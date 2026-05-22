Yashica Brings Beloved Characters to the Cheap Keychain Camera Segment

Yashica has announced the Funtastic, a tiny camera that bears much more than a passing resemblance to last year’s smash hit Kodak Charmera and even more so the knockoffs that inevitably followed.

Yashica is no stranger to capitalizing on stylish camera trends, so the company launching its take on the Kodak Charmera keychain camera makes perfect sense.

The Chinese photo company describes the Funtastic as “a new collection of ultra-compact keychain cameras.” The Funtastic, unlike the Charmera but like some Charmera knockoffs, has a 180-degree flip screen, making it easy for photographers to compose selfies.

“Created as both a functional camera and a wearable fashion accessory, Funtastic brings together emotional storytelling, nostalgic charm, and spontaneous creativity in a form small enough to clip onto your bag, keys, or favorite everyday carry,” Yashica says.

The company adds that the name “Funtastic” is the combination of “fun” and “fantastic.” However, based on the camera’s specs and Yashica’s sample images, “fantastic” is an ambitious term to describe the little keychain camera’s image quality. It’s hard to overcome the limits of physics.

The Yashica Funtastic features a tiny 1-megapixel Type 1/4 image sensor and a 3.2mm lens. Thanks to the small sensor’s massive crop factor, it’s equivalent to a standard wide-angle lens. The camera has a fixed 1/125s shutter speed and captures JPEG files. The Funtastic also records 1440p video at up to 30 frames per second.

The appeal of the Yashica Funtastic ultimately comes down to its cute form factor, accessible price point, and brand collaborations. The Yashica Funtastic comes in four different editions, three of which feature popular global characters.

There are two Peanuts-themed Funtastic models, the Snoopy’s Summit Edition and the Snoopy Sweet Dreams Home Edition. These cameras feature the beloved character, Snoopy. The Sweet Dreams one has Snoopy lounging in a beach chair, while the Summit Edition shows Snoopy in hiking garb roasting a marshmallow. Cute!

There’s also a Hello Kitty camera, which, as its name suggests, features the famous Kitty White character. Rounding out the quartet is a Yashica Boy version, showing Yashica’s mascot, a boy in a sailor’s hat.

Each Yashica Funtastic weighs just 22 grams and measures a mere 6.3 x 2.2 x 2.5 centimeters. They are tiny and lightweight, making them easy to put on a keychain, attach to a bag, or keep in a pocket.

“Rather than focusing on technical perfection, Funtastic is designed around ease of use, emotional connection, and the habit of keeping memories close,” Yashica says. “Its small size and approachable design encourage users to carry it regularly and document everyday life more freely.”

Pricing and Availability

The Yashica Funtastic is available now, starting at $198 HKD, which is about $25 USD. The Yashica Funtastic should be available through other authorized retailers shortly.

Image credits: Yashica