Westcott’s New S18 Mini Flash Costs Under $40, and it Looks Like it

Westcott has introduced the Westcott S18 Mini Flash, a compact and affordable lighting solution designed to make flash photography more accessible to photographers at all experience levels. With its minimalist 90s style, the S18 emphasizes simplicity, portability, and affordability, arriving at a modest $39.90 price point.

The new flash is positioned as an entry point for photographers who may have avoided using artificial lighting, offering a straightforward feature set in a highly portable form factor.

A Compact Flash Designed for Accessibility

Weighing just 3.5 ounces (99 grams) and measuring 2.4 x 2.1 x 0.9 inches (61 x 53 x 23 mm), Westcott says that the S18 is designed to be easily carried and mounted without adding significant bulk to a camera setup. Despite its size, the unit includes a tilting flash head and a 19-step manual power adjustment system, allowing users to fine-tune output across a 7-stop range.

“The S18 is designed to remove every barrier that keeps photographers from trying flash for the first time. The price, the size, the simplicity — all of it is intentional. We wanted to create something that delivers real results from the very first shot,” says Brandon Heiss, President of Westcott.

Output and Performance

The affordable flash has a predominantly plastic design and is a manual flash. This means it does not communicate directly with the camera and the user must set its strength. These are tradeoffs inherent to an aggressive price point.

The S18 delivers 18Ws of flash output with a guide number of 16 (ISO 100), offering a noticeable increase in brightness compared to most built-in camera flashes. It supports a native sync speed of 1/250s and recycle times ranging from 0.01 to 2.5 seconds, making it suitable for a variety of scenarios, including portraits, street photography, and event coverage.

The flash head can tilt from -3° to 72°, enabling both direct and bounce flash techniques. This flexibility allows users to soften light by reflecting it off ceilings or walls, rather than pointing it directly at subjects. Optical receiver modes are also included for multi-flash setups.

Rechargeable Battery and Simple Controls

Westcott has equipped the S18 with a built-in 3.7V 1250mAh lithium battery, capable of delivering up to 500 full-power flashes on a single charge. The unit recharges via USB-C in approximately 2.5 hours and supports charging while in use, reducing downtime during extended shoots.

Controls are handled through a simple onboard interface with a clear display, allowing users to adjust power in 0.3-stop increments. The streamlined design is intended to make learning flash fundamentals approachable for beginners while still offering precision for more experienced users.

Compatibility and Included Accessories

The S18 mounts via a universal single-pin shoe and is compatible with a wide range of camera systems, including Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm, Panasonic Lumix, Olympus, and Leica. The kit includes five color gels, a travel case, and a USB charging cable, providing a ready-to-use setup out of the box.

Pricing and Availability

The Westcott S18 Mini Flash is available now through authorized retailers and Westcott’s official website for $39.90.

Full disclosure: Westcott is a PetaPixel sponsor but has no input over editorial content, including this article.

Image credits: Westcott