Peak Design’s Low-Profile Straps Are for Your Phone or Compact Camera

Peak Design has announced a series of mobile-focused straps that it says are quick-adjusting, low profile, comfy, and durable. The Mobile Straps work with smartphones but are also meant to secure small point-and-shoot cameras, too.

The series features three different staps: the Mobile Crossbody Multi-Strap, the Mobile Crossbody Strap, and the Mobile Cuff. All three are compatible with any Peak Design case, Apple iPhone 17 case, and any third party case thanks to an included adapter. They also work with compact cameras, as Peak Design shows them attached to a small film camera and says they can secure compact point-and-shoot cameras.

“Building on the success of Peak Design’s mobile accessories, these straps deliver the same sleek, stylish aesthetic and versatile, everyday durability. Built around a new intuitive and secure MicroAnchor connection system, the Mobile Straps are quick-adjusting, low profile, comfy, and durable,” Peak Design says.

The Mobile Crossbody Multi-Strap is designed to carry a set of small “essentials” including a phone, keys, and the like. It manages the multiple items via what it calls a tangle-free Micro Anchor and built-in swivel which it says combine to prevent twisting. The custom machined and anodized aluminum carabiner holds up to three Micro Anchors and locks shut. The length can be adjusted between 35.4 inches and 66 inches via glass-reinforced nylon hardware.

The Crossbody Strap is a simpler, two-point carry option that uses the same Micro Anchor system and adjustable rope. Additionally, it includes accessory loop hardware to convert the strap to single-point carry or stow strap on your body when a device is detached. It has a minimum size of 35 inches and maximum size or 65 inches.

Finally, the Mobile Cuff is a wrist strap that uses the same Micro Anchor system as the previous two straps but in a much smaller overall profile. The wrist strap automatically cinches down in the case of an accidental drop and features loop adjustment via aluminum harware, which can be set to a minimum loop size. It has a minimum size of 7.9 inches, cinched size of 8.7 inches, and a maximum (fully cinched) size of 14.2 inches.

All three straps come in one of three colors: black, ocean, or ibis. The Peak Design Mobile Crossbody Multi-Strap is priced at $59.95, while the Crossbody Strap costs $49.95 and the Mobile Cuff costs $29.95.

Image credits: Peak Design