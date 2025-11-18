Zeniko Launches $50 Universal Dual Dial Retro Mini Flash

Zeniko has introduced the ZA12 Dual Dial Retro Mini Flash, a compact lighting solution designed for photographers seeking portable illumination. According to Zeniko, the flash delivers even, powerful light using the company’s optical technology, which pairs a xenon tube with a Fresnel lens.

Vintage Film-Inspired Design

Zeniko emphasizes the ZA12’s design as a blend of style and functionality, featuring an aluminum body, retro-inspired dials, and a metal nickel logo plate that reflects a classic, film-inspired aesthetic while maintaining durability.

The mini flash comes in black or silver, weighs approximately 2.1 ounces (60 grams), and measures 2.2 × 1.9 × 1.4 inches (55 × 47 × 36 millimeters), making it a compact, travel-friendly option. Despite its size, Zeniko states that the flash can fit into almost any shooting scenario, including street photography, outdoor portraits, or indoor setups.

Zeniko Optical Technology

The brand describes the ZA12’s optical system as providing consistent, natural illumination. Zeniko claims that the flash supports ultra-fast recycle times between 0.1–2.5s and can fire up to 400 full-power flashes per charge, offering reliability for extended shooting sessions.

The ZA12 features Automatic and Manual Modes. In Automatic Mode, Zeniko says the flash adjusts its output across seven power levels for different lighting conditions. In contrast, Manual Mode allows photographers to set exposure using two dials aligned with the camera’s aperture and ISO settings, giving greater control over lighting.

Compatibility and Performance

The ZA12 features a universal single-contact hot shoe that Zeniko says is compatible with Fujifilm, Sony, Canon, Nikon, and Olympus. However, the company notes that it does not work with the Sony ZV-1F, since it has a cold shoe.

The Zeniko ZA12’s plug-and-play design is intended to deliver stable performance across supported devices. The flash supports seven power levels from full (1/1) to 1/128, allowing photographers to adapt for macro shots, large scenes, or other creative effects with a 2.5-second recycle time and a maximum of 400 full-power flashes per battery charge. The ZA12 is powered by a single C battery (included) and produces natural xenon light with a 5600K color temperature and a CRI of 95+ for accurate color rendering.

Part of Zeniko’s Flash Lineup

As noted by Fujirumors, the ZA12 joins Zeniko’s existing flash products, including the ZF08 Aluminum Mini Flash Speedlite and the F04, with Zeniko appearing to position the ZA12 as a compact, retro-styled flash for photographers who need a portable lighting option with flexible control.

Pricing and Availability

The Zeniko ZA12 Dual Dial Retro Mini Flash is available now for $50.

Image credits: Zeniko