Canon’s RF 20-50mm f/4L IS USM PZ Is its First Power Zoom L-Series Lens

Jeremy Gray

A black Canon RF 20-50mm camera lens with a red ring near the top, textured focus and zoom rings, and white focal length markings, displayed against a plain white background.

Alongside the new Canon EOS R6 V camera for content creators, Canon has unveiled its first L-Series Power Zoom lens, the RF 20-50mm f/4L IS USM PZ. It is also the first full-frame RF-mount lens to offer PZ capabilities without the need for external accessories, unlike Canon’s professional Z-series f/2.8 zooms.

Buy the Canon RF 20-50mm f/4L IS USM PZ new on B&HBuy the Canon RF 20-50mm f/4L IS USM PZ used on KEH.com

Like the R6 V, the RF 20-50mm f/4L IS USM PZ is built for video content creation. The focal length range is designed for a wide range of common video scenarios, from self-facing video at 20mm to general-purpose video work at longer focal lengths. Canon is quick to note that the RF 20-50mm f/4L IS USM PZ is also an excellent lens for photography, though its key audience is certainly hybrid creators.

As for the Power Zoom, it can be controlled through a wide range of methods. The lens itself offers smooth zooming, but it can also be zoomed via the rocker switch on the R6 V, Canon’s new BR-E2 Wireless Remote Control, and the Canon Camera Connect app on smartphones. The zoom speed is controllable as well, enabling creators to dial in the right look for their project.

A black camera lens with a red ring near the base and a petal-shaped lens hood, featuring various adjustment switches and markings for focal length and focus.

A black Canon EOS R8 mirrorless digital camera with a large RF 24-50mm f/4-6.3 IS lens attached, shown at a three-quarter angle on a white background.
The Canon RF 20-50mm f/4L IS USM PZ is a very natural pairing with the new EOS R6 V camera. The two will be sold together in a kit.

The lens features a trio of Nano USM motors, popular choices for Canon’s smaller, compact lenses. Two of these motors are dedicated to driving the zoom, while the third handles focusing. Canon promises very quiet, fast focusing performance. The lens can focus as close as 0.24 meters (9.5 inches), resulting in a maximum magnification of 0.33x.

Despite its small size, the lens still has 11 optical groups and 13 elements. There are three Ultra-low Dispersion (UD) elements and two aspherical elements. As an L-Series lens, the RF 20-50mm f/4 PZ features many of Canon’s sophisticated coatings, including Super Spectra and Air Sphere, as well as a fluorine coating on the front for protection.

Front view of a Canon EOS R camera with a large Canon RF 20-50mm lens attached, featuring a textured grip, control dials, and a prominent red record button.

Speaking of size, the lens weighs 420 grams (0.9 pounds) and is about 98.4 millimeters (3.9 inches) long. It has a 67mm front filter thread. Canon notes that the internally zooming lens is well-balanced and can be easily used with a gimbal. Compatible gimbals can also control the Power Zoom, by the way.

The lens has built-in image stabilization, as noted by the “IS” in the model name. Canon says the IS delivers up to six stops of shake correction in the center of the frame, and when working alongside a camera’s IBIS, it can deliver eight stops of shake correction across the entire frame.

A black camera lens with textured grip rings, control switches, and a red accent ring near the top, shown against a white background.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon RF 20-50mm f/4L IS USM PZ will be available in late June for $1,399. It will also be available in a kit with the new R6 V for $3,699. The R6 V alone is $2,499, so this is a $200 savings.

Buy the Canon RF 20-50mm f/4L IS USM PZ new on B&HBuy the Canon RF 20-50mm f/4L IS USM PZ used on KEH.com

Image credits: Canon

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