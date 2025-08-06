ProMaster’s New Backpacks and Shoulder Bags Are for Style-Conscious Photographers

Jeremy Gray

Two people each stand outdoors taking photos; one is in a grassy field with a small camera bag, the other is on a city bridge with a large backpack and tripod, with skyscrapers in the background.

ProMaster’s new Blue Ridge 2.0 and Cityscape 2.0 camera backpacks and shoulder bags promise contemporary style and lots of customizable storage for cameras, lenses, and accessories.

The Cityscape 2.0 comes in charcoal gray and is available in eight sizes. Of these, there are two small pouches, a pair of backpacks, and four shoulder bags.

The pouches are 0.4 and 0.9 liters, perfect for the compact cameras that are so popular among photographers today.

A person wearing a white shirt puts a folded collapsible cup into a small black crossbody bag. A yellow bicycle is blurred in the background.
ProMaster Cityscape 2.0 Pouch

The backpacks come in 12-liter and 15-liter sizes, each able to hold a variety of camera bodies and lenses, including some rather large lenses if the user removes some of the padded interior dividers. The Cityscape Backpack 2.0 is designed to be understated, ensuring that while it looks good, it doesn’t attract any unwanted attention out in the field.

A man wearing a gray beanie, white t-shirt, and black backpack stands outdoors with a city skyline blurred in the background. He looks to the side, holding one of the backpack's shoulder straps.
ProMaster Cityscape 2.0 Backpack
A person’s hand places a Tiffen HGX Prime lens filter case into a camera bag containing a camera body, lens, and audio equipment, all organized in padded compartments.
ProMaster Cityscape 2.0 Backpack
A hand places a closed laptop into the main compartment of a black backpack with multiple zippered pockets, outdoors near a concrete ledge with flowers and tall buildings in the background.
ProMaster Cityscape 2.0 Backpack

In addition to the main compartment, complete with movable padded dividers, the backpack includes three large front pockets for accessories. The backpack also includes a padded compartment that fits a large laptop and side pockets for water bottles and a tripod. The backpack ships with included tripod straps.

The four shoulder bags range in size from just two liters up to eight liters. The largest offering can hold a large camera and up to four lenses, photo accessories, and a tablet. Like the backpacks, the Cityscape shoulder bags include a main compartment with customizable padded dividers.

A person wearing a white t-shirt and black pants stands outdoors, carrying a black shoulder bag with a wide strap. A city skyline with tall buildings is visible in the blurred background.
ProMaster Cityscape 2.0 Shoulder Bag

ProMaster says its Cityscape series bags are water-resistant and constructed using strong, lightweight materials.

The Blue Ridge 2.0 bags are built to be equally at home on a daily commute or out on a trail. This updated collection is designed for photographers “who demand both aesthetics and durability.” The Blue Ridge bags also include customizable compartments and easy access pockets. The 2.0 update adds a completely redesigned Fidlock closure system that ProMaster says is even easier to open.

A person wearing light-colored clothes and a black backpack stands in a dry grassy field, looking up at a blue sky with wispy clouds. The photo is taken from a low angle.
ProMaster Blue Ridge 2.0 Daypack

The Blue Ridge 2.0 series also opts for a more eye-catching aesthetic and comes in two colors: Deep Blue and Green.

Like the Cityscape 2.0 family, the Blue Ridge 2.0 collection includes shoulder bags and backpacks, although this series omits the smallest pouch products. The shoulder bags come in 1.8, 3.1, 4.6, and 5.8-liter capacities. The backpacks are available in just one size: medium daypack (5.3 liters).

A person opens a black camera backpack on rocky ground, revealing organized camera equipment inside. Only their arm, wearing a white sleeve, and brown shoes are visible.
ProMaster Blue Ridge 2.0 Daypack
A person outdoors holds a camera bag with one hand and removes a camera with the other, standing on a hillside overlooking a scenic, distant landscape under a clear blue sky.
ProMaster Blue Ridge 2.0 Shoulder Bag

Pricing and Availability

The ProMaster Cityscape 2.0 series is available now and starts at about $25 for the small pouch. The backpacks start at $140, while the shoulder bags range from $45 to $80, depending on the selected size.

The ProMaster Blue Ridge 2.0 shoulder bags run from $60 to $90, and the backpack is $120.

Image credits: ProMaster

