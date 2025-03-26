Canon RF-S 14-30mm f/4-6.3 IS STM PZ Is the First RF Lens With Built-In Power Zoom

Alongside the Canon EOS R50 V camera designed primarily for video applications, Canon debuted a new wide-angle power zoom lens that promises to pair well with the newest EOS R body. The Canon RF-S 14-30mm f/4-6.3 IS STM PZ lens delivers a 22-48mm equivalent focal length range, which Canon says is ideal for cinematic video, live streaming, and vlogging.

As its name suggests, the RF-S 14-30mm f/4-6.3 IS STM PZ includes optical image stabilization (IS) and a power zoom design. While users can control the zoom using the lens’s zoom ring, as usual, what’s different is that the zoom behavior is electronically controlled. Canon’s first RF lens to feature power zoom straight out of the box, unlike the company’s professional-grade full-frame “Z” lenses, photographers and videographers alike can change the ring’s zoom speed and behavior through their camera’s menu system. Zoom speeds can be selected across 15 levels for both slow and fast modes.

The fixed-length zoom lens, meaning its physical length (62 millimeters/2.4 inches) does not change with the focal length, promises to be a solid standard zoom lens for Canon EOS R50 V users in particular. While available separately, the new RF-S 14-30mm f/4-6.3 IS STM PZ is the new standard kit lens for the EOS R50 V camera.

“When paired, the [EOS R50 V and RF-S 14-30mm f/4-6.3 lens] make a beautiful, minimalist package, although the lens can also be seamlessly matched with Canon’s larger EOS R series of cameras,” Canon promises.

The RF-S 14-30mm f/4-6.3 IS STM PZ has 10 lens elements in nine groups, including a single UD lens element and a pair of aspherical lenses. The lens features Canon’s Super Spectra Coating (SSC) and a seven-bladed aperture.

Autofocus is delivered via a pair of Nano USM focus motors, and when paired with Canon’s APS-C cameras, the entire image area is covered by focus points. The lens focuses as close as 0.15 meters (9.4 inches), delivering a reasonably good 0.38 times maximum magnification at the 30mm focal length.

As an RF-S zoom lens, the 14-30mm f/4-6.3 does not include all the same design or performance features as Canon’s full-frame L series lenses. The RF-S 14-30mm features a plastic RF lens mount, no special weather resistance, and does not ship with a lens hood. It is a lightweight lens, though, weighing just 181 grams (6.3 ounces). The lens accepts 58mm filters.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon RF-S 14-30mm f/4-6.3 IS STM PZ lens will arrive in July for an estimated retail price of $329.99. Notably, the EOS R50 V kit, which includes the 14-30mm lens, is slated to arrive next month.

Image credits: Canon