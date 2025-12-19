25 Great Deals on Every Kind of Bag for Photographers

A holiday-themed background with five different camera bags displayed: two backpacks, two messenger bags, and one rolling bag, all arranged among pinecones and branches with a bokeh light effect.

A camera bag isn’t just about carrying gear; it shapes how photographers move, work, and protect their equipment. Whether you’re commuting with a mirrorless kit, flying with a full production setup, or safeguarding gear between shoots, the right bag matters. Right now, B&H Photo is offering significant holiday discounts across nearly every camera bag category, making this an ideal moment to upgrade or expand your kit.

Below are 25 standout deals, organized by bag type, covering everything from everyday carry backpacks to hard cases built for serious travel. Each selection reflects a different shooting style and workflow, whether you’re commuting with a mirrorless kit or transporting a full professional setup. Together, these deals offer a broad snapshot of some of the best values currently available for photographers looking to upgrade how they carry their gear.

Backpacks

Nomatic Luma 18L Camera Pack

With a steep $115 discount, bringing the price down to just $115, the Nomatic Luma 18L stands out as one of the strongest values in the everyday backpack category. Its clean, modern exterior hides a thoughtfully organized interior designed for mirrorless systems and compact kits. This bag is especially appealing to photographers who want a low-profile look without sacrificing functionality.

Buy the Nomatic Luma 18L Camera Pack new on B&H

A camera backpack open to reveal organized compartments holding camera bodies, several camera lenses, accessories, and small equipment, with additional zippered pockets on the inside of the flap.

Lowepro Pro Trekker BP 450 AW II (32L)

Now marked down by $250 to $199, the Pro Trekker BP 450 AW II delivers serious capacity at a rare discount. It’s built to carry multiple bodies, large lenses, and accessories while remaining comfortable during long days in the field. For travel, wildlife, and outdoor photographers, this is an exceptional value.

Buy the Lowepro Pro Trekker BP 450 AW II new on B&H

Lowepro ProTactic BP 360 AW II (16L)

Discounted by $134 to $175, the ProTactic BP 360 AW II focuses on modular access and adaptability. Its configurable interior and multiple access points make it easy to adjust for different shooting scenarios. This flexibility makes it a favorite among event and commercial photographers.

Buy the Lowepro ProTactic BP 360 AW II new on B&H

Shimoda Designs Urban Explore Backpack (25L)

With $90 off, bringing the price down to $230, the Urban Explore Backpack blends rugged construction with understated styling. It’s designed for photographers who move between city shooting and frequent travel. The result is a bag that performs like outdoor gear without looking overly technical.

Buy the Shimoda Designs Urban Explore Backpack 25L new on B&H

A black camera backpack is open, revealing padded compartments with a camera body and several camera lenses securely stored inside. A water bottle is held in an outer side pocket.

Peak Design Everyday Backpack 20L

Currently discounted by 20%, saving roughly $45, the Everyday Backpack 20L remains one of the most versatile camera bags available. Its adjustable divider system allows it to shift easily between photography and daily carry. This deal makes a widely trusted design easier to justify.

Buy the Peak Design Everyday Backpack 20L new on B&H

Shoulder Bags

Lowepro Nova 200 AW II

Now $65 off and priced at $109.95, the Nova 200 AW II is a dependable shoulder bag focused on protection and ease of access. It offers weather resistance and a classic layout that many photographers still prefer. For shooters who value simplicity, this remains a strong option.

Buy the Lowepro Nova 200 AW II new on B&H

Peak Design Everyday Messenger (13L)

With a 20% discount, saving $40, the Everyday Messenger drops into a more accessible price range. Magnetic closures and customizable dividers make it quick to work out of during shoots. It’s particularly well-suited for photographers who want one bag for work and daily life.

Buy the Peak Design Everyday Messenger 13L new on B&H

A person wearing brown pants and a navy shirt holds a gray messenger bag by its top handle, standing in front of a two-tone gray and white wall.

Manfrotto Manhattan Speedy-30 Messenger

Now $40 off and priced at $99.95, the Speedy-30 offers strong value for urban photographers. Its design balances professional styling with practical internal storage. At this price, it’s a compelling alternative to higher-priced messenger bags.

Buy the Manfrotto Manhattan Speedy-30 Messenger new on B&H

ONA Bowery II Camera Bag (Antique Leather)

With an $87.25 discount, bringing the price to $261.75, the Bowery II delivers premium leather construction at a reduced cost. It looks more like a lifestyle bag than a camera bag, making it ideal for discreet shooting. This model works best with compact mirrorless kits.

Buy the ONA Bowery II Camera Bag new on B&H

An olive green canvas crossbody bag with a front flap secured by a brown leather strap and brass buckle, featuring an adjustable shoulder strap with a leather pad.

ONA Bond Street Camera Bag

Now $52.25 off and priced at $156.75, the Bond Street offers ONA’s refined aesthetic in a compact form. It’s designed for minimal kits and photographers who value subtlety in public spaces. This discount makes it one of the more approachable options in ONA’s lineup.

Buy the ONA Bond Street Camera Bag new on B&H

Slings

Peak Design Everyday Sling (6L)

At 20% off, this sling drops to $103.96, offering meaningful savings on a highly regarded design. The 6L capacity works well for a camera body, a couple of lenses, and small accessories. It’s a strong choice for travel and street photography.

Buy the Peak Design Everyday Sling 6L new on B&H

Peak Design Everyday Sling (3L)

With $25 off, bringing the price to $74.99, the 3L version is built for minimalist kits. It’s ideal for photographers carrying a single camera and lens combination. This deal makes it an easy entry point into Peak Design’s sling lineup.

