Canon’s New, Less Annoying Lens Cap Already Sold Out in Japan

Jeremy Gray

A silhouette of a person with arms raised stands in front of a glowing orange sky, with a Canon lens cap positioned above their head, resembling a halo or the sun.

Alongside the Canon EOS R6 V and new RF 20-50mm f/4L IS USM PZ lens, Canon also announced a new accessory last week, and photographers are eating it up.

Ever since Canon unveiled the original EOS R full-frame mirrorless camera and its first four RF lenses in September 2018, photographers have rightly complained about the Canon RF lens cap. For whatever reason, the original Canon Lens Dust Cap RF has an alignment notch, meaning it can only properly attach and lock to the lens if photographers align the mark on the cap with the mark on the lens. A single mounting point is frustrating, especially when time is of the essence.

The new Canon Lens Dust Cap RF II has three mounting points, like EF lens dust caps. This minor change is a deceptively big deal. It is difficult to overstate how frustrating the original RF lens cap design has been to photographers since 2018. It is a common refrain among PetaPixel staff that the cap is annoying.

A close-up view of a Canon lens dust cap RF II, showing the text “LENS DUST CAP RF II CANON INC. MADE IN TAIWAN >PC-GF30<” embossed on the inside surface.

Clearly, we are not alone. As Asobinet reports, Canon has already announced a shortage of the new lens cap in its home market, citing “higher-than-expected order volume.”

An apologetic Canon Japan says delivery times may be longer than expected for the Lens Dust Cap RF II. A shortage of lens caps is highly unusual, quite possibly unique. But this speaks to the demand Canon photographers have for a more functional RF lens cap. Sometimes the most exciting announcement isn’t a new camera or lens, but an essential, cheap accessory.

A black Canon camera lens cap seen from above, featuring the Canon logo embossed in the center, with ridged edges for grip.

In the U.S., B&H says the dust cap is expected to begin shipping in early July, and it’s already a “top seller” on the site. It’s $8, technically one cent more expensive than the original RF lens cap.

Canon says the new cap will be included with future lens releases, though it notes it may take some time for it to fully replace the older lens cap design. The company is not replacing the cap in lenses already in the retailer pipeline, of course. Canon U.S.A. has the new cap available to preorder as well, although it’s $8.99. Canon U.S.A. expects the cap to begin shipping on July 7, six days after B&H’s estimate.

Buy the Canon Lens Dust Cap RF II new on B&HBuy the Canon Lens Dust Cap RF II used on KEH.com

Image credits: Canon. Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.

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