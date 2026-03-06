$100 Yashica Tank Compact Camera Is All About Simple Nostalgia

Yashica has announced the Tank, a new compact digital camera designed to emphasize simplicity, portability, and the nostalgic feeling of early digital cameras.

The new camera combines a retro-inspired design with a lightweight body and a 180-degree flip screen, positioning it as an everyday companion for casual photography, travel, and spontaneous image making.

According to Yashica, the Tank reconnects users with the emotional side of photography by stripping away unnecessary complexity. Rather than focusing solely on advanced technical features, the camera is designed to make capturing moments intuitive and enjoyable. The company says the concept draws inspiration from the early days of consumer digital cameras, when the experience of taking a photograph was often as exciting as reviewing the result.

“Tank is inspired by the excitement many people felt when they first picked up a digital camera: the thrill of pressing the shutter, the surprise of reviewing a photo, and the joy of documenting everyday life without overthinking it. From spontaneous street scenes to travel memories, Tank is built for real moments,” Yashica says.

A Compact Camera Designed for Creative Freedom

The Yashica Tank has a 3.0-inch 16:9 flip LCD screen with a resolution of 360 × 640 pixels. The screen rotates 180 degrees, enabling creative framing from a wide range of angles, including high, low, and front-facing compositions for selfies and casual video recording.

The camera is designed for portability, weighing just 4.4 ounces (125 grams) and measuring 4.7 × 0.8 × 2.2 inches (12 × 2 × 5.5 centimeters). Its small form factor fits easily in a pocket or bag, making it convenient for travel, street photography, and spontaneous outings.

Yashica has also focused on giving the Tank a distinctive visual identity. The camera features a retro-styled body with faux leather finishing, echoing the look of classic cameras while maintaining a modern aesthetic. Four color options are available: Pink Marshmallow, Sky Blue, Black, and Brown, allowing users to choose a style that fits their personality.

Specifications for Everyday Photography

The Yashica Tank is built around a 12-megapixel Type 1/2.8 CMOS sensor. The company says that the Tank’s sensor is tuned to preserve a nostalgic photographic character, offering warmth and personality in both photos and videos. Photographers can select image resolutions of 12MP, 24MP, or 36MP, although anything beyond 12 megapixels is obviously upscaled, as Yashica has done with some of its previous digital cameras.

The camera’s ISO ranges from 100–6400 in photo mode and Auto ISO supported for convenience. Exposure can be adjusted from -3 to +3, and white balance settings include Auto, Daylight, Cloudy, Tungsten, and Fluorescent. The camera also offers 11 creative filters for instant effects.

The small, built-in lens is an autofocus-equipped 4.05mm f/1.8 prime, capable of focusing from 0.1 meters to infinity. Digital zoom extends up to 8×, while metering modes include Central Focus, Matrix, Average, and Single Point. And yes, the product photos say the lens is a 4.05mm f/1.8 optic, but Yashica’s official specs say 2.3mm f/2. PetaPixel is going with the information on the product photos for now.

For video, the Tank supports MP4 recording in multiple resolutions and frame rates, including 4Kp30 and 1080p60. A built-in LED light supports video shooting, while a flash is available for photo mode. Audio is captured via the camera’s built-in speaker.

With an LED flash, the Yashica Tank will not replicate the classic look of the flash on old-school digital cameras that used xenon flash bulbs. The look of the flash is a significant part of the appeal of older digital cameras among trendy, young users today. The Tank omitting a xenon flash in favor of LED is an interesting choice for a product that so strongly emphasizes nostalgia and old-school charm.

Connectivity and storage are flexible: the camera charges and transfers data via Type-C USB 2.0, and microSD cards from 8GB to 256GB (Class 10 or above, U3) are supported. The Tank runs on a BL-5B 800mAh lithium battery, providing ample power for daily use.

“Tank stands out in a world of sleek, anonymous devices. Its retro silhouette and refined faux-leather finishing evoke the charm of classic cameras while maintaining a clean, modern feel. Every detail is designed to spark curiosity and conversation, transporting users back to a time when cameras had personality. Tank blends familiar aesthetics with contemporary usability, creating a camera that feels both comforting and fresh,” Yashica says.

Pricing and Availability

The Yashica Tank compact digital camera is priced at 798 HKD (approximately $102 USD). The camera is available to preorder now with shipping expected to start by the end of the month.

Image credits: Yashica