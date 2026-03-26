Meta and Google Lose Landmark Social Media Addiction Case

A Los Angeles jury has found that Meta and Google are liable for harm caused to a young woman who says she developed an addiction to their platforms as a child, awarding her a total of $6 million in damages.

The plaintiff, a 20-year-old identified in court as Kaley, argued that products including Instagram and YouTube were deliberately designed to keep young users engaged, contributing to her mental health struggles. Jurors agreed that both companies were negligent in the design and operation of their platforms and that this negligence was a substantial factor in causing harm. They also found the companies failed to adequately warn users about potential risks for minors.

After more than 40 hours of deliberation, the jury awarded $3 million in compensatory damages and recommended an additional $3 million in punitive damages, concluding that the companies had “acted with malice, oppression, or fraud.” Responsibility for the damages was split, with Meta assigned 70% and Google 30%.

The verdict, delivered yesterday (Wednesday), marks a rare legal outcome against major technology firms in a case focused on platform design rather than user-generated content, an area where U.S. law has traditionally offered companies broad protection. Peter Ormero, an associate professor of law at Villanova University, tells AP it’s “a momentous development”, but adds it is not definitive.

“I don’t think it is an unequivocal victory and I think there’s a long way to go before you see something akin to the master settlement that this is often analogized to in the tobacco and opioid litigation,” he says.

During the trial, Kaley testified that features such as endless content feeds contributed to compulsive use from a young age. The jury concluded that both companies were aware their platforms could pose risks to minors but did not do enough to address or communicate those dangers.

Some jurors expressed reservations about the scale of the damages but said they wanted to send a clear message. “We wanted them to feel it,” one juror said after the verdict.

Outside the courthouse, parents and advocacy groups who have pushed for stricter regulation of social media welcomed the decision. Many have brought or are considering similar claims, arguing that platform design choices prioritize engagement over user well-being.

Meta and Google both say they disagree with the ruling and intend to appeal. “Teen mental health is profoundly complex and cannot be linked to a single app,” a Meta spokesperson says. “We will continue to defend ourselves vigorously as every case is different, and we remain confident in our record of protecting teens online.”

“This case misunderstands YouTube, which is a responsibly built streaming platform, not a social media site,” adds a Google spokesperson.

The case is one of several recent legal challenges facing social media companies over their impact on younger users. Earlier in the week, Meta was ordered to pay $375 million after a New Mexico jury found the tech giant liable for failing to protect children from exploitation and harmful content.

While these financial penalties won’t bring down Meta, they do have long-term implications — particularly if similar cases keep succeeding. If it keeps happening, it could lead to tighter regulation for social media more broadly.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.