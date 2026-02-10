Wotancraft’s Parashooter Slim Camera Straps Have WWII Aesthetics

Jeremy Gray

A hand holding a camera.

Wotancraft has unveiled a new, slimmer version of its stylish and practical Parashooter Strap Series, inspired by the pragmatism of old-school photojournalism. The slimmer straps are designed for compact cameras and are available in neck and wrist lengths.

The Wotancraft Parashooter Series camera and wrist straps combine paracord and leather to deliver a distinct, practical look reminiscent of WWII-era military gear. Wotancraft says the strap series is inspired by war photojournalist Sean Flynn, who took his Leica M2 into war with a homemade strap made of materials he found on the battlefield, including parachute cords and grenade pins.

While Wotancraft’s Parashooter Series straps don’t include grenade pins, they do rely on paracord in various colors and designs. The straps feature Atwood Paracord 550, which is a durable, hard-wearing cord resistant to rot and mildew. Although designed for compact cameras, it may reassure photographers to know the paracord’s tensile strength is 249 kilograms (550 pounds). The front cord’s load rating is up to 20 kilograms.

Two groups of braided leather dog leashes are arranged in a fan shape on a wooden surface; the left group features brown tones, while the right group features black and dark blue tones.

Six braided leather camera wrist straps in various earth-toned colors are displayed hanging from a rustic piece of driftwood against a wooden background, shown in two different lighting conditions.

Along with the paracord, the straps use high-quality, smoothly burnished leather. Skilled craftsmen repeatedly work the leather with wooden tools to achieve a very soft, smooth edge, ensuring the strap is comfortable against the skin even during extended use. Both the camera strap and wrist strap variants use thick, durable vegetable-tanned leather that Wotancraft says reflects the “rugged character of classic WWII-era military gear.”

Two compact cameras are shown side by side on a wooden surface: the left one is black with an orange-and-black strap, and the right one is white with a tan strap and a small red logo near the viewfinder.

A Nikon 35Ti camera with a brown leather strap and a black cord rests on a wooden surface, partially visible in close-up.

While the first series of Parashooter Series straps released in 2023 was designed for larger cameras, the new Slim series is built for ever-popular compact, lightweight camera models. These include cameras like the Ricoh GR series, the Fujifilm X100, and slim vintage 35mm film cameras.

The neck strap version is 60 centimeters (23.6 inches) long, so on most adults, a camera worn around the neck will rest around the navel. The wrist strap version is 22 centimeters (8.7 inches) long. Both straps are 0.7 centimeters (0.28 inches) wide.

Split image: On the left, a hand holds a camera with a braided wrist strap; on the right, a close-up shows the strap attached to a camera resting on a wooden surface.

A compact silver camera with a black and blue wrist strap sits on a wooden surface next to a piece of driftwood. The image is split, showing a close-up of the camera and strap on the right.

The Parashooter Series — Slim neck and wrist straps come in a wide array of colors, including with light tan, brown, dark brown, olive, and black leather and orange, red, blue, black, brown, and multi-color paracord. The wrist strap versions are all $35, while the longer neck strap length is $45. All of the new straps are available to purchase now.

Image credits: Wotancraft

, , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A vintage-style camera with a braided strap and a brown leather case sit on a wooden table surrounded by books and magazines. Wotancraft’s New Full Leather Camera Pouches Are Made for Your Favorite Everyday Carry
A person wearing olive-green outdoor clothing carries a khaki shoulder bag and holds a camera while walking through a dark, forested area. The Wotancraft Rider V2 Photography Sling is Inspired by Cycling Bags
A woman kneels in a dry field, looking down at her camera. She wears a white shirt and black pants. A windmill with a red roof stands in the background under a partly cloudy sky. 3 Legged Thing’s New Quick Release Camera Straps Target Peak Design
How to Make a Camera Wrist Strap Out of Paracord
Discussion