Westcott’s FJ250 Strobe Boasts the Best Battery Life in its Class

Westcott’s new FJ250 250Ws Touchscreen Strobe is an exciting entry-level monolight for photographers who need reliable power, fast performance, and a compact footprint on location. Positioned in Westcott’s refreshed lineup below the FJ400 II and FJ800, the FJ250 replaces the popular FJ200 and introduces several user-requested upgrades into a more accessible package.

Shipping with the same FJ Pro AC/DC lithium-ion battery used across Westcott’s higher-end strobes, the FJ250 delivers more than 850 full-power flashes per charge, which Westcott claims is the highest output per charge in its class. At just 4.2 pounds (1.9 kilograms), it is also the lightest strobe in the current FJ lineup, making it particularly appealing for mobile shooters building or expanding a lightweight lighting kit.

Performance, Speed, and Power Efficiency

The FJ250 outputs 250 watt-seconds of power across a nine-stop range, adjustable in 0.1-stop and 1-stop increments, allowing precise exposure control in a wide variety of shooting environments. Recycle times range from an industry-leading 0.01 to 0.9 seconds, ensuring photographers can keep pace with fast-moving subjects.

High-speed sync is supported at shutter speeds up to 1/8000, while Freeze Mode delivers flash durations as short as 1/29,600 second, enabling motion-freezing performance at capture rates up to 50 frames per second, depending on camera and power settings. Color consistency remains stable across the power range, with a native color temperature of 5500K (±150K) in normal and TTL modes.

Refined Controls, Creative Tools, and Wireless Integration

At the center of the FJ250 is a full-color OLED touchscreen, inherited from Westcott’s higher-end models and paired with a built-in help guide that simplifies operation for photographers of all experience levels. The interface provides quick access to advanced features such as Creative Mask mode, which allows users to pre-program up to six lighting combinations in multi-light setups without physically adjusting fixtures, a significant advantage for high-volume and fast-paced shoots.

The strobe integrates seamlessly into Westcott’s 2.4GHz FJ wireless system, featuring 31 channels and 16 groups with a wireless range of up to 328 feet (100 meters). Group indicator color lighting, a newly added feature, makes it easier to manage complex lighting setups at a glance. Compatibility extends across the FJ ecosystem, including FJ wireless triggers, speedlights, and the StudioLink mobile app for smartphone control.

Design, Modifiers, and Power Flexibility

The FJ250 features a native Bowens S-type mount, allowing direct attachment of industry-standard modifiers without adapters. An included insert enables quick mounting of optional Rapid Box Switch softboxes, while the strobe also ships with a magnetic 5.5-inch (14-centimeter) reflector and a gel set for color correction and diffusion.

A built-in 12-watt bi-color LED modeling light, adjustable from 2700 to 6500K, aids in previsualizing light placement and composition. Power is supplied by a removable 29.6-volt, 74-watt-hour AC/DC battery that recharges in approximately 1.5 hours and supports AC trickle charging during extended sessions. Firmware updates are handled via a USB-C port, ensuring long-term compatibility and feature updates.

With its blend of fast recycle times, long battery life, native Bowens compatibility, and advanced touchscreen controls, the FJ250 positions itself as a compelling entry-level option for photographers seeking professional performance in a compact, travel-ready strobe.

Pricing and Availability

The Westcott FJ250 Touchscreen Strobe with FJ Pro AC/DC Battery is priced at $399.90 and is available now in multiple regional power configurations. The strobe is also offered as part of one- and two-light backpack kits, as well as mixed kits alongside the FJ400 II, providing flexible entry points into Westcott’s growing portable lighting ecosystem.

Image credits: Westcott