Buy the Peak Design Everyday Sling 3L new on B&H

JOBY Bum Bag

After a steep $52 discount, this bag drops to just $18, making it one of the most affordable options in the roundup. While not intended for large kits, it works well for compact cameras or accessories. It’s a fun, low-commitment option for casual shooting days.

Buy the JOBY Bum Bag new on B&H

A woman wearing a red "we fun late. JOBY" t-shirt and blue jeans carries two crossbody bags, one light blue and one shiny iridescent blue, over her shoulder and across her torso.

Nomatic Luma Camera Sling (9L)

Now $48 off and priced at $71.99, the Luma Sling offers more capacity than many slings in this category. It can comfortably handle a small interchangeable-lens kit while maintaining a streamlined profile. This makes it a solid middle-ground option.

Buy the Nomatic Luma Camera Sling 9L new on B&H

A black Rugged backpack with yellow accents, padded shoulder straps, multiple zippered compartments, and a front flap featuring the RG Rugged logo.

Ruggard Lynx 45 Slingpack

With a $10 discount, bringing it down to $39.95, the Lynx 45 offers strong value for budget-conscious photographers. Its hybrid sling-and-backpack design provides flexibility for longer carry sessions. This is an easy recommendation for those building a kit on a budget.

Buy the Ruggard Lynx 45 Slingpack new on B&H

Rollers

PGYTECH Roller Camera Backpack (30L)

Discounted by $50 to about $280 through December 20, this roller blends modern styling with practical travel features. It converts between rolling and backpack modes for added versatility. This deal makes it especially appealing for frequent travelers.

Buy the PGYTECH Roller Camera Backpack 30L new on B&H

A person organizes camera equipment and lenses in a padded camera bag while outdoors, surrounded by grass and leaves.

Ruggard Optica 15 DSLR Roller V2

Now $30 off and priced at $119.95, the Optica 15 offers an affordable entry into rolling camera bags. It provides essential protection and organization without unnecessary complexity. This is a practical choice for photographers needing wheels on a budget.

Buy the Ruggard Optica 15 DSLR Roller V2 new on B&H

Shimoda Designs Carry-On Roller V2

With $59.99 off, bringing it to $239.96, this carry-on-compliant roller is built for photographers who fly frequently. It emphasizes durability, innovative internal layouts, and airline-friendly sizing. The discount makes it a strong competitor to higher-priced rollers.

Buy the Shimoda Designs Carry-On Roller V2 new on B&H

FTF Gear Wheeled Camera Backpack (45L)

Discounted by $30 and now priced at $139, this large-capacity roller-backpack hybrid offers impressive value. It’s designed to handle extensive kits while remaining manageable in transit. For photographers with a lot of gear, this is a cost-effective solution.

Buy the FTF Gear Wheeled Camera Backpack 45L new on B&H

An open camera backpack with multiple padded compartments for organizing camera gear and accessories, featuring mesh zippered pockets on the inner flap.

Peak Design Roller Pro with X-Large V2 Cube Kit

With $110 in savings, this premium setup is now priced at $629.90. It’s built for professionals who want a refined, modular rolling system. While still an investment, the discount makes it more attainable for serious working photographers.

Buy the Peak Design Roller Pro with X-Large V2 Cube Kit new on B&H

Hard Cases

Pelican 1510SC Studio Case

Now $126 off and priced at $249.95, this studio-focused Pelican case includes dividers and a lid organizer for efficient packing. It’s designed for photographers who demand maximum protection. The discount makes this industry staple more approachable.

Buy the Pelican 1510SC Studio Case new on B&H

A black hard-shell carrying case with a handle, open to reveal yellow padded compartments and mesh pockets inside the lid, designed for organizing and protecting equipment.

Pelican Vault V525 Rolling Case (25L)

With a $47.49 discount, bringing it down to $139.95, the V525 delivers rolling convenience with Pelican-grade durability. It’s a strong choice for photographers seeking protection without the cost of Pelican’s pro line. This case balances affordability and toughness.

Buy the Pelican Vault V525 Rolling Case new on B&H

Nanuk 935 Wheeled Hard Case (28.5L)

Discounted by $150 and priced at $249, the Nanuk 935 competes directly with Pelican in build quality and protection. Smooth-rolling wheels and thoughtful organization make it ideal for frequent travel. At this price, it’s one of the strongest hard-case deals available.

Buy the Nanuk 935 Wheeled Hard Case new on B&H

A hard-shell black carrying case with an open lid, showing padded, adjustable compartments inside and mesh zippered pockets on the underside of the lid.

Pelican Vault V300 Case (18.7L)

Now $29.99 off and priced at $89.96, the V300 is ideal for smaller kits, drones, or accessory-heavy setups. It delivers hard-case protection in a more compact footprint. This discount makes it an easy add-on for photographers who want extra peace of mind.

Buy the Pelican Vault V300 Case new on B&H

Pelican Vault V200 Case (6.5L)

After $24.99 in savings, the V200 is priced at $74.96 and is perfect for protecting compact cameras or specialty gear. Its smaller size makes it easy to integrate into larger travel kits. This is a smart option for targeted protection without bulk.

Buy the Pelican Vault V200 Case new on B&H

Image credits: Nomatic, Lowepro, Shimoda Designs, Peak Design, Manfrotto, ONA, JOBY, Ruggard, PGYTECH, FTF Gear, Pelican, Nanuk. Featured image created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.

