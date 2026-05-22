Yashica Brings Beloved Characters to the Cheap Keychain Camera Segment

Jeremy Gray

A hand with long, manicured nails holds four small toy cameras with different colorful designs, including Hello Kitty and playful patterns, each with a matching keychain attached. The background is wooden planks.

Yashica has announced the Funtastic, a tiny camera that bears much more than a passing resemblance to last year’s smash hit Kodak Charmera and even more so the knockoffs that inevitably followed.

Yashica is no stranger to capitalizing on stylish camera trends, so the company launching its take on the Kodak Charmera keychain camera makes perfect sense.

The Chinese photo company describes the Funtastic as “a new collection of ultra-compact keychain cameras.” The Funtastic, unlike the Charmera but like some Charmera knockoffs, has a 180-degree flip screen, making it easy for photographers to compose selfies.

Colorful Yashica Peanuts cameras in red, yellow, green, and blue are arranged on a vibrant, patterned background. Each camera features Peanuts or Hello Kitty designs, with one yellow camera showing a digital screen.

“Created as both a functional camera and a wearable fashion accessory, Funtastic brings together emotional storytelling, nostalgic charm, and spontaneous creativity in a form small enough to clip onto your bag, keys, or favorite everyday carry,” Yashica says.

The company adds that the name “Funtastic” is the combination of “fun” and “fantastic.” However, based on the camera’s specs and Yashica’s sample images, “fantastic” is an ambitious term to describe the little keychain camera’s image quality. It’s hard to overcome the limits of physics.

Two small toy cameras with Peanuts-themed designs, one yellow and one green, sit on a book near a window. The green camera features Snoopy and a tent; the yellow camera has a "Care-Free Vibe" label and Woodstock.

The Yashica Funtastic features a tiny 1-megapixel Type 1/4 image sensor and a 3.2mm lens. Thanks to the small sensor’s massive crop factor, it’s equivalent to a standard wide-angle lens. The camera has a fixed 1/125s shutter speed and captures JPEG files. The Funtastic also records 1440p video at up to 30 frames per second.

A selection of whiskey and whisky bottles, including Hibiki, Yamazaki, BenRiach, Redbreast, and an Irish whiskey, displayed on a bar counter with a glass of water and shelves of bottles in the background.
Yashica Funtastic camera sample photo
A display features vintage TVs, album covers, a green vinyl record, and stacks of boxes labeled "SOULBOY (WE WANT YOU BACK)." One TV displays a person’s face and "SOULBOY." Posters and art decorate the background. Date: 2026/02/18.
Yashica Funtastic camera sample photo
Two framed drawings on a wall: one shows Donald Duck with the text "NAÏVY" above him, the other features Popeye with the text "POPEYE" and additional magazine-like text. The artwork is mostly in blue and gray tones.
Yashica Funtastic camera sample photo

The appeal of the Yashica Funtastic ultimately comes down to its cute form factor, accessible price point, and brand collaborations. The Yashica Funtastic comes in four different editions, three of which feature popular global characters.

There are two Peanuts-themed Funtastic models, the Snoopy’s Summit Edition and the Snoopy Sweet Dreams Home Edition. These cameras feature the beloved character, Snoopy. The Sweet Dreams one has Snoopy lounging in a beach chair, while the Summit Edition shows Snoopy in hiking garb roasting a marshmallow. Cute!

A hand holds a small yellow camera with a screen displaying a photo of a cityscape; in the background, there’s a harbor with boats and tall buildings under a cloudy sky and mountains.

There’s also a Hello Kitty camera, which, as its name suggests, features the famous Kitty White character. Rounding out the quartet is a Yashica Boy version, showing Yashica’s mascot, a boy in a sailor’s hat.

Four colorful Yashica cameras with pop-up screens, each themed: red "Classic Hello Kitty," blue "YASHICA Boy," green "Snoopy’s Summit," and yellow "Sweet Dreams Home," each displaying a sample photo.

Each Yashica Funtastic weighs just 22 grams and measures a mere 6.3 x 2.2 x 2.5 centimeters. They are tiny and lightweight, making them easy to put on a keychain, attach to a bag, or keep in a pocket.

“Rather than focusing on technical perfection, Funtastic is designed around ease of use, emotional connection, and the habit of keeping memories close,” Yashica says. “Its small size and approachable design encourage users to carry it regularly and document everyday life more freely.”

Pricing and Availability

The Yashica Funtastic is available now, starting at $198 HKD, which is about $25 USD. The Yashica Funtastic should be available through other authorized retailers shortly.

Buy the Yashica Funtastic new on B&HBuy the Yashica Funtastic used on KEH.com

Image credits: Yashica

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