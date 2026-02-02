How the $99,000 Vaonis Hyperia Smart Observatory Uses Canon Tech to Explore the Cosmos

Close-up view of the lens end of a large, gray telescope with a black rim, displayed indoors on a blue carpeted floor with blurred background.

Vaonis’ new $99,000 Hyperia smart telescope with Canon optics is high-end astronomy gear with an astronomical price to match. Although designed primarily for educational institutions and museums, wealthy stargazers in the U.S. and the Middle East have already placed orders to get Hyperia’s first deliveries in 2027.

This blend of consumer-facing automation with professional-grade optics and sensors has been on a lenghty journey of its own, especially considering the collaboration with Canon. However, rather than a fully co-developed system with Canon, this was more of a “technical collaboration” that Vaonis says was essential to making the system viable. Canon, for its part, confirmed with PetaPixel Vaonis as a business partner in the European region but doesn’t consider Hyperia a co-development effort.

A ‘Technical’ Collaboration

The Hyperia’s 45-megapixel full-frame Canon sensor (likely the EOS R5 II) measures 36 x 24mm, paired with a complex optical chain made up of 17 lenses. The collaboration involved months of “technical exchanges” with Canon engineering teams in both Japan and Europe, except neither side has confirmed specifics over the exact sensor or optics inside the lens. Vaonis led the overall system architecture, integration and product development, rather than jointly creating bespoke Canon hardware.

Close-up of two cylindrical, metallic devices labeled "HYPERIA" with engraved text and fine ridged details; an inset zooms in to show the engraved model info, logos for Voanis and Canon, and serial numbers.
Credit: Vaonis

“This wasn’t co-development in the sense of designing a custom Canon sensor or lens from scratch,” says Cyril Dupuy, CEO of Vaonis, in an interview with PetaPixel. “But Canon engineers worked closely with our teams to help select and adapt the most suitable optical and sensor technologies for our use case, which is new territory for them.”

A tall, modern, cylindrical air purifier with two angled side vents is displayed on a blue carpeted floor at an indoor event, surrounded by people and exhibition booths.

That use case is deep-sky astronomy at a scale and speed rarely seen in refractor-based systems. Hyperia is built around a 150mm aperture refractor with an f/4 focal ratio, a combination Dupuy says does not currently exist on the market. While telescopes with similar apertures are available, achieving such a fast focal ratio at this size is technically difficult and expensive, which partly explains Hyperia’s high price.

A fast f/4 optical system like this is designed to speed up astronomers’ ability to capture faint galaxies, nebulae, and other deep-sky objects. While presenting the Hyperia at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Vaonis reps noted this capability as central to Hyperia’s appeal, particularly for educational settings and live demonstrations where results need to appear quickly. The only demo at the show consisted of a preset automated movement showing the fluidity and smoothness.

Close-up of a large camera or telescope lens facing the viewer, with people blurred in the background at what appears to be an indoor event or expo.

Then there’s the focus on long-exposure stability through a direct-drive mount combined with field-rotation compensation, so the system can maintain accurate tracking for individual exposures lasting up to 30 minutes.

“Hyperia captures multiple exposures of the same target and then aligns and combines them automatically,” says Dupuy. “The real signal from the object accumulates, while random noise averages out. Stacking also helps remove transient artifacts such as satellite or aircraft trails. The result improves progressively as the total integration time increases.”

A tablet on a table displays a vibrant, high-resolution image of a reddish-orange nebula with black and white clouds in space. The background is dark and some paper items are partially visible nearby.

A vivid image of the Elephant’s Trunk Nebula shows bright pink and orange clouds of gas and dust scattered across the dark backdrop of space, with clusters of stars twinkling throughout the scene.
Elephant Trunk Nebula | Credit: Vaonis

Vaonis also designed the Hyperia to work just about anywhere, including in urban or suburban areas with ample light pollution. A set of interchangeable filters can suppress unwanted wavelengths from artificial lighting, but the company concedes it’s unlikely to become a common sight on city rooftops.

Vaonis tells PetaPixel that Hyperia has a built-in IR-cut filter designed to preserve H-alpha and SII transmission. The telescope also supports standard 2″ astronomy filters, so users can take advantage of filters from other brands as well.

Taking Control From Afar

Control is meant to be turnkey and plug-and-play to minimize complexity. Vaonis reps say the goal is to let educators focus on explaining the universe rather than managing software, while still giving advanced users deeper control. The company is also developing a dedicated Hyperia app for setup and remote access for users to control the telescope from anywhere in the world and still receive images in real time. Someone with a Hyperia on a rooftop in New York, for example, could operate it from a patio in Dubai, seeing images stream back in real time. That could open more opportunities for remote observatories and networked astronomy.

Close-up of a large telescope lens with the words "FLOHRI LENSES" on its rim, set against a blurred background of people and exhibition booths at an indoor event.

Four tablet screens display a space-themed app with star and galaxy details, star maps, telescope controls, and astrophotography images of nebulae against dark, cosmic backgrounds.
Credit: Vaonis

Since Vaonis is tailoring Hyperia forfor advanced individual users, educational institutions, and science outreach programs, it sees a fundamental change in how astronomy is presented in classrooms, planetariums, and public demonstrations, enabled by the ability to reveal structure and detail within minutes rather than hours. Instead of showing static images captured long beforehand, educators can let audiences watch celestial objects emerge live on screen as data accumulates.

A large camera lens facing the viewer is in focus at an event, with several people standing and talking in the blurred background on a blue carpet.

A vibrant nebula in space with swirling clouds of orange, red, and blue gases, illuminated by distant stars scattered across a dark background. The scene has a glowing, ethereal appearance.
North America Nebula | Credit: Vaonis

“Users can adjust exposure time and gain, watch the image build in real time, and optionally export RAW data for processing in third-party software,” says Dupuy. “Thanks to Hyperia’s fast optics, initial results appear within minutes, while the highest-quality results come from longer integrations.”

Despite its pricey proposition, the Hyperia is trying to push smart telescopes into new territory. Even without Canon’s bespoke hardware, bringing together consumer imaging and astronomical access in a single system may be just the start for a company hinting at more to come.

