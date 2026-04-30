Fujifilm Named as One of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies of 2026

TIME Magazine has published its annual 100 most influential companies list and Fujifilm was named as a “pioneer” by the storied publication. Not only did it make the list of 100 most influential companies, it was also a 2026 Industry Leader in the Hardware sector.

Fujifilm is listed in the “Pioneers” section of the large feature, specifically for “Analog Charm.” Other companies in the same category include OpenAI, Discord, Webuild, Blueland, and OpenTable.

“In a consumer tech landscape saturated with AI tools, Fujifilm’s Instax cameras look quaint by comparison — and that’s the point. The company’s most recognizable consumer product is surging with the under-30 crowd, who frequently use colorful Instax cameras to capture weddings, concerts, and other moments worth holding on to,” TIME writes.

“Fujifilm has sold more than 100 million Instax cameras and printers worldwide since the line debuted in 1998, and the 92-year-old Tokyo-based company is leaning further into nostalgic hardware with the January launch of its Instax Mini Evo Cinema, a Super 8-style instant camera that shoots both photos and video.”

In the Hardware segment of TIME’s coverage, Fujifilm is named next to Nvidia, Samsung, Boston Dynamics, Caterpillar, Dell, DJI, Huawei, Micron, and Qualcomm.

To assemble both lists, TIME solicited nominations across sectors and, as Fujifilm describes, polled its global network of contributors and correspondents, as well as outside experts. Then TIME editors evaluated each company on key factors, including impact, innovation, ambition, and success.

Fujifilm is the only consumer camera brand on either list.

“Being named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list is a meaningful honor for Fujifilm,” said Chisato Yoshizawa, corporate vice president and general manager of Fujifilm’s corporate communications division, overseeing brand management. “It reflects the work of our teams across the world not only from the standpoint of our legacy imaging brand, but how our transformation from the imaging field has driven innovations in healthcare, electronic materials, and business innovation. As we continue advancing technologies that improve people’s lives, we remain committed to creating value in society under our Group Purpose of giving our world more smiles.”

“Fujifilm got its start as an imaging company over 90 years ago, and imaging has remained a critical part of our company’s diversification story ever since,” said Bing Liem, division president, Fujifilm North America Corporation, Imaging Division. “We’re excited to continue to introduce cutting-edge imaging technology that people want to carry with them – to create lasting memories or to simply document their day. Providing solutions for people to express themselves in unique ways through photography remains the basis of Fujifilm’s broader evolution as we have leveraged our expertise and technologies across multiple industries. We’re honored to have earned this important designation from TIME.”

Fujifilm’s place on the full list can be seen on TIME’s website, while it’s mention as a top-10 most influential hardware company can be read here.

Image credits: TIME 100 logo via TIME.