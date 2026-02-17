Peak Design’s Low-Profile Straps Are for Your Phone or Compact Camera

Jaron Schneider

A hand holds a smartphone on a black lanyard against the sky, while another lanyard secures a camera and small pouch to a person in a light-colored jacket.

Peak Design has announced a series of mobile-focused straps that it says are quick-adjusting, low profile, comfy, and durable. The Mobile Straps work with smartphones but are also meant to secure small point-and-shoot cameras, too.

The series features three different staps: the Mobile Crossbody Multi-Strap, the Mobile Crossbody Strap, and the Mobile Cuff. All three are compatible with any Peak Design case, Apple iPhone 17 case, and any third party case thanks to an included adapter. They also work with compact cameras, as Peak Design shows them attached to a small film camera and says they can secure compact point-and-shoot cameras.

“Building on the success of Peak Design’s mobile accessories, these straps deliver the same sleek, stylish aesthetic and versatile, everyday durability. Built around a new intuitive and secure MicroAnchor connection system, the Mobile Straps are quick-adjusting, low profile, comfy, and durable,” Peak Design says.

The Mobile Crossbody Multi-Strap is designed to carry a set of small “essentials” including a phone, keys, and the like. It manages the multiple items via what it calls a tangle-free Micro Anchor and built-in swivel which it says combine to prevent twisting. The custom machined and anodized aluminum carabiner holds up to three Micro Anchors and locks shut. The length can be adjusted between 35.4 inches and 66 inches via glass-reinforced nylon hardware.

Close-up of a beige puffer jacket with a blue lanyard or cord around the neck, holding a carabiner with attached items including a small flashlight, a zippered pouch, and a slim rectangular device.

The Crossbody Strap is a simpler, two-point carry option that uses the same Micro Anchor system and adjustable rope. Additionally, it includes accessory loop hardware to convert the strap to single-point carry or stow strap on your body when a device is detached. It has a minimum size of 35 inches and maximum size or 65 inches.

A person wearing a brown sweatshirt and tan pants stands outdoors, with a blue Nikon Coolpix camera hanging from their neck on a black strap. The background is blurred greenery and sunlight.

A hand holds up a smartphone attached to a green lanyard against a blue sky background, with trees blurred in the distance. The phone has a case with a square design near the center and three camera lenses visible.

Finally, the Mobile Cuff is a wrist strap that uses the same Micro Anchor system as the previous two straps but in a much smaller overall profile. The wrist strap automatically cinches down in the case of an accidental drop and features loop adjustment via aluminum harware, which can be set to a minimum loop size. It has a minimum size of 7.9 inches, cinched size of 8.7 inches, and a maximum (fully cinched) size of 14.2 inches.

A person wearing a maroon jacket holds a black camera up to their face, preparing to take a photo outdoors. They are wearing a gold ring on their left hand. The background is softly blurred with greenery.

A person wearing a red sweater and brown pinstripe pants holds a beige smartphone with a black hand strap, showing a gold ring on their finger. The background is blurred.

All three straps come in one of three colors: black, ocean, or ibis. The Peak Design Mobile Crossbody Multi-Strap is priced at $59.95, while the Crossbody Strap costs $49.95 and the Mobile Cuff costs $29.95.

Image credits: Peak Design

,
, , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Clever Supply Unveils its First Adjustable Leather Strap
Photography accessories laid out on a dark surface, including camera straps with orange accents, a black camera, and a small orange device. The arrangement showcases a modern, sleek design. Peak Design and Carryology Team Up to Create Upgraded Carrying Solutions for Photographers
Peak Design Launches New Colors for its Popular Strap Line
Peak Design Unveils Leash, the Optimus Prime of Camera Straps
Discussion