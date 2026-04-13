Westcott’s New S18 Mini Flash Costs Under $40, and it Looks Like it

Kate Garibaldi

A woman with manicured nails holds a Sony camera with a Westcott 518 Mini Flash attached, focusing on the camera while the background is softly blurred.

Westcott has introduced the Westcott S18 Mini Flash, a compact and affordable lighting solution designed to make flash photography more accessible to photographers at all experience levels. With its minimalist 90s style, the S18 emphasizes simplicity, portability, and affordability, arriving at a modest $39.90 price point.

The new flash is positioned as an entry point for photographers who may have avoided using artificial lighting, offering a straightforward feature set in a highly portable form factor.

A Compact Flash Designed for Accessibility

Weighing just 3.5 ounces (99 grams) and measuring 2.4 x 2.1 x 0.9 inches (61 x 53 x 23 mm), Westcott says that the S18 is designed to be easily carried and mounted without adding significant bulk to a camera setup. Despite its size, the unit includes a tilting flash head and a 19-step manual power adjustment system, allowing users to fine-tune output across a 7-stop range.

“The S18 is designed to remove every barrier that keeps photographers from trying flash for the first time. The price, the size, the simplicity — all of it is intentional. We wanted to create something that delivers real results from the very first shot,” says Brandon Heiss, President of Westcott.

Buy the Westcott S18 Mini Flash new on B&HBuy the Westcott S18 Mini Flash used on KEH.com

Output and Performance

The affordable flash has a predominantly plastic design and is a manual flash. This means it does not communicate directly with the camera and the user must set its strength. These are tradeoffs inherent to an aggressive price point.

The S18 delivers 18Ws of flash output with a guide number of 16 (ISO 100), offering a noticeable increase in brightness compared to most built-in camera flashes. It supports a native sync speed of 1/250s and recycle times ranging from 0.01 to 2.5 seconds, making it suitable for a variety of scenarios, including portraits, street photography, and event coverage.

The flash head can tilt from -3° to 72°, enabling both direct and bounce flash techniques. This flexibility allows users to soften light by reflecting it off ceilings or walls, rather than pointing it directly at subjects. Optical receiver modes are also included for multi-flash setups.

A man with glasses is taking a photo with a professional camera indoors. He is facing a woman with brown hair whose back is to the camera, and the background features exposed brick and industrial lighting.

A side-by-side comparison of a woman leaning on a wooden ladder, showing a dimly lit portrait labeled "No Flash" on the left and a brighter, well-lit portrait labeled "With S18" on the right.

A side-by-side comparison shows a woman in a dark room leaning on a chair. Left: without flash, her features are obscured by shadow. Right: with flash, her face and details are brightly and clearly visible.

Rechargeable Battery and Simple Controls

Westcott has equipped the S18 with a built-in 3.7V 1250mAh lithium battery, capable of delivering up to 500 full-power flashes on a single charge. The unit recharges via USB-C in approximately 2.5 hours and supports charging while in use, reducing downtime during extended shoots.

Controls are handled through a simple onboard interface with a clear display, allowing users to adjust power in 0.3-stop increments. The streamlined design is intended to make learning flash fundamentals approachable for beginners while still offering precision for more experienced users.

A woman with long brown hair looks down while holding a Canon SLR camera with an attached speedlight flash. She wears a brown shirt and a camera strap around her neck, standing indoors near a blurred background.

Compatibility and Included Accessories

The S18 mounts via a universal single-pin shoe and is compatible with a wide range of camera systems, including Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm, Panasonic Lumix, Olympus, and Leica. The kit includes five color gels, a travel case, and a USB charging cable, providing a ready-to-use setup out of the box.

A black Canon EOS camera with a lens attached, featuring a Westcott S18 Mini Flash mounted on top. The flash unit is rectangular and branded on the front.

A close-up of a black Westcott device with a display showing "C1 3.0". The front has a green power button, and M, plus, and minus buttons, along with an indicator light and sleek, modern design.

A Westcott S1B Mini Flash kit with a black drawstring pouch, USB cable, mini flash unit, and five color gel filters in white, light orange, orange, yellow, and red.

Pricing and Availability

The Westcott S18 Mini Flash is available now through authorized retailers and Westcott’s official website for $39.90.

Buy the Westcott S18 Mini Flash new on B&HBuy the Westcott S18 Mini Flash used on KEH.com

Full disclosure: Westcott is a PetaPixel sponsor but has no input over editorial content, including this article.

Image credits: Westcott

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