Canon RF 20-50mm f/4 L IS USM PZ Hands-On: Surprisingly Good for Photos

Chris Niccolls

One of my favorite zoom lenses of all time is the Sony 20-70mm f/4. Just the fact that a versatile range can be coupled with an ultra-wide-angle field-of-view brings a lot of convenience to the camera bag. I don’t mind the moderate f/4 aperture either, and the size and weight are kept to a minimum because of it. So when Canon released a 20-50mm f/4 L PZ lens alongside the R6 V, I was excited to try it out. This lens is doubly fascinating due to its hybrid photo and video design, and should offer something for everyone.

Buy the Canon RF 20-50mm f/4 L IS USM PZ new on B&HBuy the Canon RF 20-50mm f/4 L IS USM PZ used on KEH.com
A black Canon 20-50mm camera lens with red accent, shown upright on a dark surface with white tiled background. The lens has visible focus and zoom rings, and switches for stabilizer and autofocus.
This is easily one of the smallest L series lenses that I’ve played with.

However, the lens is not quite ready for full testing, and the version we received was a pre-production lens, so what I can report about it is limited. Still, I was eager to get a feel for how this lens will operate, and there are some definitive results we can glean from using this new optic in the field.

A person with gray hair and a checkered shirt stands on a city sidewalk, holding a camera up to their face and taking a photo. Cars are passing by on the street in the background.
Why not do a little street photography with such a compact and handy lens?
Close-up of a Canon camera lens showing the brand name, focal length numbers (20-50mm), and switches for image stabilizer and autofocus/manual focus, with a blurred white tiled background.
I love the sheer convenience of having a 20mm wide-angle on a general-purpose zoom.

Canon RF 20-50mm f/4 L PZ: Smaller Than Expected

The 20-50mm is quite compact with a 67mm filter mount on the front end and a weight of only 14.8 ounces (420 grams). Make no mistake, though, because this lens is a professional L-series lens and is fully sealed against the elements. It also has plenty of controls that can be customized.

A camera lens lies face down on a black surface with its rear element and electronic contacts visible; the lens cap rests nearby. The background is a white subway tile wall.
This is an L-series lens, so it is built to a rigorous standard.

There is a customizable control ring right at the front of the lens barrel, and a smooth manual focus ring below it. You can set focus with an AF/MF switch, and the lens has an optical image stabilizer built into it. There are three Nano USM motors in the lens to drive focus and the power zoom function, and I found the focusing to be swift and silent. You’ll also find a switch to control the power zoom functionality in an interesting way, which is so neat that it deserves its own section.

Close-up of a camera lens showing zoom markings, an AF/MF focus mode switch, and a stabilizer on/off switch. The lens has a ribbed grip and a visible red alignment dot.
This lens has all the controls you are hoping for.

How do you make a power zoom lens work for both video and photo shooters? Canon has figured it out with a zoom ring that operates classically but can also be clicked into a range that offers a wide/tele zoom rocker. When the ring is in manual operation, it looks just like any other zoom ring, but the zoom is being driven by a motor instead of a mechanical coupler, and there is a slight delay in the functionality. I got used to this pretty quickly and stopped noticing it altogether after a short time.

Close-up of a camera lens showing a textured focus ring, a large circular button, and a switch labeled "PZ/MZ" with a directional arrow. The lens is black with metallic accents.
Use this switch to cleverly toggle between a photo lens zoom or a video-style zoom rocker.

When the lens is set to the power zoom operation, the zoom ring becomes a short-throw rocker, which can slowly zoom the lens at pre-adjustable speeds. If the camera body also happens to have a zoom rocker, you can customize each one to a different speed for maximum versatility. I like the way this dual system works, and I especially like that photographers can still use a classic zoom ring with only a slightly different feel to deal with. It’s a smart design overall.

A Canon RF 20-50mm f/4 L lens resting on its side on a dark marble surface, with a white tiled wall in the background. The lens features a red ring near the front element.
The f/4 aperture keeps things compact and the optics perform the way that a professional lens should.

Canon RF 20-50mm f/4 L PZ: First Impressions

Without the ability to shoot test charts or report on things like LoCA (longitudinal chromatic aberration) or flare definitively from raw files, I can only make suggestions based on what the JPEG images showed me. However, I’m confident that the lens will be quite sharp. Modern lenses -especially L-series ones- tend to have excellent sharpness by default. Bokeh looked fairly smooth, but I will want to pixel-peep this at a later date.

A weathered sign for Tim's Food Store, featuring a 7UP logo, hangs on a building with yellow siding as sunlight creates a starburst effect in the sky.
Flare is well-controlled with some minor ghosting present. The sunstars are okay too.

