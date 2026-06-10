Lomo’s Sprocket Rocket Pano Film Camera Comes In an Ugly New Color

Lomography‘s latest release, a pair of new colorways for its popular Sprocket Rocket 35mm panoramic film camera, is a real Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde situation. One of the new colorways is beautiful and understated, while the other is super ugly. The fun part is that some readers may not know which of the two colorways is the ugly one.

The pair of new duotone Sprocket Rocket panoramic film cameras, which Lomography characterizes as a “colorful cocktail of creativity,” combine different color faceplates and back panels. The ring around the built-in 30mm wide-angle lens is color-matched to the back of the camera.

One of them, Mint Fusion, has a minty-green front finish and a beige rear panel and accents. Meanwhile, the Strawberry Fusion colorway combines a somewhat medicinal soft pink with a vibrant yellow. To borrow from PetaPixel editor-in-chief, Jaron Schneider, it looks like the strawberry banana flavor of the discontinued Sobe drink, celebrated by nostalgic Redditors here.

On the inside, which is what really matters, the new “Fusion” Sprocket Rocket cameras are the same as their more subdued black and “coconut” (white) siblings. This means they take 35mm film and capture 18 panoramic frames per 36-shot roll. The two 3:2 frames combine to create an expansive 3:1 aspect ratio panorama. Although the built-in lens is a 30mm f/10.8 prime that can be stopped down to f/16, it offers an ultra-wide field of view.

The camera exposes the sprocket holes in the photos, too, creating an “unmistakably analog look.” As Lomography notes, the camera has a reverse gear for multiple-exposure work, is compatible with all 35mm film, and doesn’t require any batteries. The shutter speed is fixed at 1/100s, although there is a bulb option (no cable release support, though). The camera has a tripod mount as well.

The Lomography Sprocket Rocket has been available since 2011 and is still going strong. It is popular for a reason, and the price is right: the two new colorways cost $69 each, the same as prior editions.

Oh, and by the way, the Strawberry Fusion is the grotesque-looking one. In case it wasn’t obvious.

Image credits: Lomography