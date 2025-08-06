ProMaster’s New Backpacks and Shoulder Bags Are for Style-Conscious Photographers

ProMaster’s new Blue Ridge 2.0 and Cityscape 2.0 camera backpacks and shoulder bags promise contemporary style and lots of customizable storage for cameras, lenses, and accessories.

The Cityscape 2.0 comes in charcoal gray and is available in eight sizes. Of these, there are two small pouches, a pair of backpacks, and four shoulder bags.

The pouches are 0.4 and 0.9 liters, perfect for the compact cameras that are so popular among photographers today.

The backpacks come in 12-liter and 15-liter sizes, each able to hold a variety of camera bodies and lenses, including some rather large lenses if the user removes some of the padded interior dividers. The Cityscape Backpack 2.0 is designed to be understated, ensuring that while it looks good, it doesn’t attract any unwanted attention out in the field.

In addition to the main compartment, complete with movable padded dividers, the backpack includes three large front pockets for accessories. The backpack also includes a padded compartment that fits a large laptop and side pockets for water bottles and a tripod. The backpack ships with included tripod straps.

The four shoulder bags range in size from just two liters up to eight liters. The largest offering can hold a large camera and up to four lenses, photo accessories, and a tablet. Like the backpacks, the Cityscape shoulder bags include a main compartment with customizable padded dividers.

ProMaster says its Cityscape series bags are water-resistant and constructed using strong, lightweight materials.

The Blue Ridge 2.0 bags are built to be equally at home on a daily commute or out on a trail. This updated collection is designed for photographers “who demand both aesthetics and durability.” The Blue Ridge bags also include customizable compartments and easy access pockets. The 2.0 update adds a completely redesigned Fidlock closure system that ProMaster says is even easier to open.

The Blue Ridge 2.0 series also opts for a more eye-catching aesthetic and comes in two colors: Deep Blue and Green.

Like the Cityscape 2.0 family, the Blue Ridge 2.0 collection includes shoulder bags and backpacks, although this series omits the smallest pouch products. The shoulder bags come in 1.8, 3.1, 4.6, and 5.8-liter capacities. The backpacks are available in just one size: medium daypack (5.3 liters).

Pricing and Availability

The ProMaster Cityscape 2.0 series is available now and starts at about $25 for the small pouch. The backpacks start at $140, while the shoulder bags range from $45 to $80, depending on the selected size.

The ProMaster Blue Ridge 2.0 shoulder bags run from $60 to $90, and the backpack is $120.

Image credits: ProMaster