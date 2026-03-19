Fujifilm Believes Fun Cameras Will Keep Photography Alive

Looking at Fujifilm’s releases in 2025, the company did a little bit of everything, and released some very surprising, strange cameras. It is easy to think that Fujifilm is just a company keen to experiment and take risks, but the company tells PetaPixel that hard research data drives its product decisions. That said, fun matters, too.

“We don’t have that much luxury to just experiment,” Yuji Igarashi, General Manager of Professional Imaging Group, Imaging Solutions Division, Fujifilm Corporation, told PetaPixel at CP+ 2026.

Take the Fujifilm X half, for example. Very few camera companies would have released a product like that, maybe none other than Fujifilm. However, this doesn’t mean that Fujifilm is doing anything outlandish; rather, it suggests that its core audience demands, or at least responds well to, relatively unusual new products.

“We do believe based on our feedback, our studies, that [X half] makes sense and it should be fun. We believe it would be fun for our users, and hence, we launched it,” said Igarashi.

However, Fujifilm’s decisions, whether that is making an Instax camera that captures video like the Instax Mini Evo Cinema, a fixed-lens medium format camera like the GFX100RF, or a wacky premium “toy” camera like the X half, are made because the company believes each one of these products has a genuine audience that will enable Fujifilm to satisfy customer demand and, of course, sell cameras.

“The GFX100RF is a bit of a different concept [than the X half], but we also believe that it makes sense to have easier-to-carry GFX image quality — that would be quite beneficial to people.”

That said, while Fujifilm characterizes its product development choices as data-driven and sound economic ones, the company admits it definitely cares about making photography enjoyable.

“We’re trying to keep this photography world interesting, I would say,” Igarashi said. “So more than experimenting, we just want to deliver the possibility for users to have fun.”

Talking to PetaPixel, Fujifilm used the word “fun” multiple times. While essentially every photographer would agree that photography is fun, it is rare to hear camera company executives use that word so readily.

Fun is “very important” to Fujifilm.

“What we want to do as a company is make sure the photography culture remains for the foreseeable future,” Igarashi explained. “If we don’t continue to offer something exciting, fun for the users, then people won’t be really interested in photography itself.”

“That would be a nightmare for us, we believe photography is such an important part of everyone’s lives. We think that’s our mission, to make sure everybody understands and knows that if they ever want to try something related to photography, we’d be there to offer as many options as possible.”