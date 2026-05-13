Canon’s RF 20-50mm f/4L IS USM PZ Is its First Power Zoom L-Series Lens

Alongside the new Canon EOS R6 V camera for content creators, Canon has unveiled its first L-Series Power Zoom lens, the RF 20-50mm f/4L IS USM PZ. It is also the first full-frame RF-mount lens to offer PZ capabilities without the need for external accessories, unlike Canon’s professional Z-series f/2.8 zooms.

Like the R6 V, the RF 20-50mm f/4L IS USM PZ is built for video content creation. The focal length range is designed for a wide range of common video scenarios, from self-facing video at 20mm to general-purpose video work at longer focal lengths. Canon is quick to note that the RF 20-50mm f/4L IS USM PZ is also an excellent lens for photography, though its key audience is certainly hybrid creators.

As for the Power Zoom, it can be controlled through a wide range of methods. The lens itself offers smooth zooming, but it can also be zoomed via the rocker switch on the R6 V, Canon’s new BR-E2 Wireless Remote Control, and the Canon Camera Connect app on smartphones. The zoom speed is controllable as well, enabling creators to dial in the right look for their project.

The lens features a trio of Nano USM motors, popular choices for Canon’s smaller, compact lenses. Two of these motors are dedicated to driving the zoom, while the third handles focusing. Canon promises very quiet, fast focusing performance. The lens can focus as close as 0.24 meters (9.5 inches), resulting in a maximum magnification of 0.33x.

Despite its small size, the lens still has 11 optical groups and 13 elements. There are three Ultra-low Dispersion (UD) elements and two aspherical elements. As an L-Series lens, the RF 20-50mm f/4 PZ features many of Canon’s sophisticated coatings, including Super Spectra and Air Sphere, as well as a fluorine coating on the front for protection.

Speaking of size, the lens weighs 420 grams (0.9 pounds) and is about 98.4 millimeters (3.9 inches) long. It has a 67mm front filter thread. Canon notes that the internally zooming lens is well-balanced and can be easily used with a gimbal. Compatible gimbals can also control the Power Zoom, by the way.

The lens has built-in image stabilization, as noted by the “IS” in the model name. Canon says the IS delivers up to six stops of shake correction in the center of the frame, and when working alongside a camera’s IBIS, it can deliver eight stops of shake correction across the entire frame.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon RF 20-50mm f/4L IS USM PZ will be available in late June for $1,399. It will also be available in a kit with the new R6 V for $3,699. The R6 V alone is $2,499, so this is a $200 savings.

Image credits: Canon