, it looks like the strawberry banana flavor of the discontinued Sobe drink, celebrated by nostalgic Redditors here.

A pastel blue vintage camera and a white calla lily are placed in front of a mirror, which reflects both objects, all set against a light turquoise background.

On the inside, which is what really matters, the new “Fusion” Sprocket Rocket cameras are the same as their more subdued black and “coconut” (white) siblings. This means they take 35mm film and capture 18 panoramic frames per 36-shot roll. The two 3:2 frames combine to create an expansive 3:1 aspect ratio panorama. Although the built-in lens is a 30mm f/10.8 prime that can be stopped down to f/16, it offers an ultra-wide field of view.

A crowd of people march outdoors in colorful outfits. One person in a pink outfit and fishnet stockings is being carried, smiling, by another. The mood is joyful and festive under a bright blue sky.

A man wearing a blue cap stands shirtless under palm fronds, with sunlight filtering through the leaves. The image has visible film sprocket holes along the top and bottom, giving it a vintage look.

A film photo with a burnt orange-red hue shows a circular, columned temple on a hill surrounded by trees. The film strip’s edges and a light leak effect are visible.

The camera exposes the sprocket holes in the photos, too, creating an “unmistakably analog look.” As Lomography notes, the camera has a reverse gear for multiple-exposure work, is compatible with all 35mm film, and doesn’t require any batteries. The shutter speed is fixed at 1/100s, although there is a bulb option (no cable release support, though). The camera has a tripod mount as well.

Artistic, low-angle photo of the Eiffel Tower shot on film, with a turquoise color filter. The tower’s structure is silhouetted against a hazy sky, and sprocket holes border the image, evoking a vintage feel.

Three people sit together on a sidewalk under a tall palm tree in a tropical setting. The sky is a surreal pinkish hue, with blue tones dominating the scene, and film sprocket holes frame the image.

A film photograph shows various cacti and succulents grouped together, with visible film sprockets along the top and bottom edges. The image has a pinkish hue and a dim, moody atmosphere.

A film photo shows a beach scene at sunset with empty benches, a thatched umbrella, and waves crashing on the shore. The image has a purple tint and sprocket holes are visible on the edges.

The Lomography Sprocket Rocket has been available since 2011 and is still going strong. It is popular for a reason, and the price is right: the two new colorways cost $69 each, the same as prior editions.

Oh, and by the way, the Strawberry Fusion is the grotesque-looking one. In case it wasn’t obvious.

Buy the Lomography Sprocket Rocket new on B&HBuy the Lomography Sprocket Rocket used on KEH.com

Image credits: Lomography

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