A street view of an old residential house next to a small convenience store with a 7-Eleven sign. A church with a pointed steeple rises in the background under a partly cloudy sky.

A colorful mural of a woman's face with blue eyes and blue shapes around her is painted on the side of a building, set against a bright blue sky with scattered white clouds.

I did shoot some photos towards bright light sources, and just so happened to do this at a variety of aperture ranges. The results seem to show decent flare resistance with some optical ghosting present at tighter apertures. Sunstars were not the best I’ve seen, but there is some drama there, and I could see myself using this lens for sunset landscapes and sunny architecture shots often.

A brick building with several windows is viewed from a low angle against a blue sky. Leafless tree branches frame the top of the image, casting shadows on the building’s walls.
I love a wide-angle range for architecture and exaggerated compositions.

A nearly empty parking lot with a curved, diagonal yellow grid line painted on the asphalt, and the shadow of a streetlamp stretching across the pavement.

A man carrying folders walks through a parking lot in front of a large, detailed mural painted on a dark building wall under a partly cloudy sky.

This lens is absolutely designed for cinematic work as well, and would make for an excellent gimbal or vlogging lens due to its ultra-wide range and compact design. Canon informed us about the close-to-parfocal corrections and breathing characteristics, so we felt that we could confirm these statements. The lens is not technically parfocal, which means that zooming the lens will slightly shift the point of focus. However, it is very minor and very close, so much so that the autofocus of the camera will easily take care of the difference.

White paint splattered on the corner of two intersecting brick walls above a grated metal floor, shown in black and white. The paint streaks diagonally across the wall, creating an abstract pattern.
This is a handy lens to travel or wander with.

Two people wait at a bus stop in front of a brick building with an "Arada Bar & Restaurant" sign. One person stands near the curb; the other sits on a bench next to a trash can. The street is empty.

A black and white photo of a weathered concrete curb with worn, barely readable engraved text. Dry grass and twigs cover the ground beside the curb, with sunlight casting shadows across the scene.

This lens is also incredibly well-corrected for breathing issues. If you focus this lens from near to far, the field of view of the lens will barely shift. Basically, this lens will be ideal for pulling focus from one subject to another, or for doing a smooth power zoom mid-take without distracting shifts. This could be a new favorite walk-around lens for videographers on full-frame Canon cameras.

Close-up of vibrant red and white flowers with soft green leaves, set against a blurred background, highlighting the delicate petals and natural beauty.
The close-up capability is nothing remarkable.

A narrow alley with colorful, geometric mural featuring orange circles on a tiled wall, next to a plain tan building; a tall apartment building is visible in the background under a blue sky.

A close-up of a green recycling bin in front of a green wooden garage door with white trim. Tree branches cast detailed shadows on the door in bright sunlight.

I don’t normally like to play with lenses before we can do full testing, but this time around, I felt that I could still get a good idea of what it will be capable of. Canon have made a lens that will please hybrid shooters who want to take photos alongside the video content they are producing. Hell, even dedicated photographers might find this lens to be a perfect travel and landscape companion.

A sign reads “EXIT” above another sign stating “NO SKATEBOARDING, NO PANHANDLING, NO LOITERING.” Trees, buildings, and a person walking on a sidewalk are visible in the background.
Autofocus is fast and quiet. Perfect for both stills and video.

Black and white photo of a street scene with a large 7UP sign reading “Tim’s Food Store” on a building. The sun shines brightly above, and two people walk on the sidewalk in the distance.

A weathered blue wooden shed with a white trim stands beside a tall, orange-brown wooden fence. Grass grows at the base, and a blue house with a balcony is visible in the background.

I would consider coupling it with a 70-200mm f/4 and taking the pair on adventures. Two lenses would cover pretty much anything I would want to capture. As a more dedicated photographer, I still prefer the versatility of the Sony 20-70mm f/4 as a general purpose photography lens, but if you want something with a similar range and a whole host of video benefits, this latest L-series lens brings 20mm coverage to a very useful zoom.

Buy the Canon RF 20-50mm f/4 L IS USM PZ new on B&HBuy the Canon RF 20-50mm f/4 L IS USM PZ used on KEH.com
A person wearing a checkered shirt is taking a photo with a camera in a parking lot. A sign in the foreground reads, "Unauthorized vehicles will be ticketed or towed." Trees and buildings are visible in the background.
If you want a lens that both photographers and videographers can enjoy, look no further.

A person lies on a bench next to a trash can outside the Arada Bar & Restaurant, which has a large black awning, against a brick wall on an empty sidewalk.

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