Wotancraft’s New Full Leather Camera Pouches Are Made for Your Favorite Everyday Carry

Jaron Schneider

A vintage-style camera with a braided strap and a brown leather case sits on a wooden table surrounded by books and magazines.

Wotancraft has announced a new series of full leather camera pouches that are designed to fit the dimensions of popular everyday carry cameras like the Fujifilm X100VI, the Leica D-Lux 8, the Ricoh GR IV, the Nikon ZFc, and many more.

Wotancraft is probably best known for its larger camera bags and slings, but it also makes a line of camera straps and wrist straps (which are PetaPixel‘s Chris Niccolls’s favorite) and often uses leather as a medium. That continues with today’s launch of the new pouches, which are full leather on the exterior and feature a soft interior that gently nestles a single camera.

A camera sits inside an open, khaki-colored padded case, surrounded by several closed and partially visible books on a dark surface.

These are very simple bags designed to hold just a camera, an attached lens (in the case the camera isn’t a fixed-lens model), and an extra battery or memory card via a small zippered pocket. It’s meant to be carried independently or as an “essentials” pouch inside larger bags.

Close-up of a brown leather bag with a textured dark brown handle, featuring an embossed design, placed on a wooden surface. Part of another object is visible in the corner.

The inside of the pouch is a microfiber lining that Wotancraft says it selected to prevent scuffing while it is in transit or while users try to access the camera. Because these bags are meant to fit particular popular camera models, the four size options are specific to those models. The small is suitable for very compact cameras like the Ricoh GR IV and the Fujifilm X half. The Medium is meant for slightly larger cameras like the Fujifilm X100VI and the Leica D-Lux 8.

The large is meant for the Leica Q series, the Leica M series, a Sony a7C, or the Nikon Zfc. The large is also the only option that includes a divider so that it can be used as a small dual lens bag.

A padded camera bag with two separate compartments, each holding a camera lens, is open on a dark surface. The lenses are visible, one reflecting colorful light.

Finally, the “ML” size is suitable and specifically designed for the Fujifilm X-M5 with the XC 15-45mm lens. If a photographer wants to pair this bag with the X-M5 and a different lens, they need to ensure that the chosen optic measures six centimeters or less, or it won’t fit properly.

A person wearing a brown jacket and grey jeans holds a camera in one hand, with a small black leather bag hanging from their shoulder. The background is blurred and urban.

A person wearing a beige bucket hat, brown shirt, and light gray pants stands outdoors with their back to the camera, carrying a small black crossbody bag in an urban area with stone buildings.

The pouch doesn’t ship with a strap, and it is meant to be used with either an existing one or one of Wotancraft’s ParaTrooper straps, which then turns it into a small crossbody bag.

PetaPixel’s Take

I’ve had a medium-sized bag for a couple of days, and it beautifully holds my Fujifilm X100VI, so the sizing that Wotancraft went with is pretty perfect. The leather is soft and high quality, and feels like it will wear nicely over time. The obvious thing to note about these pouches is that they are small: they hold the camera and that’s about it. I stashed a spare memory card in the zippered pocket, but there really isn’t any room for much else, which is by design, of course.

A vintage-style camera and a brown leather pouch sit on a wooden table surrounded by books and magazines, creating a cozy, creative workspace atmosphere.

I think if you like the idea of a small, simple, well-made leather bag for your camera, this is an excellent option. The interior is soft, and it makes me feel like my camera is well taken care of. I’ll definitely be packing my X100VI in my travel bag inside this pouch to keep it safe. That said, because it’s small, it has limited utility, so as long as you know that’s what to expect going into it, I don’t think you’ll be disappointed with what Wotancraft has made here.

Pricing and Availability

The Wotancraft Full Leather Portable Camera Pouches are available starting today, are covered by Wotancraft’s three-year warranty, come in black or brown, and cost $79, $99, $109, and $129 for the small, medium, ML, and large sizes, respectively. These prices do not include import taxes (tariffs) or VAT.

