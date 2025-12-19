25 Great Deals on Every Kind of Bag for Photographers

A camera bag isn’t just about carrying gear; it shapes how photographers move, work, and protect their equipment. Whether you’re commuting with a mirrorless kit, flying with a full production setup, or safeguarding gear between shoots, the right bag matters. Right now, B&H Photo is offering significant holiday discounts across nearly every camera bag category, making this an ideal moment to upgrade or expand your kit.

Below are 25 standout deals, organized by bag type, covering everything from everyday carry backpacks to hard cases built for serious travel. Each selection reflects a different shooting style and workflow, whether you’re commuting with a mirrorless kit or transporting a full professional setup. Together, these deals offer a broad snapshot of some of the best values currently available for photographers looking to upgrade how they carry their gear.

Backpacks

Nomatic Luma 18L Camera Pack

With a steep $115 discount, bringing the price down to just $115, the Nomatic Luma 18L stands out as one of the strongest values in the everyday backpack category. Its clean, modern exterior hides a thoughtfully organized interior designed for mirrorless systems and compact kits. This bag is especially appealing to photographers who want a low-profile look without sacrificing functionality.

Lowepro Pro Trekker BP 450 AW II (32L)

Now marked down by $250 to $199, the Pro Trekker BP 450 AW II delivers serious capacity at a rare discount. It’s built to carry multiple bodies, large lenses, and accessories while remaining comfortable during long days in the field. For travel, wildlife, and outdoor photographers, this is an exceptional value.

Lowepro ProTactic BP 360 AW II (16L)

Discounted by $134 to $175, the ProTactic BP 360 AW II focuses on modular access and adaptability. Its configurable interior and multiple access points make it easy to adjust for different shooting scenarios. This flexibility makes it a favorite among event and commercial photographers.

Shimoda Designs Urban Explore Backpack (25L)

With $90 off, bringing the price down to $230, the Urban Explore Backpack blends rugged construction with understated styling. It’s designed for photographers who move between city shooting and frequent travel. The result is a bag that performs like outdoor gear without looking overly technical.

Peak Design Everyday Backpack 20L

Currently discounted by 20%, saving roughly $45, the Everyday Backpack 20L remains one of the most versatile camera bags available. Its adjustable divider system allows it to shift easily between photography and daily carry. This deal makes a widely trusted design easier to justify.

Shoulder Bags

Lowepro Nova 200 AW II

Now $65 off and priced at $109.95, the Nova 200 AW II is a dependable shoulder bag focused on protection and ease of access. It offers weather resistance and a classic layout that many photographers still prefer. For shooters who value simplicity, this remains a strong option.

Peak Design Everyday Messenger (13L)

With a 20% discount, saving $40, the Everyday Messenger drops into a more accessible price range. Magnetic closures and customizable dividers make it quick to work out of during shoots. It’s particularly well-suited for photographers who want one bag for work and daily life.

Manfrotto Manhattan Speedy-30 Messenger

Now $40 off and priced at $99.95, the Speedy-30 offers strong value for urban photographers. Its design balances professional styling with practical internal storage. At this price, it’s a compelling alternative to higher-priced messenger bags.

ONA Bowery II Camera Bag (Antique Leather)

With an $87.25 discount, bringing the price to $261.75, the Bowery II delivers premium leather construction at a reduced cost. It looks more like a lifestyle bag than a camera bag, making it ideal for discreet shooting. This model works best with compact mirrorless kits.

ONA Bond Street Camera Bag

Now $52.25 off and priced at $156.75, the Bond Street offers ONA’s refined aesthetic in a compact form. It’s designed for minimal kits and photographers who value subtlety in public spaces. This discount makes it one of the more approachable options in ONA’s lineup.

Slings

Peak Design Everyday Sling (6L)

At 20% off, this sling drops to $103.96, offering meaningful savings on a highly regarded design. The 6L capacity works well for a camera body, a couple of lenses, and small accessories. It’s a strong choice for travel and street photography.

Peak Design Everyday Sling (3L)

With $25 off, bringing the price to $74.99, the 3L version is built for minimalist kits. It’s ideal for photographers carrying a single camera and lens combination. This deal makes it an easy entry point into Peak Design’s sling lineup.

JOBY Bum Bag

After a steep $52 discount, this bag drops to just $18, making it one of the most affordable options in the roundup. While not intended for large kits, it works well for compact cameras or accessories. It’s a fun, low-commitment option for casual shooting days.

Nomatic Luma Camera Sling (9L)

Now $48 off and priced at $71.99, the Luma Sling offers more capacity than many slings in this category. It can comfortably handle a small interchangeable-lens kit while maintaining a streamlined profile. This makes it a solid middle-ground option.

Ruggard Lynx 45 Slingpack

With a $10 discount, bringing it down to $39.95, the Lynx 45 offers strong value for budget-conscious photographers. Its hybrid sling-and-backpack design provides flexibility for longer carry sessions. This is an easy recommendation for those building a kit on a budget.

Rollers

PGYTECH Roller Camera Backpack (30L)

Discounted by $50 to about $280 through December 20, this roller blends modern styling with practical travel features. It converts between rolling and backpack modes for added versatility. This deal makes it especially appealing for frequent travelers.

Ruggard Optica 15 DSLR Roller V2

Now $30 off and priced at $119.95, the Optica 15 offers an affordable entry into rolling camera bags. It provides essential protection and organization without unnecessary complexity. This is a practical choice for photographers needing wheels on a budget.

Shimoda Designs Carry-On Roller V2

With $59.99 off, bringing it to $239.96, this carry-on-compliant roller is built for photographers who fly frequently. It emphasizes durability, innovative internal layouts, and airline-friendly sizing. The discount makes it a strong competitor to higher-priced rollers.

FTF Gear Wheeled Camera Backpack (45L)

Discounted by $30 and now priced at $139, this large-capacity roller-backpack hybrid offers impressive value. It’s designed to handle extensive kits while remaining manageable in transit. For photographers with a lot of gear, this is a cost-effective solution.

Peak Design Roller Pro with X-Large V2 Cube Kit

With $110 in savings, this premium setup is now priced at $629.90. It’s built for professionals who want a refined, modular rolling system. While still an investment, the discount makes it more attainable for serious working photographers.

Hard Cases

Pelican 1510SC Studio Case

Now $126 off and priced at $249.95, this studio-focused Pelican case includes dividers and a lid organizer for efficient packing. It’s designed for photographers who demand maximum protection. The discount makes this industry staple more approachable.

Pelican Vault V525 Rolling Case (25L)

With a $47.49 discount, bringing it down to $139.95, the V525 delivers rolling convenience with Pelican-grade durability. It’s a strong choice for photographers seeking protection without the cost of Pelican’s pro line. This case balances affordability and toughness.

Nanuk 935 Wheeled Hard Case (28.5L)

Discounted by $150 and priced at $249, the Nanuk 935 competes directly with Pelican in build quality and protection. Smooth-rolling wheels and thoughtful organization make it ideal for frequent travel. At this price, it’s one of the strongest hard-case deals available.

Pelican Vault V300 Case (18.7L)

Now $29.99 off and priced at $89.96, the V300 is ideal for smaller kits, drones, or accessory-heavy setups. It delivers hard-case protection in a more compact footprint. This discount makes it an easy add-on for photographers who want extra peace of mind.

Pelican Vault V200 Case (6.5L)

After $24.99 in savings, the V200 is priced at $74.96 and is perfect for protecting compact cameras or specialty gear. Its smaller size makes it easy to integrate into larger travel kits. This is a smart option for targeted protection without bulk.

